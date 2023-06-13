World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:07 a.m. ET, June 13, 2023
30 min ago

Kyiv's air defenses shoot down Russian cruise missiles, Ukrainian military says

From CNN’s Josh Pennington and Eyad Kourdi

Ukraine's air defenses shot down all missiles launched by Russia at Kyiv early Tuesday, according to initial reports cited by a senior Ukrainian military official.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said Russia launched an unspecified number of X-101/555 cruise missiles at Ukraine's capital from Tu-95MS strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea.

“All enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and successfully destroyed by our air defense forces,” Popko said.

No casualties or damage have yet been reported following the attack, he added.

Earlier Tuesday, the administration warned residents in the Kyiv region to take immediate precautions due to missile danger.

43 min ago

Civilians in "critical condition" after strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, mayor says

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

"High precision" Russian strikes hit central Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, leaving civilian victims in “extremely critical condition,” the city's mayor said.

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram that "high-precision monsters" struck several civilian targets in various parts of the city, including a five-story residential building.

Some victims were likely still under the rubble, he said, adding that response teams were working at the scene.

3 hr 33 min ago

Russian accounts report heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia and acknowledge Ukrainian gains

From CNN's Tim Lister, Josh Pennington and Maria Kostenko

Russia-backed officials and military bloggers are reporting intense fighting along the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, in an area where Ukrainian forces have made gains in recent days

The fighting is taking place south of the town of Velyka Novosilka along both sides of the Mokri Yaly river, an area where the Ukrainians appear to have had greater success than elsewhere in the initial stages of their counteroffensive. 

Late Monday, a senior Moscow-appointed official, Vladimir Rogov, spoke of heavy fighting in an area known as the Vremivka ridge, claiming that higher ground remained under Russian control. 

Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed Zaporizhzhia administration, said on Telegram that Russian attack helicopters were in action, and that "reciprocal shelling and heavy fighting of ultra-high intensity continues" in the vicinity of the village of Urozhaine.

Rogov conceded that Ukrainian forces were "holding their positions on the northern and eastern outskirts of the village." 

He also claimed that in the nearby village of Makarivka, "the enemy has already been driven out by the quick and effective counterattack of the 127th Division," although other accounts paint a gloomier picture for Russian forces around Makarivka.

Rogov said heavy fighting about 10 kilometers to the west had turned the area into a "gray zone," but that Ukrainian units had dispersed from the area — around the village of Levadne. 

Bloggers' reports: Russian military bloggers have also been reporting intense combat in the area, with one Telegram channel (Our Donetsk) saying "the enemy managed to deepen and advance through the wooded areas, threatening with further advance to encircle" nearby Russian units. 

There is no way to verify these unofficial reports, but they are consistent with a pattern in the fighting that has evolved in the last week. 

"Our Donetsk" acknowledged that Russian troops had been forced to abandon Neskuchne — just south of Velyka Novosilka — for a second time, "retreating to positions where they would not be encircled." 

It said the Ukrainians were "accumulating forces" in the area, and heavy fighting continued. 

Also late on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the fighting in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia border region, saying "the enemy's losses are exactly what we need." 

By contrast, Russian military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian efforts to advance south of Orikhiv, in another part of the southern front, have been resisted, with several saying the Ukrainians had lost a significant number of de-mining tanks in an area known to have been heavily fortified by the Russians with minefields and tank traps. 

Geolocated video appears to show Ukrainian armor losses in this area. 

1 hr 58 min ago

Zelensky says battles are fierce but Ukraine is moving forward and recapturing territory

From CNN's Maria Kostenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday that fighting is tough but Ukrainian forces are "moving forward" and recapturing territory.  

"The battles are fierce, but we are moving forward, and this is very important. The enemy's losses are exactly what we need," Zelensky said. "Although the weather is unfavorable these days — the rains make our task more difficult — the strength of our warriors still yields results, and I thank everyone who is in combat now, everyone who supports our combat brigades in the relevant areas."

Zelensky also said "the most important and hottest" operational areas are in the Tavria and the Khortytsia directions in southern Ukraine, and he received reports from the commanders in those areas during his staff meeting on Monday. 

