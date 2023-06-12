World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:15 a.m. ET, June 12, 2023
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
16 min ago

Ukraine claims battlefield successes after Zelensky signals counteroffensive is underway. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 10.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 10. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Ukraine's military claimed advances on several fronts over the weekend after President Volodomyr Zelensky gave his strongest signal yet that his forces have begun their much-anticipated campaign to regain swathes of territory taken by Russian forces.

Speaking in Kyiv Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said "relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine" but remained tight-lipped about the details.

Here's what you should know:

  • Ukraine claims advances: Ukrainian forces have made gains in the southeast, recapturing three frontline villages, according to a defense official and the army. "The settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka were liberated," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Sunday. A third village, Neskuchne, was also claimed Sunday by a Ukrainian army brigade. CNN cannot independently verify battlefield reports.
  • Elsewhere on the front lines: Maliar said "troops continue offensive actions" around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has long served as a flashpoint in the conflict. Kyiv's forces were making progress around the Berkhivka reservoir northwest of the city, and on two fronts south of the city, in one case advancing as much as 1,500 meters (around a mile), she said.
  • Moscow says ship attack repelled: Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday the Russian ship Priazovye was attacked in the Black Sea by six unmanned Ukrainian boats. The ship was not damaged and the drone boats were destroyed, according to the ministry, which published video on Telegram purportedly showing the ship's crew firing and hitting the approaching unmanned boats. CNN is not able to independently verify the ministry's claims or the authenticity of the video. 
  • Dam probe: In his nightly address Sunday, President Zelensky said the International Criminal Court has begun an investigation into the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in southern Ukraine, which has destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage. Kyiv and Moscow each blame the other for causing the dam breach, although it is unclear whether it collapsed as the result of structural failure or a deliberate attack..
  • Flood evacuations: At least 14 people have died in the flooding, Ukrainian officials said earlier Sunday. Zelensky said 4,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas "with the worst situation still in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region." Meanwhile, Russian state media said 7,000 people have been evacuated from Russian-held areas.
  • Prigozhin defiant: The boss of the Russian private military company Wagner said he won't sign contracts with Russia's Defense Ministry, rejecting an attempt to bring his force in line. Yevgeny Prigozhin's comments follow an announcement by the ministry Saturday that "volunteer units" and private military groups would be required to sign a contract with the ministry.
  • Prisoner swap: Russia and Ukraine exchanged almost 200 prisoners of war Sunday, according to officials in Moscow and Kyiv. Some of the Ukrainian POWs had been held by Wagner forces, a Ukrainian official said.
  • US citizen held: The US State Department has confirmed the arrest of American citizen Travis Leake in Russia and said US embassy officials attended his arraignment Saturday. Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction earlier released a statement on Telegram saying a US citizen had been detained on drugs charges. Ren TV, a tabloid outlet, reported Leake’s statements to police in which he reportedly said: "I don’t understand why I’m here. I don’t admit guilt."
  • Meanwhile, in Melitopol: The mood in the occupied southern Ukrainian city has changed dramatically over the past month, from "Melitopol is forever with Russia" to thinking where and how they will build defense lines, a resident who has refused to flee tells CNN.
2 hr 39 min ago

Ukrainian forces have taken another frontline village and advanced on several fronts, defense official says

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Kostan Nechyporenko 

Ukraine's military has recaptured Makarivka, another frontline village in the eastern Donetsk region, and has advanced on several fronts, the country's deputy defense minister said Sunday.

“The settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka were liberated,” the official, Hanna Maliar, said in an update on Telegram, referring to a second southeastern village that army officials had earlier claimed was back in Ukrainian hands.

A third, Neskuchne, has also been claimed Sunday by a Ukrainian army brigade, though Kyiv defense leaders have not yet commented on that territory. Russian military bloggers have also made unofficial reports that Neskuchne has been recaptured by Ukraine's troops.

CNN cannot independently verify battlefield reports.

Elsewhere along the front lines: Maliar said "troops continue offensive actions" around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has long served as a flashpoint in the conflict.

Kyiv's forces were making progress around the Berkhivka reservoir northwest of the city, and on two fronts south of the city, in one case advancing as much as 1,500 meters (around a mile), according to the deputy defense minister.

Earlier Sunday, other Ukrainian officials reported similar progress to the northwest and southwest of the city.

"Not a single position was lost on the fronts where Ukrainian troops are on the defensive," Maliar claimed.

11 min ago

ICC is investigating the devastating dam collapse in southern Ukraine, Zelensky says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

This satellite image shows the Nova Kakhovka Dam and hydroelectric plant after its collapse, in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine on June 7.
This satellite image shows the Nova Kakhovka Dam and hydroelectric plant after its collapse, in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine on June 7. Maxar Technologies/Reuters

The International Criminal Court has begun an investigation into the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday.

The collapse in southern Ukraine is one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters in Europe for decades. The catastrophe has destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage.

“In recent days, representatives of the ICC visited Kherson region,” Zelensky said. “On the very first day after the disaster, the prosecutor general sent a request to the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC to investigate the disaster, and the work has already begun.” 

Kyiv and Moscow each blame the other for causing the dam breach, although it is unclear whether the dam was deliberately attacked, or if the collapse was the result of structural failure. Russia and Ukraine have also accused one another of shelling during the effort to evacuate civilians from areas they control — sometimes with deadly consequences.

“It is very important that the representatives of international justice have seen the consequences of this Russian act of terrorism with their own eyes and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues,” Zelensky said. “And it continues with the most cynical and brutal shelling of the flooded territory, the evacuation area.” 

