Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:06 a.m. ET, June 5, 2023
3 min ago

It's early morning in Ukraine. Catch up here on the latest from the war

From CNN staff

Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday claimed it had foiled a "large-scale offensive" from Ukrainian forces on the front line in the eastern Donetsk region.

The attack involved Ukrainian troops, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, according to a statement from the ministry.

It comes after Ukrainian forces claimed they had achieved two small victories in the country's east, including an advance of 400 meters (1,300 feet) toward the strategically important town of Svatove in Donetsk.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russia-appointed official in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region claimed Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack there. The Ukrainian military did not refer to any fighting in Zaporizhzhia in its daily update Sunday and has urged silence over any counteroffensive plans.

Here are the other top headlines:

  • Belgorod battles: The western Russian province, which borders Ukraine, continues to see violence as the war spills over the border. Belgorod's governor said in a video posted Sunday that shelling had been reported as Russian dissident groups fighting under Ukrainian command ramp up pressure there. The dissident groups say they have captured Russian soldiers and will transfer them to Ukraine's military.
  • Chechen warning: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Sunday offered to send his troops to Belgorod region to "deal with" cross-border incursions. "I would like to remind you that the terrorists who invaded the Belgorod region could be dealt with by the forces of Chechen units," Kadyrov said in in a Telegram post. The remarks from Kadyrov, a Putin ally, come after the head of Russia's Wagner group claimed Saturday that attacks in Belgorod were "a clear attempt to capture that area." 

  • Zelensky's gratitude: In his daily address Saturday, the Ukrainian President thanked more than a dozen troops by name and asked that Ukrainians take time to do the same with individual soldiers. Among those Zelensky name-checked were troops on the front lines or battling to control the skies above them — the fighters that would be particularly key in the counteroffensive that Kyiv is expected to launch.
  • Washington's view: President Joe Biden's national security adviser said the US believes the Ukrainian counteroffensive will result in Kyiv taking back "strategically significant territory." Speaking to CNN, Jake Sullivan added that developments on the battlefield will also have a "major impact" on any future peace negotiations.
  • Deadly strike: Rescue workers have recovered the body of a 2-year-old girl from the rubble of a building hit by a Russian strike Saturday on the small riverfront town of Pidhorodne in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, a Ukrainian military official said. Twenty-two people were wounded in the attack, including five children.
28 min ago

Russia claims it foiled Ukrainian "large-scale offensive" in Donetsk

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday claimed it had repelled a "large-scale offensive" from Ukrainian forces on the front line in the eastern Donetsk region.

The attack in the south of the region involved Ukrainian troops, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, according to a statement from the ministry.

"The enemy's goal was to break through our defense in what they consider the most vulnerable area of the front line. The enemy failed to achieve its objectives and was unsuccessful,” the Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm details of this attack.

The report from the Russian Defense Ministry comes amid speculation that Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive, which has seemed imminent for weeks, could be launched in the coming days.

Despite clear signs the counteroffensive is coming, Ukrainian officials have not provided any specific date for when it will begin.

Fight for the Donbas: Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk make up Ukraine’s Donbas region, an industrial heartland when Russian-backed separatists seized control of two territories and declared breakaway republics in 2014. Shortly before the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the two separatist territories as independent states, ordering the deployment of Russian troops there in defiance of international law.

1 hr 13 min ago

Ukrainian soldiers call for silence on counteroffensive in social media video

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Ukraine's military is urging silence over any news of an expected counteroffensive in a video shared on social media by officials.

The video shows several soldiers in full combat gear from different Ukrainian units putting their index finger to their lips, signaling silence, and saying: "Shhh."

“Plans love silence. The beginning [of the counteroffensive] will not be announced," says a banner at the end of the video, which was shared on Telegram by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Despite clear signs that a long-anticipated counteroffensive is coming, Ukrainian officials have not provided any specific date for when it will begin.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked more than a dozen troops by name and asked that Ukrainians take time to do the same with individual soldiers. Among those Zelensky name-checked were troops on the front lines or battling to control the skies above them — the fighters that would be particularly key in the counteroffensive.

27 min ago

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov offers to send his fighters to Belgorod to "deal with" incursions 

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Ramzan Kadyrov attends an event in Krasnogorsk, Russia, on December 8, 2018.
Ramzan Kadyrov attends an event in Krasnogorsk, Russia, on December 8, 2018. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Image

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday offered to send his troops to the Belgorod region to "deal with" cross-border incursions as the war spills onto Russian territory.