The General of the Ukrainian Land Forces and the General of the Tavria operational-strategic group reported "on the success we have achieved, on the front areas where we need to reinforce and on the actions we can take to break more Russian positions," according to Zelensky. 

"We are maintaining and strengthening our operational dominance," Zelensky said. "I am particularly grateful for Bakhmut as we are increasing our control in this area."

Some more context: Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that within the past week, Ukrainian forces in the Bakhmut area recaptured 16 square kilometers. On the left flank in Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops advanced 1.5 kilometers, and on the right flank, they advanced 3.5 kilometers, according to Maliar.

"This week, as always, will be very meaningful," Zelensky added in his address. "First, we are preparing new weapons support from our partners for our warriors. Second, we are preparing to involve more global actors in the implementation of the Peace Formula. Third, we are working to make the [NATO] Vilnius Summit truly meaningful."

1 hr 54 min ago

Ultimate goal of counteroffensive is to win back all territories, including Crimea, presidential adviser says

From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite in London and Andrew Carey in Kyiv

Ukraine's "ultimate goal of the counteroffensive campaign is to win back all the territories, including Crimea," the chief diplomatic adviser to President Volodomyr Zelensky said Monday.

During an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, adviser Igor Zhovkva said some counteroffensive actions were underway, but would not give details. 

He also sought to tamp down any expectations the campaign would achieve rapid results, saying it could take many months for Ukraine to achieve its aims. 

In the same vein, he reminded Amanpour this was not Ukraine’s first counteroffensive — a reference to the Ukrainian army's successful advances in September and October when Russian forces were pushed out of the Kharkiv region and the northern part of the Kherson region. 

The current push would “probably would not be the last counteroffensive operation,” he said. 

He also said that if Ukraine was going to be successful it needed Western partners to supply more artillery and ammunition. 

32 min ago

Putin visits defense ministry hospital and urges wounded soldiers to continue their military service

From CNN's Josh Pennington 

Vladimir Putin during his speech at the Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow on June 12.
Vladimir Putin during his speech at the Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow on June 12. Stringer/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a visit to the central Ministry of Defense Hospital in Moscow on Monday and told wounded soldiers their country needed them.

Putin visited the hospital as one of several public appearances to mark Russia Day.

He bestowed state awards on fighters wounded in Ukraine and said he understood the conflict is "not some movie, it's all happening in reality."

Putin told soldiers, "There's no doubt that your country, your homeland, and the Armed Forces need people like you," urging them to continue their military service once they recover.

Putin's visit to soldiers comes amid Ukraine's defense officials claiming to have recaptured several settlements in the Donetsk region.

Speaking earlier at an event to mark Russia Day, Putin said the country was experiencing "a difficult time."

27 min ago

Dam collapse is the "largest catastrophe by Russian invaders" since the war began, Ukraine says

From CNN’s Zeena Saifi

Water flows strongly through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam in Kakhovka, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 6.
Water flows strongly through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam in Kakhovka, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 6. UPI/Alamy Live News/AP

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine last week was the “largest catastrophe by Russian invaders” since the war began, Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets told CNN on Monday.

“The blowing up of the Nova Kakhovka dam is the largest catastrophe by Russian invaders since the full-scale invasion began in February last year,” Strilets told CNN’s Becky Anderson in an interview on Connect the World. 

“The Russian act of terrorism has catastrophic consequences for the environment, not only in Ukraine but also in the entire region."

Nearly one week after the collapse of the dam, evacuation efforts in the southern city of Kherson continue, despite receding water levels. 

The minister said the Dnipro River, where the dam is located, is one of the largest rivers in Europe. Due to the dam breach, he says the river’s reservoir has already lost 72% of its water. 

“Russia has wasted 18 cubic kilometers of freshwater — this amount of water is enough for the entire planet to consume for two days,” he said. 

Ukrainian authorities have warned that the debris washed along the Dnipro River is turning Odesa’s Black Sea coastline into “a garbage dump and animal cemetery”. 

Ukraine’s Environment Minister echoed those concerns, saying that about 20,000 wild animals that lived in the flooded areas have died.

“We also understand the impact on climate change is that over 50,000 hectares of Ukrainian forest have been flooded, and at least half of them will die.”