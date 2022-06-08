World
Shooting survivors testify

Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Helen Regan, Jack Guy and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 11:51 a.m. ET, June 8, 2022
4 hr 53 min ago

It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

People sweep debris at a shopping mall destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine on June 8.
The battle for the key city of Severodonetsk continues to rage, while Norway has donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. Russia has been accused of keeping around 600 people "hostage" in the occupied Kherson region, and there is further controversy over blocked grain shipments.

Here are today's latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:

Fight for Severodonetsk continues: Ukraine could pull back its military “to more fortified positions” but Ukraine will not “give up” the key city, said Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Norway ships artillery pieces: Norway has donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine to help it "withstand Russian attacks," according to the Norwegian Ministry of Defense (MOD).  

Deportations to Russia continue: More than 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen who recently surrendered in Mariupol will be transported to Russia for “investigation,” Russian state-run news agency TASS reported Wednesday, citing a source in law enforcement. 

Further accusations of human rights violations: Around 600 people are “being held hostage” in “rooms outfitted as torture chambers” and “pre-trial detention” facilities in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, according to a Ukrainian official.

Controversy over grain shipments: A top Ukrainian official has accused Russia of “artificially creating obstacles” to gain control over the country’s grain market, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says grain shipments can resume when Ukraine removes mines from coastal waters.

Zelensky discusses cooperation with Germany: The Ukrainian President said he had a telephone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during which the pair discussed "enhancing defense support" and other issues.

More World Bank funding for Ukraine: The bank has approved $1.49 billion of additional financing for Ukraine, part of a support package worth more than $4 billion that will help pay the wages of government and social workers. 

5 hr 26 min ago

Food is now part of Russia's "arsenal of terror," says EU chief

From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy in London  

Food has become part of Russia's “arsenal of terror,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.  

In an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen stressed the urgent need to restore Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, as a remedy to the looming global food crisis.

“This is a cold, callous and calculated siege by Putin on some of the most vulnerable countries and people in the world. And therefore now, Honorable Members, food has become now part of the Kremlin's arsenal of terror, and we cannot tolerate it,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.  

The EU’s sanctions against Russia “do not touch basic food commodities,” the EU Commission chief stressed.  

“They do not affect the trading of grain or other foods between Russia and third countries. And the port embargo specifically has full exemption on agricultural goods,” she added, highlighting the need to counter Russian "disinformation" about the food crisis.  

Her remarks come as Russian and Turkish foreign ministers held meetings in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss issues related to grain exports from Ukraine.

Von der Leyen thanked the United Nations for its “efforts” to help restore Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, reiterating that the “majority of Ukrainian grain can only be exported” through these routes. 

There is an expectation for the EU to show the “same solidarity” it has “shown to Ukraine when it comes to addressing the food crisis in the world,” she added, committing the bloc to this task.  

4 hr 43 min ago

Ukraine suffering "significant losses" in Donbas, says Russian military

From CNN's Olena Makerovska, Zahra Ullah, and Mick Krever

Ukrainian troop members repair an army's Main Battle Tank (MBT) in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 7.
Ukraine is suffering “significant losses” in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, the Russian military claimed Wednesday.

“The Ukrainian force in the Donbass [‘Donbas’ in Ukrainian] suffers significant losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

“Only during the liberation of Svyatogorsk [‘Sviatohirsk’ in Ukrainian] in the Donetsk People's Republic, over three days of fighting, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to more than 300 nationalists, six tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles of various types, 36 field artillery guns and mortars, four Grad multiple rocket launchers and over 20 automotive units," it said.

The Donbas has seen intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces for weeks.

Parts of the Ukrainian cities of Rubizhne and Severodonetsk in the region have been significantly destroyed by fighting, satellite images taken on Monday by Maxar Technologies show. 

Ukrainian forces there have held on despite intense bombardments by Russian artillery and jets. Russian forces are continuing to try to advance into, and past, the two major Donbas cities. 

5 hr 54 min ago

Ukraine files eight more war crimes cases, says prosecutor general

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Mick Krever

Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases involving Russian soldiers, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on national television on Wednesday.

“We are not just talking about combatants who came to the theater of operations, but about those who came to rape, loot, kill civilians,” Venediktova said.

On May 23, a 21-year-old Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed man in Ukraine's first war crimes trial since Russia's invasion.

Another two Russian soldiers were convicted for “violating the laws of war” by the Kotelevsky district court of Poltava region on May 31.

Venediktova said that prosecutors are investigating about 16,000 war crimes cases.

6 hr 5 min ago

Zelensky says he discussed "enhancing defense support" with German leader

From CNN's Mick Krever

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he had discussed improving his country's defenses during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Had a phone conversation with Olaf Scholz,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “Discussed enhancing defense support for [Ukraine] & ensuring global food security. Raised the issue of RF [The Russian Federation]'s compliance with international rules of treatment of war prisoners. Stressed the importance of decisions on the integration of [Ukraine] in [The European Union].

