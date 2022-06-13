World
59 min ago

Here's what happened over the weekend

The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine – which makes up Donbas along with the neighboring Donetsk region – is at the epicenter of the invasion, with much of the area already under Russian control. The focus of the fighting is on the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, where Russian forces have destroyed the second of three bridges between the cities and are heavily shelling the third, with the aim to "completely cut off"  Severodonetsk, according to Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the fight may dictate the outcome of the war in the east of the country.

"Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas," Zelensky said earlier last week.

Street fighting continued to rage over the weekend.

"The situation remains difficult. Fighting continues, but unfortunately, most of the city is under Russian control. Some positional battles are taking place in the streets," Hayday said.

Here are four other developments from the weekend:

EU Commission President in Ukraine: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday to meet with Zelensky and discuss Ukraine's EU membership progress.

"As you know the Commission is currently preparing the recommendations of so-called opinion for the EU member states," she said in Kyiv. "We have been working day and night on this assessment and I promise to you in April dear Volodymyr that we will be tirelessly working on it. So, the discussions today will enable us to finalize our assessment by the end of next week."

Russia issues passports to occupied cities: Russia issued its first passports to 23 residents of the occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine a day ahead of Russia Day, Russian state news agency TASS reported Saturday, citing the Russian-appointed leader of the region.

"All our Kherson comrades want to get a [Russian Federation] passport and citizenship as soon as possible," Vladimir Saldo, head of Kherson regional military-civilian administration said at the ceremony as quoted by TASS.

An unspecified number of passports were also issued for the first time in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, TASS reported citing the Zaporizhzhia regional military-civilian administration.

New grain routes established: Russia's war in Ukraine could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions because of its devastating impact on global food supply and prices, and countries are scrambling to find a way around the blockade. On Sunday, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters Ukraine has identified alternate routes to export grain stores. 

Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Digital Transformation Officer Dmytro Senik said Ukraine was attempting to establish new routes with Romania, Poland and the Baltic States to allow 22 million tons of grain stuck in Ukraine’s seaports to “reach their destination.” 

In Russia: Russians saw 15 McDonald's restaurants reopen on Sunday under new branding and ownership, according to its owner Alexander Nikolaevich Govor.

The American fast-food giant has been renamed "Vkusno & Tochka," which translates to "Tasty and that's it."

The chain decided to leave the country and sell its Russia business, in line with many other Western businesses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

1 hr 23 min ago

Ukrainians in Severodonetsk must "give up or die," says separatist leader

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Mick Krever

Ukrainian forces in Severodonetsk must surrender or face death, a leader of the separatist so-called Donetsk Peoples Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine said Monday.

“They have two options: either follow the example of their colleagues and give up, or die,” said Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the People's Militia Department in the DPR, reports Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti.

“They don't have any other option," he added.

Russian forces are now in control of most of Severodonetsk, the epicenter of the bloody battle for Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, but Ukrainian lines to the city do not yet appear to be totally severed.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said Monday that Ukraine was still managing to evacuate some people from the city, but it was limited by the scale of bombardment.

1 hr 24 min ago

Ukrainian forces pushed back from center of Severodonetsk, says military

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Mick Krever

Russia has pushed Ukrainian forces back from the center of Severodonetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said Monday morning.

“The enemy, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city center, and hostilities continue,” said the AFU.

Russia was seeing success “due to a significant advantage in artillery,” said Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, via Telegram.

Hayday said around 500 civilians, including 40 children, are still sheltering at the city’s Azot chemical plant, which is coming under heavy bombardment “by large caliber enemy artillery,” he said.

Ukrainian forces were trying to evacuate people, said Hayday. “Azot shelters are not as strong as those in Mariupol's Azovstal," he added.

1 hr 52 min ago

Ukraine appeals for "heavy weapons parity" ahead of defense summit

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Mick Krever

Ukrainian service members fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system, near the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on June 12.
Ukrainian service members fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system, near the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on June 12. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Ukraine is appealing for “heavy weapons parity’’ ahead of a summit of defense ministers in Brussels on Wednesday.

