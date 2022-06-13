Russia could encircle Severodonetsk within days and plans to "completely cut off" the key eastern city, according to Ukrainian military officials.
Here are the latest headlines on the war in Ukraine:
- The battle for Luhansk: The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine is at the epicenter of the conflict with much of area already under Russian control. The focus of the fighting is on the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Russian forces have destroyed the second of three bridges between the cities and is heavily shelling the third, with the aim to "completely cut off" Severodonetsk, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration said.
- Long front line: Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said there is a 2,450 kilometer-long (1,522 miles) frontline and that Russia was concentrating its main efforts in the northern part of the Luhansk region. Meanwhile, in northern and northeastern Ukraine, Russian forces “resumed shelling the residential areas of Kharkiv, which requires us to take adequate action," Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
- Grain crisis: Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely has weaponized food” by blockading grain exports out of Ukraine, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said. Russia's war in Ukraine could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions because of its devastating impact on global food supply and prices. Countries are scrambling to find a way around the blockade. On Sunday, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters Ukraine has identified alternate routes to export grain stores.
- Briton killed in Ukraine: Former British Army soldier Jordan Gatley was shot and killed while fighting in Ukraine's Severodonetsk, his father wrote on Facebook. The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told CNN it is supporting the family. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted that Gatley was a "true hero."
- Russian missiles: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 2,606 cruise missiles have hit Ukraine since the start of the war in his nightly address on Sunday. Zelensky described a recent missile strike on the western Ternopil region that left 10 people in hospital as “pure terror.” On Sunday, Russians fired on two areas of central Ukraine: on Kryvyi Rih, and on Synelnykivsky in Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the head of the local military administration.
- Ukrainian resistance: Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian assaults in various parts of the country’s eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday. They include offensives northwest of the city of Sloviansk and near villages northeast of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, AFU spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said.