Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:16 a.m. ET, June 6, 2023
4 min ago

Ukraine's military claims Russian forces blew up Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine

From CNN staff

A major dam located in a Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine has been blown up by Russian forces, according to Ukraine’s military.

"The Russian Army has committed another act of terror," said Oleksandr Prokudin, the Ukraine-appointed head of the Kherson region military administration, in a video on Telegram. "It has blown up Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant. The water will reach critical level in five hours. Evacuation in the area of danger has started."

"All services are working," Prokudin added, urging residents along the East Bank of the Dnipro River to "leave dangerous areas immediately."

Drone video emerged late Monday showing a deluge of water gushing from a sizeable breach in the dam.

Ukraine's Operational Command South on Tuesday confirmed the dam's destruction in a post on their official Facebook saying they were assessing the scale of the destruction and calculating likely areas of flooding.

It is impossible to say who is responsible for the damage caused to the dam at this time.

However, the Russian-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, on Tuesday denied the dam had collapsed in an interview with Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti, calling it "nonsense."

The torrent of water seen escaping from the dam in the video has the potential to cause major destruction around Kherson city and other populated areas along the Dnipro River, according to analysts who have been fearing this breach could occur in the fighting.

The video posted on social media has been geolocated by CNN. 

15 min ago

Video shows water gushing from huge breach of Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine 

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Josh Pennington

1 hr 52 min ago

Russia claims it destroyed 28 tanks and 109 armored fighting vehicles in Donetsk fighting

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Tuesday that Ukrainian forces suffered "heavy losses" during an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the south of the Donetsk region on Monday.

The Russian ministry said earlier that its troops had repelled a "large-scale offensive" by Ukrainian forces in southern Donetsk.

In a statement on Telegram Tuesday, the ministry said Ukrainian forces were "hit with a complex weapons strike by the army forces, assault and operational-tactical aviation, missile forces, and artillery, as well as heavy thermobaric systems."

The ministry also claimed Russian forces destroyed "28 tanks, including eight main battle Leopard tanks ... and 109 armored fighting vehicles."

Moscow is known to make inflated claims about Ukrainian losses.

CNN could not independently verify the report and has reached out to Ukraine's Defense Ministry for comment.

3 hr 40 min ago

Ukrainian pilots selected to train on modern fighter jets in UK, Kyiv says

From CNN’s Maria Kostenko and Jo Shelley

Groups of Ukrainian pilots have been selected for training in the United Kingdom where they will learn to fly modern fighter jets, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday.

In a post on Telegram, Shmyhal said he had thanked British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is visiting Kyiv, for “his leadership in creating the ‘coalition of fighter jets’” that Ukraine is lobbying for — and for, “his commitment to train our pilots,” he said.

His Telegram post had earlier said the pilots were headed to the UK, but it was updated later in the day to say they had been selected for training there.

Push for F-16s: The UK does not have the US-made F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine wants but said after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit last month that it would give “cohorts of Ukrainian pilots… basic training” they could “apply [to] a different kind of aircraft.”

US President Joe Biden gave his backing for Kyiv’s pilots to be trained on US-made F-16s at the G7 summit in Japan on May 19. The training has started in several EU countries, the bloc’s High Representative, Josep Borrell, told reporters last month

PolandDenmark and the Netherlands are among the countries that have said they will participate in the training. The Netherlands said on May 26 that — despite helping to lead the effort — it had not yet decided whether to deliver the jets to Ukraine.

3 hr 44 min ago

Zelensky praises Ukrainian troops fighting in the east after claims of advances around Bakhmut

From CNN’s Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Zelensky speaks during his nightly address on Monday, June 5.
Zelensky speaks during his nightly address on Monday, June 5. Presidential Office of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday praised troops fighting around Bakhmut after officials claimed that units had retaken territory on the northern and southern flanks of the embattled eastern city. 

“I am grateful to every warrior, to all our defenders, who provided us today with the news we have all been waiting for in the Bakhmut direction. Well done, warriors," Zelenksy said in his nightly video address to the nation.

Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar claimed on Telegram that Ukraine was “carrying out offensive actions” along the eastern front line.

Maliar said Ukrainian forces had advanced some 200 to 1,600 meters around the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Paraskoviivka to the north of Bakhmut, and some 100 to 700 meters around Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, southwest of the city. 

3 hr 49 min ago

Russian attack kills 1 person in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, local official says

From CNN’s Maria Kostenko in Kyiv 

One person is dead and several others injured after a Russian rocket attack on a residential area in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Monday, a local official said.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said nine people were hurt in the attack on Balaklia, a town in the Izium district.

The person who died was a 57-year-old man, the regional prosecutor’s office said in a post on its Telegram channel.

4 hr 1 min ago

Ukrainian offensive taking place in several directions, deputy defense minister says

From CNN's Nathan Hodge, Sebastian Shukla, Olga Voitovych and Sana Noor Haq

A Ukrainian offensive is “taking place in several directions,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television on Monday, heightening speculation that a major push by Kyiv to recapture land held by Russia’s occupying forces could be getting underway.

“It is not only about Bakhmut. The offensive is taking place in several directions. We are happy about every meter. Today is a successful day for our forces,” she said.

Recent weeks have seen Ukraine’s military stepping up shaping operations — attacks on Russian targets like fuel depots and weapons dumps far behind front lines — which typically precede a major advance by ground forces. But government officials in Kyiv have been at pains to say the start of any counteroffensive would not be announced.

Both Ukraine and Russia have engaged in intense information campaigns to sway public opinion and mislead their opponents about their battle plans.

Maliar’s comments came after the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its troops resisted a “large-scale” attack from Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donetsk region. The Russian military claimed in a statement to have killed 250 Ukrainians and destroyed armored vehicles used in the assault, but provided scant evidence.

Moscow is known to make inflated claims about Ukrainian losses. CNN has been unable to independently verify the claim.

A spokesperson for the Ukraine Armed Forces, Bohdan Senyk, told CNN that Ukraine does “not have information” on a purported “large-scale offensive” in Donetsk.

Read more here.