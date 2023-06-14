World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:41 a.m. ET, June 14, 2023
5 min ago

Biden and NATO chief express desire for Sweden to join defense alliance "as soon as possible"

From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee

Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington on Tuesday, June 13. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington on Tuesday, June 13. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday reaffirmed their wish for Sweden to join NATO.

During a meeting in Washington, DC, the two leaders “underscored their shared desire to welcome Sweden to the Alliance as soon as possible,” according to a White House readout.

Sweden signaled its intention to join NATO in May last year following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine but its accession is being blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

The White House readout said Biden and Stoltenberg also discussed “the implications of Russia’s war on Ukraine for transatlantic security and the importance of continuing to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense.”

"They welcomed the support that Allies and partners are providing bilaterally to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression," it added.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said Ukraine's recent gains on the battlefield underscored the need for continued Western assistance to give Kyiv a "stronger hand" in any future negotiations with Moscow.

The meeting Tuesday comes ahead of a NATO Summit in Vilnius in July. 

16 min ago

Russia calls for "transparent" investigation into Nord Stream pipeline attacks

From CNN's Josh Pennington

A Russian diplomat in the United States on Tuesday called for a "transparent" investigation into last September’s Nord Stream pipeline attacks, following a report from the Netherlands' public broadcaster that said Dutch military intelligence warned the CIA last year about an alleged Ukrainian plan to blow up the gas pipelines three months before they were hit.

In a Telegram post, Andrey Ledenev, Minister-Counselor at the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, also said the role of the US in the blasts should be "clarified."

“It could be fruitful to ponder the unwillingness of the collective West to allow a transparent and objective international investigation, the terrorist attacks in the Baltic Sea, under the auspices of the UN Security Council, and to clarify the role of the U.S. in sabotaging the pipelines, factoring in [the US] being a direct beneficiary of the reshaping of the European energy market,” Ledenev said on the embassy's official Telegram account.

Based on information from three US officials, CNN reported last week that the US received intelligence from a European ally last year that the Ukrainian military was planning an attack on the pipelines.

Last September, leaks caused by underwater explosions were discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which funnel gas from Russia into the European Union and run under the Baltic Sea. 

Ukraine denied any responsibility for the leaks at the time, and the attack has been condemned by US officials and Western allies. It is currently being investigated by other European nations.  

“We urge local authorities not to hide behind references to the alleged sufficiency of ongoing national investigations,” Ledenev said in the Telegram post. “They should act with deeds not words, to help shed light on the true circumstances surrounding the sabotage.”

Previous reporting from CNN’s Mick Krever, Alex Marquardt, Sarah Dean, Sugam Pokharel, Natasha Bertrand, Alex Marquardt and Haley Britzky 

41 min ago

Ukraine claims battlefield advances in fierce fighting. Catch up on the latest headlines here

From CNN staff

Ukraine's top general said his troops have seen "certain gains" in their offensive and are "moving forward," as fighting rages along the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

“Both defensive and offensive fierce fighting is ongoing in the East and South of our nation. We have certain gains, implementing our plans, moving forward,” Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in a Facebook post. 

NATO's chief said Tuesday that Ukraine's gains on the battlefield underscore the need for continued Western assistance to give Kyiv a "stronger hand" in any future negotiations with Moscow.

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Ukraine claims advances: Kyiv's troops are fighting fiercely to drive back the Russians along the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, a Ukrainian commander said. Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, said his troops are "systematically destroying Russian manpower and equipment." CNN cannot independently verify battlefield claims. However, both sides have reported clashes in the area.
  • A Russian view: "Ukraine's offensive potential is far, far from exhausted," said Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group. Prigozhin also said he doesn't know if his fighters will remain in Ukraine amid an ongoing dispute with Russia’s Defense Ministry.
  • Russian attacks: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a child was among 11 people killed in a Russian missile strike in the city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in the northeastern Sumy region, at least seven forestry workers were killed by Russian shelling, a Ukrainian official said. Elsewhere in Sumy, a boarding school was hit by Russian shelling, forcing 135 children to evacuate, officials said.
  • European aid: Zelensky on Tuesday thanked the British-led alliance of multiple European countries for their latest air defense aid for Kyiv. The Joint Expeditionary Force had announced "a powerful assistance package worth over €100 million [$108 million] to strengthen [Ukrainian] air defense," he said.
  • Dam collapse: The UN said the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in southern Ukraine will have a "huge impact" on global food security, with prices likely to increase. Water levels are receding, but some settlements remain flooded, Ukrainian officials said. 
  • Meanwhile, on the front line: A Ukrainian military official on Tuesday reiterated accusations that Russian forces are blowing up small dams in areas where Ukrainian troops are on the offensive. The results were not large-scale and affected the agricultural land of one or two villages, according to Ukraine's Military Media Center.
  • Nord stream report: The Netherlands' public broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday that Dutch military intelligence warned the CIA last year about an alleged Ukrainian plan to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines three months before they were hit. The report, which did not specify a source, was based on a joint investigation by NOS, Dutch television news show Nieuwsuur and two German outlets.
3 hr 54 min ago

Netherlands warned CIA about alleged Ukrainian plot to attack Nord Stream pipelines, report says

From CNN's Mick Krever, Alex Marquardt, Sarah Dean and Sugam Pokharel,

Dutch military intelligence warned the CIA last year about an alleged Ukrainian plan to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines three months before they were hit, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday, without specifying a source.

