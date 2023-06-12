Ukraine's military claimed advances on several fronts over the weekend after President Volodomyr Zelensky gave his strongest signal yet that his forces have begun their much-anticipated campaign to regain swathes of territory taken by Russian forces.
Speaking in Kyiv Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said "relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine" but remained tight-lipped about the details.
Here's what you should know:
- Ukraine claims advances: Ukrainian forces have made gains in the southeast, recapturing three frontline villages, according to a defense official and the army. "The settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka were liberated," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Sunday. A third village, Neskuchne, was also claimed Sunday by a Ukrainian army brigade. CNN cannot independently verify battlefield reports.
- Elsewhere on the front lines: Maliar said "troops continue offensive actions" around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has long served as a flashpoint in the conflict. Kyiv's forces were making progress around the Berkhivka reservoir northwest of the city, and on two fronts south of the city, in one case advancing as much as 1,500 meters (around a mile), she said.
- Moscow says ship attack repelled: Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday the Russian ship Priazovye was attacked in the Black Sea by six unmanned Ukrainian boats. The ship was not damaged and the drone boats were destroyed, according to the ministry, which published video on Telegram purportedly showing the ship's crew firing and hitting the approaching unmanned boats. CNN is not able to independently verify the ministry's claims or the authenticity of the video.
- Dam probe: In his nightly address Sunday, President Zelensky said the International Criminal Court has begun an investigation into the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in southern Ukraine, which has destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage. Kyiv and Moscow each blame the other for causing the dam breach, although it is unclear whether it collapsed as the result of structural failure or a deliberate attack..
- Flood evacuations: At least 14 people have died in the flooding, Ukrainian officials said earlier Sunday. Zelensky said 4,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas "with the worst situation still in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region." Meanwhile, Russian state media said 7,000 people have been evacuated from Russian-held areas.
- Prigozhin defiant: The boss of the Russian private military company Wagner said he won't sign contracts with Russia's Defense Ministry, rejecting an attempt to bring his force in line. Yevgeny Prigozhin's comments follow an announcement by the ministry Saturday that "volunteer units" and private military groups would be required to sign a contract with the ministry.
- Prisoner swap: Russia and Ukraine exchanged almost 200 prisoners of war Sunday, according to officials in Moscow and Kyiv. Some of the Ukrainian POWs had been held by Wagner forces, a Ukrainian official said.
- US citizen held: The US State Department has confirmed the arrest of American citizen Travis Leake in Russia and said US embassy officials attended his arraignment Saturday. Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction earlier released a statement on Telegram saying a US citizen had been detained on drugs charges. Ren TV, a tabloid outlet, reported Leake’s statements to police in which he reportedly said: "I don’t understand why I’m here. I don’t admit guilt."
- Meanwhile, in Melitopol: The mood in the occupied southern Ukrainian city has changed dramatically over the past month, from "Melitopol is forever with Russia" to thinking where and how they will build defense lines, a resident who has refused to flee tells CNN.