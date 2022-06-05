World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 12:05 a.m. ET, June 5, 2022
1 min ago

Explosions reported in Kyiv early Sunday

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Several explosions were reported around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv at dawn on Sunday local time. 

"A few blasts in the Darnutskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv. The services are already working on site. More detailed information later," said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

A CNN journalist who saw the aftermath of the explosions said one north-east of Kyiv sent a thick column of smoke into the sky.  

There were also reports of missile strikes around the port city of Odesa early Sunday. 

6 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

The Russian state news agency TASS said five civilians were killed on Saturday as a result of multiple explosions close to the city of Donetsk. Meanwhile, hundreds of people are fleeing the eastern city of Sloviansk daily.

Here are the latest developments on the war in Ukraine:

  • Donetsk explosions: Five people were killed and 20 injured as a result of multiple explosions close to the city of Donetsk caused by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian state news agency TASS reported. The city is held by the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, but is rarely shelled by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the explosions.
  • Churches destroyed: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian artillery has "destroyed" 113 churches since the invasion of Ukraine. "Among them are the ancient ones — those that withstood World War II, but did not withstand the Russian occupation," he said. On Saturday, CNN reported the All Saints Church in Sviatohirsk Lavra was "destroyed" by Russian shelling.
  • Fight for Severodonetsk: The Russian army is "throwing all its reserves into" capturing the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region, according to Serhiy Hayday, the head of the regional military administration. "They had previously managed to capture most of the city, but now our military has pushed them back," he said, claiming the Russians are "suffering huge losses." Earlier Saturday, Hayday said Ukraine now controls about half of Severodonetsk.
  • Hundreds fleeing Sloviansk daily: Hundreds of people are fleeing the eastern city as the Ukrainian military says Russian units are being reinforced on the approaches to Sloviansk in preparation to resume an offensive. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Friday the Russians are concentrating a force of up to 20 battalion tactical groups in the area. There are currently around 22,000 people left in Sloviansk, around a fifth of the pre-war population.
  • State of fighting: As Russia intensifies its assault on the eastern part of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has claimed that Russian troops are making little progress, particularly in the Donetsk region. Russia’s air activity “remains high” over eastern Ukraine and has contributed to Russia’s “recent tactical successes,” but has “failed to have a meaningful impact on the conflict,” the latest intelligence assessment from the UK’s defense ministry said on Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that one-fifth of the country's territory is under Russian control, with the Donbas area "almost entirely destroyed."
  • Ukrainian foreign minister slams Macron: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted angrily to comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that "we must not humiliate Russia." Kuleba said that it is "Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives."

11 min ago

President Zelensky says Russian shelling has destroyed 113 churches in Ukraine since start of war

From CNN'S Mariya Knight in Atlanta

An exterior view of a destroyed church on April 10, in Lukashivka village, Ukraine.
An exterior view of a destroyed church on April 10, in Lukashivka village, Ukraine. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian artillery has "destroyed" 113 churches during "the full-scale war" with Ukraine.

In his nightly address on Saturday, Zelensky said, "Among them are the ancient ones - those that withstood World War II, but did not withstand the Russian occupation." 
"There are also those that were built after 1991. Reconstruction of the Skete of All Saints of the Sviatohirsk Lavra began in 2001. June 10 would be another anniversary of the beginning of construction," he said.

Earlier Saturday, CNN reported All Saints Church in Sviatohirsk Lavra was "destroyed" by Russian shelling.

Zelensky noted in his address it is "not the first shelling of the Lavra," and "three Lavra monks were killed by the Russian shelling on Wednesday. Worship services are forced to be held in the basement."

According to the President, the sounds of incoming Russian artillery are "constant" in the Lavra.

Zelensky pointed out Sviatohirsk Lavra "belongs to Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is still considered in Moscow to be connected with the Russian Orthodox Church, but even this does not stop the Russian army."

In the light of "the support of the Orthodox hierarchs in Russia for the aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky called on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church "to draw conclusions."