The report was based on a joint investigation by NOS, Dutch television news show Nieuwsuur [Newshour] and German media Die Zeit and ARD.

The United States received intelligence from a European ally last year that the Ukrainian military was planning an attack on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, CNN reported last week based on information from three US officials.

The attack on the pipelines last September has been condemned by US officials and Western allies alike as a sabotage on critical infrastructure. It is currently being investigated by other European nations.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Tuesday that the CIA warned Ukraine last year to not attack the Nord Stream gas pipelines after receiving information about an alleged Ukrainian plan, citing officials familiar with the exchange.

The CIA received the tip from Dutch military intelligence, the officials told the WSJ.

In its report, NOS said the Dutch military intelligence service, the MIVD, was able at an early stage to gather detailed information about an alleged Ukrainian plot to blow up the pipelines. The MIVD did not provide a comment to NOS, the broadcaster said.

The CIA and the Dutch embassy in the US both declined to comment when CNN reached out for comment on Tuesday.

CNN has also reached out to the MIVD, and the Ukrainian government for response, but hasn’t heard back.

Read more here.

3 hr 59 min ago

Russian shelling kills at least 7 forestry workers in Ukraine's Sumy region

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Hira Humayun 

At least seven employees of Ukraine's State Forestry Service were killed by Russian shelling in the northeastern Sumy region on Tuesday, a Ukrainian official said.

Volodymr Artyukh, head of the Sumy regional administration, said the shelling also damaged a house, shop and outbuildings in the city of Seredyno-Buda.

Elsewhere in the Sumy region, a boarding school was struck by Russian shelling in the town of Bilopillia, Artyukh said.

There were no reports of deaths and everyone at the school was evacuated, including 135 children, he added.

“Today at 05:10 a.m., when the children were still sleeping, the monsters fired on the territory of the boarding school using cannon artillery," Artyukh said. "As a result of the shelling, the roof of the boarding school's assembly hall caught fire. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured."
1 min ago

Zelensky thanks UK-led alliance for air defense package

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 10. Stringer/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 10. Stringer/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked the British-led alliance of multiple European countries for the latest air defense aid for Kyiv.

Zelensky said the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) had announced “a powerful assistance package worth over €100 million [$108 million] to strengthen [Ukrainian] air defense.”

“At a time when Russia agonizingly intensifies its daily missile terror, more power for our air defense is the key to protecting [Ukrainian] skies and lives of Ukrainians,” Zelensky tweeted.

The assistance includes radars to help protect Ukraine from Russian airstrikes, guns, and ammunition, according to the UK government.

The JEF is comprised of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Russian airstrikes: The package was announced Tuesday just hours after Russian missiles attacked the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing 11 people including a child, Ukrainian officials said. Air defenses shot down three cruise missiles over the city but there were also “incomings” that hit civilian infrastructure, authorities said.

4 hr 15 min ago

Child among 11 killed in Kryvyi Rih strike, Zelensky says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva 

A child was among the 11 people killed after a missile attack by Russia on an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Zelensky said rescue operations and clearing of rubble had concluded, and sent his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. He added that more than 30 people were injured, all of whom are being provided with assistance.

A day of mourning for the victims has been declared on Wednesday. 

4 hr 17 min ago

Ukraine says Russian forces are blowing up small dams in areas where Kyiv is on the offensive

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

A Ukrainian military official on Tuesday reiterated accusations that Russian forces are blowing up small dams in areas where Ukrainian troops are on the offensive.

Maj. Vladyslav Dudar, a representative of the Environmental Safety and Mine Action Department of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said Russian troops had mined a large number of “hydraulic structures” in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

"They are now blowing up small hydraulic structures in various settlements every day," Dudar said, adding that the results were not large-scale and affected the agricultural land of one or two villages, according to Ukraine’s Military Media Center. 

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had blown up a small dam at a reservoir near the village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia, leading to flooding on both banks of the Mokri Yaly River. 

Novodarivka is one of several villages in the area that the Ukrainians have claimed in recent days amid offensive operations along several points of the front lines in southern Ukraine. 

Some more context: This comes after the collapse of the much larger Nova Kakhovka dam last week. Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over the dam’s destruction, without providing concrete proof that the other is culpable. The dam was occupied by Russia at the time of its collapse. It is not yet clear whether the dam was deliberately attacked or whether the breach was the result of structural failure.

4 hr 23 min ago

Ukrainians fighting to drive back Russian forces in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, commander says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

A Ukrainian military commander said Tuesday that soldiers are fighting fiercely to drive back Russian forces along the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“In the Tavria sector, the Ukrainian defense forces are systematically destroying Russian manpower and equipment,” said Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, whose troops are targeting occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and the parts of Donetsk that border it.
“Missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian defense forces in the Tavria sector carried out 1,504 firing missions over the last day,” he said, adding that “an enemy ammunition depot was also destroyed."

CNN cannot independently verify battlefield claims.

However, both sides have reported clashes in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.