“Being straightforward – to end the war we need heavy weapons parity,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, via Twitter.

Podolyak said that Ukraine needed: “1,000 howitzers caliber 155 mm; 300 MLRS; 500 tanks; 2,000 armored vehicles; 1,000 drones.”

NATO will on Wednesday host the Ukrainian defense minister, along with allied ministers and officials from Sweden, Finland, Georgia, and the European Union.

2 hr 32 min ago

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

From CNN's Mick Krever in London

An aerial view of completely destroyed settlements after shellings the in northern Saltivka-3 neighbourhood of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on June 12.
An aerial view of completely destroyed settlements after shellings the in northern Saltivka-3 neighbourhood of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on June 12. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Amnesty International has accused Russia of war crimes during its efforts to capture the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

In a new 40-page report, Amnesty has documented the alleged use of cluster munitions and other indiscriminate means of attack.

“The repeated bombardments of residential neighbourhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes,” the report said.
“This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells, which are indiscriminate when used in the vicinity of concentrations of civilians.”

Amnesty’s researchers say they “documented seven strikes in different areas of Kharkiv, where they found fins and pellets of 9N210 or 9N235 cluster munitions.”

Some context: The United Nations Convention on Cluster Munitions, which came into force in 2010, bans the use of cluster munitions. Russia is not party to the treaty (neither is the United States).

“Cluster bombs are inherently indiscriminate,” Amnesty’s report said.
"Rockets release dozens of submunitions in mid-air, scattering them indiscriminately over a large area measuring hundreds of square metres. In addition, cluster munitions have a high dud rate, with a high percentage failing to explode on impact and thus effectively becoming land mines, which pose a threat to civilians long after deployment.”

Amnesty also said that Russia has used the PTM-1S, “a small, scatterable anti-personnel mine.”

Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International’s senior crisis response adviser, said that the investigation was “further indication of utter disregard for civilian lives.”

“People have been killed in their homes and in the streets, in playgrounds and in cemeteries, while queueing for humanitarian aid, or shopping for food and medicine,” she said. “The repeated use of widely banned cluster munitions is shocking.”

Russian officials have repeatedly insisted that they do not target civilians.

3 hr 12 min ago

IAEA says Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant has re-started remote data transmission

From CNN's Mick Krever

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1.
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1. (AP)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that it is once again getting remote data transmission from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently in Russian-held territory.

The transmission of “vital safeguards data” from the plant was cut on May 30 and restored on Sunday, the IAEA said.

“The images recorded by IAEA surveillance cameras during this time period are now being downloaded for review by agency inspectors to confirm that continuity of knowledge has not been lost," it said.

The power plant has been under Russian control since early March, but is still operated by its Ukrainian staff.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Sunday that he was continuing to appeal for an in-person trip to the power station “as soon as possible to carry out essential nuclear material verification activities which cannot be done remotely.”

Some background: The Zaporizhzhia plant has been the source of some tension between the IAEA and Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian officials have accused the IAEA of legitimizing Russia’s occupation of the plant.

Asked about whether a visit would legitimize Russia’s control of the plant, Grossi told CNN’s Becky Anderson last week that “it is absolutely incorrect. When I go there, I will be going there under the same agreement that Ukraine passed with the IAEA, not the Russian Federation. Ukraine!”

3 hr 31 min ago

Russians are on the verge of capturing key Ukrainian city. In neighboring Bakhmut those with nowhere else to go brace for their arrival

From CNN's Ben Wedeman in Bakhmut

A local resident stands in front of a destroyed school after a strike in the city of Bakhmut, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, on June 8.
A local resident stands in front of a destroyed school after a strike in the city of Bakhmut, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, on June 8. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

At first glance Bakhmut doesn’t look like a city at war.