"The Russian army can stop burning churches. The Russian army can stop destroying cities. The Russian army can stop killing children. If the same person in Moscow just gives such an order. And the fact that there is still no such order is an obvious humiliation for the whole world," he said.

12 min ago

Five people reported killed in multiple explosions close to city of Donetsk

From Tim Lister and Mariya Knight 

The Russian state news agency TASS said five civilians were killed and 20 were injured Saturday as a result of multiple explosions close to the city of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The city is held by the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, but is rarely shelled by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the explosions. 

The DPR said on its Telegram channel 10 Grad rockets had been fired at the Kirov district of the city. The headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the DPR said, "as a result of the shelling in Donetsk, the number of wounded increased to 10 people."

12 min ago

Ukrainian defense minister says 'optimistic' forecast sees war over by end of the year

From Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, at a conference for the Ukraine war in the United States, on April 26.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, at a conference for the Ukraine war in the United States, on April 26. (Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, said it is "hard to predict when the war will end, but my optimistic projection is that it may end by the end of the year."

Reznikov was speaking at the GLOBSEC-2022 forum in Bratislava in Slovakia.

He said Ukrainian defense forces still "need heavy weapons, primarily MLRS, as well as other artillery, tanks, anti-ship systems, unmanned systems, missiles and air defenses."

"We need them quickly and in quantities commensurate with the scale of the threats. Ukraine found itself in a state of war without adequate support from the democratic world," he said.

"The situation is changing now, but slowly. We appreciate the contribution of each country which is currently with Ukraine, which has committed itself to increase the effectiveness of international support," Reznikov said.
He added: "Ukraine has changed its philosophy in the supply of weapons. If in the first month of the war we focused on obtaining anti-tank and anti-aircraft portable systems, now the nature of the war has changed and we need more heavy weapons."

"In the Kherson region, the Russian army is building a deeply echeloned defense. Our goal is to prevent Russian scenarios from being realized and to liberate our territories as soon as possible," he said.

12 min ago

Russia "throwing all its reserves" at Severodonetsk, according to regional Ukrainian official

From CNN's Mariya Knight, Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman

The Russian army is "throwing all its reserves into" capturing the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region, according to Serhiy Hayday, the head of the regional military administration.

"They had previously managed to capture most of the city, but now our military has pushed them back," Hayday told Ukrainian television, claiming the Russians are "suffering huge losses."

Hayday also said Chechen forces who appear to have thought the battle was won had entered the city.

He said the Russians were trying to demolish bridges "so that we cannot provide reinforcements to our guys who are in Severodonetsk, who are defending the Luhansk region. ... They are really afraid that the success of our defenders will develop, and this can be done if ammunition, weapons and reinforcements are provided in time. This is the first thing they are afraid of."

Earlier Saturday, Hayday said Ukraine now controls about half of Severodonetsk. He was responding to a question about the latest UK intelligence assessment, which had predicted Russia would control all of the Luhansk region within two weeks.

The humanitarian situation is difficult in the area, he added.

"At present, we can neither evacuate people nor bring humanitarian aid, for example, to Severodonetsk. The only places where we can deliver humanitarian cargo — food, medicine — are Lysychansk and the Hirske community," which are to the south of Severodonetsk, he said.  

"Even in Lysychansk, we are shelled, but daily we continue to transport humanitarian goods by trucks. We may even evacuate people, but quietly, without publicity, because the Russian army is shooting at evacuation buses," Hayday claimed.

Oleksandr Striuk, head of the Severodonetsk military administration, said late Saturday that street battles continue in the city, and "our military is doing everything to drive the enemy out of the city."

Striuk said that residential areas of the city are now "divided in half." 

"Street battles are being fought, which is accompanied by constant artillery shelling. The situation is quite tense, but there is hope and confidence in our armed forces that everything will work out. The city remains Ukrainian,” he said.

He said there had been about 13,000 people in the city before it was stormed by Russian troops, but some had been "forcibly removed to the occupied territory."