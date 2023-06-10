World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Amarachi Orie

Updated 7:26 a.m. ET, June 10, 2023
1 min ago

Russian-installed official accuses Ukraine of shelling holiday resorts in Russian-occupied Kherson

From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy in London and Kostan Nechyporenko and Denis Lapin in Kyiv 

A Russian-installed official in the occupied Kherson region has accused Ukraine of shelling holiday resorts along the south coast. 

In a post on his official Telegram page, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the Kherson regional administration, accused Ukraine of striking “temporary accommodation sites on the Arabit Spit” since Saturday morning local time. 

Saldo accompanied the post with a photo of a yellow building on fire which CNN has geolocated to be the Chalet Thermal, a coastal resort on the shore of the Sea of Azov. 

According to Saldo, Ukraine also shelled the village of Zalizny, posting a picture of the “destroyed” Positive Hotel which CNN has also geolocated. 

Saldo accused Ukraine of “targeting Kherson’s top officials." Saldo said one woman has been killed by the shelling. CNN has not independently confirmed this claim. 

Ukrainian official Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the city of Melitopol, also posted a video of the Chalet Thermal on fire on his Telegram account, claiming that Russian officials have fled the area following the shelling. 

“For some reason, the invaders did not like the company, so now convoys of cars with Russians and local collaborators are urgently leaving for the still-occupied Crimea,” Fedorov remarked. 

20 min ago

UK Government pledges £150 million to help Ukrainian refugees into their own homes

From CNN's Sophie Tanno

The UK Government has pledged £150 million ($188 million) to help Ukrainian refugees rent their own homes.

The new funding will go to local councils to help Ukrainian families rent private accommodation and find work, a UK government press statement released Saturday said.

“The UK has an honourable tradition of offering shelter to those fleeing the horrors of war,” UK housing minister Felicity Buchan said.
“Sadly, the fighting in Ukraine shows no sign of ending soon, so we are appealing for more people to become hosts while providing councils with this additional funding to support guests into long-term housing.”

The Homes for Ukraine scheme saw Ukrainians find a “sponsor” in the UK through friends, charities or even social media, and jointly apply for a visa.

However, issues have arisen for some refugees once they arrived on British soil. The British Red Cross charity warned in March that many Ukrainians are staying in “inappropriate” accommodation.

In June last year, CNN spoke to half a dozen newly-arrived refugees who became homeless in the UK after their relationships with British hosts deteriorated.

The bigger picture: Over 124,000 people fleeing war in Ukraine have found refuge in the UK since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Others found home in neighboring countries, including Russia.

Poland has seen the largest influx of refugees since the start of the war, with data from Statista showing 1.6 million Ukrainians had fled to Poland as of May 9.

As of April 2023, over one million refugees from Ukraine were recorded in Germany.

33 min ago

Hundreds rescued from flooded areas of Kherson after Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, officials say

From CNN’s Kostan Nechyporenko

In total, 2,588 people have been rescued in flooded areas in Ukraine-controlled Kherson, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson region military administration, following the collapse of a major dam.

Water levels are receding, dropping 31 centimeters (12.2 inches) since Friday evening, according to Prokudin.

The flooding that followed the collapse of the Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam forced thousands to evacuate, hit water supplies and raised fears of an environmental disaster.

More than a third of water in the reservoir of the Nova Kakhovka dam has been lost, Ukraine’s main hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo said on Saturday.

Also, the water level in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s cooling pool is “stable,” Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company Energoatom said on Saturday.

The plant sits in Russian occupied territory along the Dnipro River. 

1 hr 9 min ago

Russia transfers Ukrainian prisoners of war to Hungary

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

Russia transferred Ukrainian prisoners of war to Hungary on Thursday, through the mediation of the Russian Orthodox Church, according to a statement from the church. 

The statement added that the transfer of the prisoners -- who are of Transcarpathian origin -- was done at the request of Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his government have always been by far the closest ally of the Kremlin within the European bloc, leading to thorny diplomatic relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, Hungary has been providing assistance to Ukrainian refugees who have fled to the country. 

Hungary and Ukraine have been in a long-standing dispute over the treatment of the ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  

Ukrainian foreign minister spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on Friday that while Ukraine welcomes news about prisoners of war being released, it was not informed about the negotiations between Russian and Hungarian officials, and found out through the media and public statements by Hungarian officials. 

We have learnt from public statements by the Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister that Russia has handed over eleven Ukrainians of Hungarian origin to Budapest," Nikolenko said. 

The Ukrainian foreign ministry official said the Hungarian Charge d'Affaires was invited to the Ukrainian foreign ministry for a “substantive conversation."

1 hr 11 min ago

Putin claims Ukraine's counteroffensive has begun but without success  

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Andrew Carey

President Vladimir Putin is seen in July 2022, at the Navy Day Parade in Saint Petersburg.
President Vladimir Putin is seen in July 2022, at the Navy Day Parade in Saint Petersburg. Stringer/Getty Images/FILE

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Friday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had begun, but without success.

