Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv as the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday morning.
The sirens don't necessarily mean there has been an attack but they often sound in warning.
From CNN's Salma Abdelaziz in Kyiv
From CNN's Matthew Chance, AnneClaire Stapleton and Katharina Krebs in Brussels
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Western defense officials told him their military support for Ukraine "will never stop."
In an exclusive interview, Reznikov told CNN that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace and other Western officials said: "Oleksiy, don't worry, we will not stop. We will continue help your country, your people, and your president," he said.
"I heard it yesterday and I felt it absolutely honestly, I saw the eyes of Lloyd Austin for example ... I saw the real understanding that they will never stop," Reznikov said, when asked if long-term US commitment to Ukraine is sustainable.
He said US and Western pledges are not just for military support but also financial, economic, and political.
"I think they [Western allies] have decided that they want to be partners in this victory," Reznikov said.
The Ukrainian Defense Minister told CNN Western allies now understand that the idea of not provoking Russia to avoid conflict does not work.
Russia is now considered to be an adversary rather than a strategic partner by NATO, he said.
"I am sure that Russia is the main threat for NATO, EU countries, and main threat for the world security system," he said.
From CNN's Radina Gigova
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the suffering in Ukraine could end immediately if Russia ends "its reckless war of choice," ahead of a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday.
Austin said the meeting comes at a "critical juncture in the history" of the security alliance.
"We see that as Finland and Sweden have made the historic decision to seek NATO membership. We welcome that. They are proud, capable democracies who share NATO’s core values," he said.
"In recent months, NATO has united in the face of Russia’s unjustified, cruel, and indefensible invasion of Ukraine. We’ll continue to strengthen our allies to meet the greatest threat to European security in decades."
Austin said NATO will continue to support Ukraine "as it defends itself against Russia’s unprovoked aggression" and "continue to adapt our alliance to meet evolving security conditions."
From CNN’s Joseph Ataman, Elias Lemercier and Luke McGee
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister said she is not expecting "bright announcements" from a visit by the French, Italian and German leaders to Ukraine.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was speaking to journalists on a train platform in Kyiv as she welcomed the three leaders on Thursday.
"I’m not sure there will be bright announcements following the meeting but regardless how it will end, it will be a historical meeting which would either pave the way to a stronger Europe or to a stronger Ukraine,” she said.
"That three European leaders have come to Ukraine right in the middle of total war, it’s a great signal that strengthens Ukraine and Europe."
Vereshchuk said there are "two important questions" to put to the leaders.
"How to put an end to the war and how to turn a new page for Ukraine and open the way for Ukraine into the European Union," she said.
Some context: The EU Commission is expected to offer its opinion on Friday that Ukraine should be considered a candidate state. It will then be for the 27 EU member states to decide whether or not they agree with the Commission's opinion.
While most European nations are firmly behind Ukraine and have, to varying degrees, aided the country's war efforts, it's far from certain that they will back its bid for EU membership.
The question of whether or not Ukraine should join the EU and how Russia would react has been a contentious issue for years. In 2013, pro-European protests erupted after former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych made a sudden decision to not sign an agreement with the EU that would pull Ukraine further into the EU's orbit. Instead, he opted to pursue closer ties with Putin's Russia. The following year, Russia invaded Donbas and illegally annexed Crimea.
From CNN's Pierre Bairin in Kyiv
Three European leaders have arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, CNN's team on the ground confirms.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi traveled to the city by train, the Elysee Palace confirmed on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters on the platform as he arrived in Kyiv, Macron said the leaders will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visit the site of an alleged massacre.
Asked if he had a message for Ukrainians, Macron said he has a "message of European unity addressed to Ukrainian men and women."
"The coming weeks, we know, will be very difficult," he said. "I want to support them and be at their side."
From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are en route to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the Elysee Palace confirmed on Thursday.
Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee
Four days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine and started a bloody war that shows no signs of ending soon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially applied for the country to join the European Union.
On the same day, Feb. 28, he asked that the EU "urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure ... our goal is to be with all Europeans and, to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure it is possible."
While most European nations are firmly behind Ukraine and have, to varying degrees, aided Zelensky in his war efforts, it's far from certain that his wish will be granted.
For political and procedural reasons, it is possible that the EU ultimately decides that now is not the right time. And even if they did agree with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's opinion that Ukraine should be considered for membership, it could take years, even decades, for it to become a reality.
Read the full analysis:
From CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong
Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his support for Moscow on "sovereignty and security" matters in a call with counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, upholding his backing for the countries' partnership despite the global backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking on his 69th birthday, Xi also pledged to deepen strategic coordination between the two countries, according to China's Foreign Ministry.
A separate readout from the Kremlin said the two leaders stressed their countries' relations were "were at an all-time high" and reaffirmed their commitment to "consistently deepen the comprehensive partnership."
The call is thought to be the second time the two leaders have spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine. They also spoke just days after Moscow launched what it insists on calling a "special military operation."
China, too, has refrained from referring to Russia's actions as an invasion and has walked a fine line on the issue. It has portrayed itself as calling for peace and upholding the global order, while refusing to denounce Russia's actions. It has also used its state media apparatus to mimic Kremlin lines blaming the United States and NATO for the crisis.
During Wednesday's call, Xi stressed China had always "independently assessed the situation" in Ukraine and called for "all parties" to push for a "proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis" — echoing language he used in a March call with US President Joe Biden.
China is "willing to continue to play its role" in promoting a "proper solution" to Ukraine, he said.
The Kremlin's summary of the call took this position a step further, saying: "the President of China noted the legitimacy of Russia's actions to protect fundamental national interests in the face of challenges to its security created by external forces."
Read more:
From CNN's Sahar Akbarzai
Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, from Hartselle, Alabama, wanted to volunteer and use their previous military training to help Ukraine fight against Russia's invasion, their families told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday.
“Alex didn’t go to fight, he said I have the skills to help train Ukrainians soldiers and help them learn how to use the weapons America was sending over there,” said Drueke’s mother, Bunny Drueke.
“He went there to volunteer … he had this gnawing in his heart,” and a burden to serve the Ukrainian people however he can, said Joy Black, Huynh’s fiancé, adding, “he’s just so strong and has such a big heart.”
The two Americans have been missing for a week and are feared captured by Russian forces. They were last seen during a military operation near the town of Izbytske on June 9.
Drueke’s mother said she talked to her son about his decision to travel to Ukraine for about a month. “He said 'Mom, I really need to go and help the fight in Ukraine because if Putin is not stopped there he's not going to be satisfied, he’ll become emboldened and eventually Americans will be threatened, and he needs to be stopped now,'” she told CNN.
“Alex did not go there as a representative of the US military, he went there as a civilian with military training. He went there on his own, he was not sent there by our government.”
Black told CNN the last time she spoke to Huynh was on June 8, when he said he would be out of contact for a few days.
“They’re going to find them … we don’t want one to come home without the other,” Drueke said, adding, “I’m trying to remain strong and calm because getting upset won’t help Alex at all.”