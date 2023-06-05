Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday claimed it had foiled a "large-scale offensive" from Ukrainian forces on the front line in the eastern Donetsk region.

The attack involved Ukrainian troops, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, according to a statement from the ministry.

It comes after Ukrainian forces claimed they had achieved two small victories in the country's east, including an advance of 400 meters (1,300 feet) toward the strategically important town of Svatove in Donetsk.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russia-appointed official in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region claimed Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack there. The Ukrainian military did not refer to any fighting in Zaporizhzhia in its daily update Sunday and has urged silence over any counteroffensive plans.

Here are the other top headlines:

Belgorod battles: The western Russian province, which borders Ukraine, continues to see violence as the war spills over the border. Belgorod's governor said in a video posted Sunday that shelling had been reported as Russian dissident groups fighting under Ukrainian command ramp up pressure there. The dissident groups say they have captured Russian soldiers and will transfer them to Ukraine's military.

The western Russian province, which borders Ukraine, continues to see violence as the war spills over the border. Belgorod's governor said in a video posted Sunday that shelling had been reported as Russian dissident groups fighting under Ukrainian command ramp up pressure there. The dissident groups say they have captured Russian soldiers and will transfer them to Ukraine's military. Chechen warning: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Sunday offered to send his troops to Belgorod region to "deal with" cross-border incursions. "I would like to remind you that the terrorists who invaded the Belgorod region could be dealt with by the forces of Chechen units," Kadyrov said in in a Telegram post. The remarks from Kadyrov, a Putin ally, come after the head of Russia's Wagner group claimed Saturday that attacks in Belgorod were "a clear attempt to capture that area."