More from Zelensky: The Ukrainian president said his government is facilitating the ICC investigation by providing “full access to the affected areas, to witnesses, to all information and evidence.” 

Zelensky also said his government has helped evacuate 4,000 people from flooded areas in southern Ukraine, “with the worst situation still in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.”

Russian state news agency TASS, meanwhile, reported that Russian Emergency Services have evacuated about 7,000 people from areas it controls.

At least 14 people have died in the flooding, Ukrainian officials said earlier Sunday.

CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Gianluca Mezzofiore contributed to this report.

3 hr 28 min ago

Death toll rises to at least 14 in Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Mariya Knight

At least 14 people have died and more than 2,700 have been evacuated from flooded areas in southern Ukraine after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, Ukrainian officials reported on Sunday. 

Some 190 children are among the evacuees, said Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

In Ukrainian-controlled flooded areas in the Kherson region, Klymenko said five people have died and 35 people are missing, including seven children. He also said one person has died in the Mykolaiv region.

In the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, which lies upstream of the shattered dam, almost 162,000 people were without water, he added. 

In Russian-occupied flooded territory, at least eight people have died in the town of Oleshky, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration, told Ukrainian media Sunday.

Prokudin accused Russian-installed authorities of obstructing the evacuation from the east bank of the river, “by setting up checkpoints and not letting people out.” He said only people who had switched to Russian passports were being allowed through.

According to the Kherson regional military administration, shelling by Russian forces also continues despite the evacuation efforts.  

“The enemy carried out 41 attacks over the past day, launching 247 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, UAVs, and aircraft,” the administration said in a Telegram post Sunday.  

Key context: Ukraine controls the west bank of the Dnipro River and the city of Kherson after its counteroffensive last year, while Russian troops remain on the east bank in the greater Kherson region.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused one another of shelling during the effort to evacuate civilians from areas they control.

Kyiv and Moscow have also blamed one another for causing the breach in the first place, although it is unclear whether the dam was deliberately attacked, or whether the collapse was the result of structural failure.

3 hr 29 min ago

Ukrainian drone boats attack Russian ship in the Black Sea, Moscow says

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Radina Gigova

The Russian ship Priazovye was attacked by six unmanned Ukrainian boats in the southeastern part of the Black Sea on Sunday, Russia's defense ministry said in a statement. 

The ship was not damaged and the drone boats were destroyed, according to the ministry. 

Video published on the ministry's Telegram channel purports to show the ship’s crew firing and hitting the approaching unmanned boats, as explosions are seen in the distance. 

CNN is not able to independently verify the ministry's claims or the authenticity of the video. 

A statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense said Priazovye was "monitoring the situation and ensuring security on the routes of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipeline" when it was attacked by "six uncrewed surface vessels."

"In the course of repulsing the attack, all the boats were destroyed by fire from the Russian ship's regular weapons 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) southeast of Sevastopol," the ministry said, adding there were no casualties. 

A similar incident took place on May 24, when Moscow claims three Ukrainian unmanned boats tried to attack the Russian ship Ivan Khurs, which was also monitoring the pipeline and Turkish route, according to Russian state news agency TASS. 

The drones were, likewise, destroyed by the ship’s standard weapons, according to TASS. 

5 min ago

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin rejects Russian Defense Ministry efforts to rein in his force

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Radina Gigova

Yevgeny Prigozhin talks to journalists in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on May 30.
Yevgeny Prigozhin talks to journalists in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on May 30. Marina Moldavskaja/Kommersant/Sipa/AP

The boss of the Russian private military company Wagner says he won’t sign contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry, rejecting an attempt to bring his force in line.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s comments follow an announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense Saturday that “volunteer units” and private military groups would be required to sign a contract with the ministry.

The order — signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu — said the move would “give the voluntary formations the necessary legal status,” and create “unified approaches” to their work.

The order did not name the Wagner group but the move is seen a way of controlling the influential military force.

Prigozhin — who has publicly feuded with defense chiefs — said the move did not apply to Wagner.

“The orders and decrees issued by (Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu apply to employees of the Ministry of Defense and military personnel. PMC ‘Wagner’ will not sign any contracts with Shoigu,” Prigozhin said in a Telegram post.

Wagner, he said, would “absolutely” pursue the “the interests of the Russian Federation and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.”

Prigozhin and Wagner have played a prominent role in the Ukraine war. In May he said his troops had captured Bakhmut in a costly and largely symbolic gain for Russia.

The Wagner chief has previously criticized Russia’s traditional military hierarchy, blaming Russian defense chiefs for “tens of thousands” of casualties and stating that divisions could end in a “revolution.”

He also claimed Russian military leaders “sit like fat cats” in “luxury offices,” while his fighters are “dying,” and later accused the Russian Defense Ministry of trying to sabotage his troops’ withdrawal from Bakhmut, claiming the ministry laid mines along the exit routes.

2 hr 6 min ago

Rock band manager Travis Leake named as US citizen detained on drug charges in Russia

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Raja Razek, Philip Wang, Sandi Sidhu, Heather Chen, Sophie Jeong, Jennifer Hansler and Camila Bernal

The US State Department has confirmed the arrest of American citizen Travis Leake in Russia and said US embassy officials attended his arraignment Saturday.

Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction earlier released a statement on the social media app Telegram saying a US citizen had been detained on drugs charges.

Leake was detained on Saturday where “the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow took a preventive measure against an American citizen,” it said.

A court statement identified him “Travis Michael Leek.”

“The former paratrooper and musician is accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people,” the statement said.

It added he had appeared at the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow on June 10 and will remain in custody until August 6, 2023.

On Sunday, the US State Department confirmed Leake’s detention.

Read more here.