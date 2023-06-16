Ukraine's deputy defense minister says Russia is "putting up a strong resistance" to Kyiv's counteroffensive efforts — but Ukrainian officials are claiming successes in the east and south.
A Ukrainian commander said his soldiers successfully intercepted six of Russia's toughest weapons using the United States Patriot air defense system last month. Now, the US and other countries are announcing a new shipment of air defense equipment.
Here's what else to know:
- Ukrainian counteroffensive: Ukraine’s military offensive is continuing in “several directions” and Kyiv’s troops are “gradually but surely advancing” in the south of the country, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. A clandestine Ukrainian unit has also claimed successes against Russian forces in Bakhmut.
- Zaporizhzhia offensive: More than 100 square kilometers (39 square miles) of territory have been liberated "in the Zaporizhzhia direction" over the past week in southeast Ukraine, a senior figure in Kyiv's military has claimed. Meantime, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have repelled Ukrainian offensive operations in the region on Thursday.
- Russia pushes back: Russia is attempting to advance in other areas, with assault operations in the Kharkiv region and along parts of the Donetsk front, according to Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Ukrainian general staff. Russian attacks in the first two weeks of June were focused on "targets related to logistics, industrial facilities, as well as oil and gas supply," he added.
Here's a closer look at the front lines:
- Alleged assassination attempt: Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed governor of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, claims Ukraine tried to assassinate him last week. Ukrainian forces launched more than 10 "high precision" missiles at his "supposed location," Saldo claimed in a Telegram post. CNN cannot independently confirm the veracity of Saldo's accusation.
- New military aid for Ukraine: The US, the UK, the Netherlands and Denmark will deliver "high priority" air defense equipment to Ukraine, the nations said in a joint statement. Delivery of the equipment has begun and "should be complete within several weeks," it said. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also pointed out Kyiv has the ability to recover and repair its damaged equipment and get it "back into the fight."
- Ukraine's appeal to Switzerland: President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Swiss lawmakers to export weapons to Ukraine. At the beginning of the month, the lower house of the Swiss Parliament rejected a bill known as "Lex Ukraine" that would have allowed third-party countries to transfer Swiss-made arms to Kyiv. Switzerland is a neutral country with a legal framework ensuring it does not send weapons directly or indirectly to belligerent states.
- Use of US Patriot system: Ukraine said its defenses successfully intercepted six Russian Kinzhal missiles, Russia's toughest weapons, using the US Patriot air defense system last month. Commander Serhii Yaremenko said soldiers in his brigade realized the missiles were moving directly toward them and the Patriot system, but "did not panic for a second." Later they learned there were six Kinzhals among the assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the Kh-47's speed makes it extremely difficult to intercept.
- UN watchdog visits nuclear plant: Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to assess the situation after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse. Grossi said it is essential that the water stays at the same level for the plant’s safety.