In recent months, the German government and Chancellor Scholz have come under pressure from Ukraine and politicians at home for not doing enough to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion.

But at the end of April, Germany agreed to deliver Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, and last week it said it will supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers.

While relations between the two countries have improved, ''we have to make sure that the positive dynamic is maintained and we all move forward and that right decisions are being taken,'' Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on May 12.

6 hr 15 min ago

New ground is possible for grain and peace negotiations, says Turkish foreign minister

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Stationary cargo ships and bulk carriers in the Black Sea wait to enter the Sulina Canal, a river channel that provides access to the Danube River, offshore from Sulina, Romania on June 4.
"There could be new ground for negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia on halting the fighting and securing safe corridors for grain exports, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey believes the war should be ended through a diplomatic process "as soon as possible" for "the sake of the whole region and the whole of humanity," said Cavusoglu, speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

Turkey is willing to take a facilitating role, said Cavusoglu.

The halt of grain exports is one of the negative consequences of the war and a plan for the resumption of exports should be established," he added.

"There are multiple ideas" about how to establish an open corridor for grain exports from Ukraine, said Cavusoglu, who added that a UN plan was "reasonable and can be implemented " but requires more talks. 

Also speaking at the joint press conference, Lavrov said issues related to grain exports from Ukraine could be resolved, but Ukraine needs to de-mine its waters to ensure the safe passage of ships. 

"If Ukraine is ready to kick off de-mining activities, then we are ready for that [resolving the issues] as well," he said.

Lavrov reiterated that Russia is portrayed in the wrong light, and that every ship and vessel that wishes to use the corridors is free to act in "whatever way they please." 

6 hr 47 min ago

Russia "artificially creating obstacles" to seize grain market, says Ukrainian official

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Mick Krever

A top Ukrainian official has accused Russia of “artificially creating obstacles” to gain control over the country’s grain market.

“Our position on the supply of grain is clear: security first,” said Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Russia is artificially creating obstacles to seize the market and blackmail Europe over food shortages," he added. 

The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers are meeting in Ankara Wednesday to discuss the re-establishment of grain exports from Ukraine.

7 hr 28 min ago

Norway donates 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine to "withstand Russian attacks" 

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

This photograph taken on May 10, 2022, shows an Ukrainian Army's self-propelled howitzer loading on a tank transporter near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Norway has donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine to help it "withstand Russian attacks," according to the Norwegian Ministry of Defense (MOD).  

In a statement Wednesday, defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram said that the "development in the war in Ukraine now suggests that it is necessary to also donate heavier artillery and weapons’ systems." 

The Norwegian Army has donated the M109 artillery guns, which are long-range weapons, after recently replacing their stock with new artillery from South Korea, the statement said.

The guns were donated along with equipment, spare parts and ammunition, according to the Norwegian MOD.  

Ukrainian soldiers were already trained in the use of the system by the Norwegian Army in Germany, the statement added.  

Gram called Norway's donation a "substantial contribution" that is "very much in demand by Ukraine."  

"The Norwegian government has waited to publicly announce the donation for security reasons. Future donations may not be announced or commented upon," the statement said.  

The United States, the Netherlands and Germany are some of the other nations who have also provided Ukraine with supplies of howitzers.   

7 hr 42 min ago

Hundreds "being held hostage" in Kherson in "torture chambers" and "pre-trial detention," says Ukrainian official

From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie and Josh Pennington

Around 600 people are “being held hostage” in “rooms outfitted as torture chambers” and “pre-trial detention” facilities in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, according to a Ukrainian official.

Of the 600, half are “being held hostage in the Kherson regional state administration building, in a pre-trial detention center, and in vocational school No. 17 in the city of Henichesk,” said Tamila Tasheva, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative to Crimea, said during a televised address Tuesday, citing government agencies and activists who recently fled the occupied territory. 

CNN cannot independently verify Tasheva’s claim and has reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense for a response to the allegations. 

Those being held were described by Tasheva as “civilian hostages, activists, journalists and military prisoners of war (POWs),” some of whom she claimed have been taken from Kherson to Simferopol -- the second largest city in Russian-occupied Crimea. 

Nearly all of Kherson -- located in southern Ukraine -- has been occupied by Russia since its invasion in late February. 

Ukrainian officials estimate at least half the civilian population of Kherson has left the region during the war. 

In late May, the Russian-installed administration in Kherson officially closed the region's boundaries to surrounding Ukrainian government-controlled areas. 

The move came after exit points from Kherson had already been unofficially blocked for weeks, according to Ukrainian officials, who alleged that anyone wanting to leave the region was being sent to Crimea.

Efforts by the Russian-installed administration in Kherson to put in place military bases, and advance what US and Ukrainian officials say would be a sham referendum to make the region a “Republic,” mirroring other Russian-backed regions in eastern Ukraine, are ongoing.