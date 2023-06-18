Ukrainian servicemen ride by boat in a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 8, 2023. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The toll from the collapse of a major dam in Russian occupied Ukraine is now at least 45, after authorities on both sides gave updates.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said Saturday at least 16 people died and 31 are missing from the flooding, while on the same day a Russian-backed Kherson official Andrey Alekseenko posted on Telegram that the toll had risen to 29 people

The Ukrainian ministry also said 3,614 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas "including 474 children and 80 people with reduced mobility.”

The Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine collapsed on June 6. As the largest reservoir of water in Ukraine, it holds a volume equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah.

CNN has not been able to verify if the dam's destruction came as a result of a deliberate attack from one of the warring parties or from structural failure, with both Ukrainian and Russian officials blaming an explosion from the opposing side for causing it.

The dam collapse has repercussions for both nations.

For Ukraine, it has destroyed villages, flooded farmland, deprived thousands of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage. For Russian forces, it has washed up troops, flooded trenches and removed natural defenses they relied on along the Dnipro river.