"I would like to remind you that the terrorists who invaded the Belgorod region could be dealt with by the forces of Chechen units," Kadyrov said in in a Telegram post.
"In total, the number of Chechen fighters in battalions and regiments of power and military structures exceeds 70,000 people. That's three armies!” Kadyrov said, adding they are waiting on an order.  

Belgorod, a western Russian province that borders Ukraine, has seen an uptick in violence in recent weeks. Belgorod's governor said in a video posted Sunday that shelling had been reported as Russian dissident groups fighting under Ukrainian command ramp up pressure there.

Those groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom for Russia Legion, also claim to have captured Russian soldiers in Belgorod.

24 min ago

Zelensky's plea to thank individual soldiers portends tough battle ahead

From CNN’s Josh Berlinger

Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, on June 2.
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, on June 2. Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his daily address Saturday to thank troops on the front lines or battling to control the skies above them — the fighters that would be particularly key in the counteroffensive that Kyiv is expected to soon launch.

Zelensky typically thanks specific units in his speeches, but yesterday he name-checked more than a dozen individuals, among them commanders, gunners, marines and infantrymen.

"We should all remember that our defense, our active actions, and the independence of Ukraine are not something abstract. These are very particular people, particular actions of particular heroes, thanks to which Ukraine exists and Ukraine will exist," Zelensky said.

The president ended his speech by calling upon all Ukrainians to personally thank servicemen and servicewomen.

Concerns over aerial superiority: Zelensky's address comes amid continuing speculation that Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive, which has seemed imminent for weeks, could be launched in the coming days. The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv is ready to carry out the operation in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Saturday.

“I think that, as of today, we are ready to do it. We would like to have certain things, but we can't wait for it for months,” Zelensky said.

Last month, Zelensky said Ukraine needed a "bit more time" — likely to allow for the delivery of more Western military aid, including much-needed air defense systems.

Zelensky has spent months lobbying Western powers to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and weapons to help control the skies, as they would help limit the number of casualties to Ukrainian fighters during any potential counteroffensive.

In his interview with the Journal, Zelensky acknowledged that Russia retains aerial superiority on the front lines. He said a lack of protection from Russian air power meant “a large number of soldiers will die."

“Everyone knows perfectly well that any counteroffensive in the world without control in the skies is very dangerous," Zelensky said.
4 hr 3 min ago

Dissident Russian military units say they'll hand over captured soldiers to Ukraine

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Two dissident Russian military units that claim they have captured Russian soldiers say they'll transfer the prisoners to Ukraine's military.

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom for Russia Legion had demanded a meeting with the governor of Belgorod, the Russian border region where they said they captured the fighters. But, despite appearing to express openness to the meeting, the groups claim Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov was a no-show for a parley.

According to a video update from the Russian Volunteer Corps, the groups have now decided to hand the captured soldiers over “to the Ukrainian side for the exchange procedure.” 

The Russian Volunteer Corps claimed they have “more captured soldiers now,” without mentioning how many.

CNN cannot independently verify the dissident groups' claims.

About the anti-Kremlin Russian fighters: The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom for Russia Legion are not officially part of Ukraine's military but fight under Ukrainian command. They have made several recent incursions in Belgorod that have helped bring the war to Russian soil.

2 min ago

Ukrainian soccer star confronted by realities of war in first visit home since invasion

From CNN's Ben Church

Zinchenko plays for Arsenal in a Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle, on May 7.
Zinchenko plays for Arsenal in a Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle, on May 7. Mark Cosgrove/News Images//Sipa USA/AP

Ukrainian soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko says his first trip back to his home country since the Russian invasion has been hard to comprehend.

The 26-year-old Arsenal star has been forced to watch from afar as devastation spread across Ukraine but he has continued to use his platform to raise awareness of his country’s plight.

Despite playing multiple times for his national team since the war started, the defender had been unable to return home amid the busy Premier League fixture list but with the English soccer season having now ended he has been able to witness the reality of war first hand.

“It’s completely different when you see all this news from your phone, from far away,” he tells CNN Sport, reflecting on his trip.
“First of all, I would like to say that I’m so happy to be back in my land where I’ve been born and raised, and where I feel the best inside of myself.
“To be honest, I’m not sure if I have enough emotions to show it to the other people when you see all these things. But in my head, there are a lot of thoughts.”

Motivated by making a difference, Zinchenko recently became an ambassador of UNITED 24 — a fundraising organization set up by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and is fronting an initiative to rebuild a school, alongside legendary Ukrainian former soccer star Andriy Shevchenko.

The pair have organized a charity match which will be played at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium in London on August 5, with proceeds going towards the rebuilding project.

Read more here.