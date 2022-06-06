Witnesses say Russian troops killed Hostomel mayor and two volunteers

As Russian forces closed in on Hostomel in late February, the town's mayor Yurii Prylypko urged local residents to take care of each other.

I'm here with you. We have to resist," he said in a video message. "The weapons are coming. Our soldiers are coming. We will get through this. We just need to keep calm and protect the people around us. Thank you!"

Days later, Prylypko was dead. He and another civilian, Ivan Zorya, were killed by Russian soldiers, eyewitnesses say, as they tried to deliver medicines and other supplies to people in the community. Another civilian, Oleksandr Karpenko, was killed while trying to save them.

Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine.

But photos of the scene taken in its aftermath and images captured by security cameras on the day of the attack make it clear the mayor was traveling in a civilian car when Russian troops opened fire. There were no other cars or military vehicles nearby at the time, according to the eyewitnesses.

As part of an investigation into the three men's deaths, CNN spoke to three eyewitnesses to the attack on March 3 and to several other local residents who saw Prylypko's and Zorya's bodies lying on the street in the days following the shooting.