As we drive into the city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on a warm sunny morning, men in orange vests tend to the roses. The tall trees shading the streets are thick with leaves.

Traffic is light because of fuel shortages, so many residents get around on bicycles.

This peaceful façade, however, is deceptive. Explosions regularly echo over Bakhmut: the blasts of outgoing and incoming artillery and rockets outside, and occasionally inside, the city.

Tetyana volunteers with the bread distribution. When I ask if she intends to stay in Bakhmut if Russian forces push closer, her demeanor changes. She shakes her head.

“We love our town. Our graves are here. Our parents lived here. We won’t go anywhere,” she insists, her voice quivering. Tears well up in her eyes. “It’s our land. We won’t give it up to anyone. Even if it’s destroyed, we’ll rebuild. Everything will be…” and here she gives two thumbs up.

Read the full story:

Russians are on the verge of capturing key Ukrainian city. In neighboring Bakhmut those with nowhere else to go brace for their arrival
4 hr 36 min ago

Analysis: Restoration of empire is the endgame for Russia’s Vladimir Putin

Analysis from CNN's Nathan Hodge

Reading Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind is rarely a straightforward task, but on occasion the Kremlin leader makes it easy.

Such was the case on Thursday, when Putin met with a group of young Russian entrepreneurs. Anyone looking for clues as to what Putin’s endgame for Ukraine might be should read the transcript, helpfully released here in English.

Putin’s words speak for themselves: What he is aiming for in Ukraine is the restoration of Russia as an imperial power.

Many observers quickly picked up on one of Putin’s more provocative lines, in which he compared himself to Peter the Great, Russia’s modernizing tsar and the founder of St. Petersburg – Putin’s own birthplace – who came to power in the late 17th century.

“Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years,” a relaxed and apparently self-satisfied Putin said. “On the face of it, he was at war with Sweden taking something away from it… He was not taking away anything, he was returning. This is how it was.”

It didn’t matter that European countries didn’t recognize Peter the Great’s seizure of territory by force, Putin added.

Read the full analysis here:

Restoration of empire is the endgame for Russia's Vladimir Putin | CNN
5 hr 7 min ago

It's 8 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russia could encircle Severodonetsk within days and plans to "completely cut off" the key eastern city, according to Ukrainian military officials. 

Here are the latest headlines on the war in Ukraine:

  • The battle for Luhansk: The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine is at the epicenter of the conflict with much of area already under Russian control. The focus of the fighting is on the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Russian forces have destroyed the second of three bridges between the cities and is heavily shelling the third, with the aim to "completely cut off" Severodonetsk, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration said.
  • Long front line: Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said there is a 2,450 kilometer-long (1,522 miles) frontline and that Russia was concentrating its main efforts in the northern part of the Luhansk region. Meanwhile, in northern and northeastern Ukraine, Russian forces “resumed shelling the residential areas of Kharkiv, which requires us to take adequate action," Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
  • Grain crisis: Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely has weaponized food” by blockading grain exports out of Ukraine, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said. Russia's war in Ukraine could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions because of its devastating impact on global food supply and prices. Countries are scrambling to find a way around the blockade. On Sunday, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters Ukraine has identified alternate routes to export grain stores.
  • Briton killed in Ukraine: Former British Army soldier Jordan Gatley was shot and killed while fighting in Ukraine's Severodonetsk, his father wrote on Facebook. The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told CNN it is supporting the family. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted that Gatley was a "true hero."
  • Russian missiles: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 2,606 cruise missiles have hit Ukraine since the start of the war in his nightly address on Sunday. Zelensky described a recent missile strike on the western Ternopil region that left 10 people in hospital as “pure terror.” On Sunday, Russians fired on two areas of central Ukraine: on Kryvyi Rih, and on Synelnykivsky in Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the head of the local military administration.
  • Ukrainian resistance: Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian assaults in various parts of the country’s eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday. They include offensives northwest of the city of Sloviansk and near villages northeast of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, AFU spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said.