"It can be stated with absolute certainty that the counteroffensive has begun,” Putin said on the sidelines of a conference in Sochi on Friday. He claimed this is “evidenced by the use of strategic reserves.”

“It can be stated that all counteroffensive attempts made so far have failed. But the offensive potential of the Kyiv troops regime still remains,” Putin said in video shared on Telegram.

"The Ukrainian troops have not achieved the tasks assigned to them in any of the main sectors. This is an absolutely obvious thing," he added. Putin also said that the last two days have been “very intense”.

The Russian leader’s comments are the latest in a series of upbeat Russian characterisations of events along the frontline between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces have stepped up activities since the start of the week. 

Not all Russian reports emerging from the battlefields of Zaporizhzhia region are positive, however. 

On Friday morning, Semyon Pegov, who is among the most widely read of Russia’s ‘military bloggers,’ reported that Ukraine’s armed forces had made gains south of Orikhiv towards the town of Tokmak in Russian-held territory.

The Ukrainian view: Ukrainian officials have not described their activities as a counteroffensive. Earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described “very tough battles.”

CNN cannot independently verify claims from either side about fighting on the ground, but a Ukrainian commander rejected the suggestion Ukraine had begun its big attempt to recapture territory.

Instead, the commander characterised the pushes as “reconnaissance in force” – operations designed to probe the enemy’s defenses for weak spots and to test its combat readiness.

1 hr 15 min ago

Irrigation issues for southern Ukraine’s agriculture could last for years after dam collapse, minister says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached in Kherson on Thursday.
A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached in Kherson on Thursday. Yan Dobronosov/Reuters

Following the collapse of Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam earlier this week, irrigation will become one of the largest problems for agriculture in southern Ukraine, according to a government minister.

The Kakhovka Canal provided water to more than half a million hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi said.

“Land that did not have irrigation systems will also suffer, as farmers will no longer have anything to farm. They received their main and stable income from the harvests from fields that had irrigation systems,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The minister said that without irrigation, up to 1.5 million hectares (over 3.7 million acres) of land will not be fully utilized, and it could take up to seven years to restore irrigation.

“The Kakhovka Reservoir was the source of two irrigation and water supply systems: the Kakhovka System and the North Crimean Canal. These systems were built taking into account water levels to minimize the use of electricity for pumps. Now the water level has dropped, so water simply does not reach the systems. To raise it, we need to rebuild the dam. So this is a problem for many years,” he added.

At a media briefing on Friday, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk said Ukraine could see a loss of more than $1.5 billion in grain and oilseeds alone because of the destruction.

The dairy sector could face severe impacts, Marchuk said, also adding there would be issues growing vegetables as they require a sufficient amount of water.

“Since the occupation, we have already lost a large supply of products from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. When we get these territories back, it will be very difficult to return to growing this crop. In fact, farmers say that if a new hydroelectric power plant is not built and there is no place to take water from, they will not continue this business,” he said.

1 hr 16 min ago

UN delegation visits areas of Ukrainian-controlled Kherson region to provide flood assistance

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva, Richard Roth and Amy Cassidy

A man moors a boat at a flooded street during an evacuation in Kherson on Friday.
A man moors a boat at a flooded street during an evacuation in Kherson on Friday. Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

A United Nations convoy met with Ukrainian authorities in Kherson to discuss the provision of further humanitarian assistance, officials said Friday, as the southern region reels from devastating floods caused by the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam earlier this week.

“Drinking water, food packages, materials for housing repairs and medicines are being sent to the Bilozerka community and Kherson city,” the Kherson region military administration posted on Telegram.

“The delegation met with Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, and representatives of the military administration,” the post continued. “They discussed the needs of the region and the next aid deliveries.”

Speaking in Bilozerka, on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River and one of the worst-affected areas, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown warned the number of people suffering will continue to rise past the initial estimates of 17,000 in Ukrainian-controlled areas alone, according to a UN news release.

“The disaster has also impacted people in areas under Russian control, but the UN currently has no access to this part of the country,” the release added. 

1 hr 16 min ago

Zelensky says there are “a lot of problems” as rescue operation continues after dam collapse 

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

President Zelensky delivers his nightly address on Friday.
President Zelensky delivers his nightly address on Friday. The Presidential Office of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday “there are a lot of problems” as rescue operations in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions continue following the collapse of a major dam.

 We are working to overcome them at all possible levels,” Zelensky added in his nightly address. He did not elaborate on the issues.

Amid reports of intensified fighting in the south of the country, Zelensky said, “for our soldiers, for all those who are in particularly tough battles these days. We see your heroism, and we are grateful to you for every minute of your life.”

The president also thanked the United States for a new security assistance package of support worth more than $2 billion. He said the package will ensure “missiles for the Patriots and other air defense systems, strengthening our defense on the ground, strengthening the strength of all our soldiers.”

Some background: Tuesday's collapse of the Nova Kakhovka is one of Europe's biggest industrial and ecological disasters in decades.

The Kakhovka Canal provided water to more than half a million hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land, and it could take up to seven years to restore irrigation, according to Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi.

It is not known whether the collapse was caused by a deliberate attack or a structural failure, but United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the destruction as “another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”