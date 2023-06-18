World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Published 0932 GMT (1732 HKT) June 18, 2023
18 min ago

Toll rises to at least 45 in flooding from Kakhovka dam collapse 

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Ukrainian servicemen ride by boat in a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 8, 2023.
Ukrainian servicemen ride by boat in a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 8, 2023. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The toll from the collapse of a major dam in Russian occupied Ukraine is now at least 45, after authorities on both sides gave updates.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said Saturday at least 16 people died and 31 are missing from the flooding, while on the same day a Russian-backed Kherson official Andrey Alekseenko posted on Telegram that the toll had risen to 29 people

The Ukrainian ministry also said 3,614 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas "including 474 children and 80 people with reduced mobility.”

The Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine collapsed on June 6. As the largest reservoir of water in Ukraine, it holds a volume equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah.

CNN has not been able to verify if the dam's destruction came as a result of a deliberate attack from one of the warring parties or from structural failure, with both Ukrainian and Russian officials blaming an explosion from the opposing side for causing it.

The dam collapse has repercussions for both nations.

For Ukraine, it has destroyed villages, flooded farmland, deprived thousands of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage. For Russian forces, it has washed up troops, flooded trenches and removed natural defenses they relied on along the Dnipro river.

31 min ago

Ukraine claims hit on Russian ammunition store in occupied south

 From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Josh Pennington

The Ukrainian Air Forces claims to have hit a Russian ammunition dump in the occupied Kherson region early Sunday.

Air forces spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Ukraine had hit the ammunition depot in Rykov village in the Henichesk area of Kherson.

“The less ammunition is there, the more of it on fire, the more enemy ammo depots are detonating - the less of it will strike our defenders,” Ihnat said on live television.

In a Telegram post Sunday, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said Ukrainian forces had taken out a “significant” ammunition depot in Henichesk.

A separate statement from the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sunday claimed to have hit several targets over the past 24 hours.

“Over the past day, missile and artillery units struck three command posts, two areas of manpower concentration, five ammunition depots, and three artillery units at firing positions,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated Sunday.

CNN is unable to verify any of the claims, which come amid Ukraine's counteroffensive aimed at recapturing Russian held territory.

So called shaping operations, strikes on Russian infrastructure, were a feature of the build-up to the campaign,

36 min ago

US secretary of state will raise concerns about war in Ukraine during diplomatic visit to China

From CNN staff

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on June 18, 2023.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on June 18, 2023. Leah Millis/Pool/Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Beijing for a high-stakes visit meant to steer relations between the United States and China back on course after months of inflamed tensions between the two nations.

Officials from both governments have signaled low expectations for the visit, but Blinken has vowed to raise “our very real concerns on a range of issues,” including the war in Ukraine.

While Beijing has sought to play the part of peacemaker between Moscow and Kyiv, China's messaging has been met with significant skepticism by US officials and other Western leaders.

China has released a vaguely worded position paper on a "political settlement" to the conflict, but it has been criticized for not calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory, as Kyiv and more than 100 governments around the world have done.

And Western officials raised concerns earlier this year that China could be considering providing Russia with lethal military assistance, an accusation denied by Beijing.

In April, senior US Treasury officials said they had not seen evidence China is providing extensive assistance to Russia for its war in Ukraine, but officials remain wary as the two countries forge closer ties.

Ahead of his visit Saturday, Blinken spoke by phone separately with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin. A US State Department spokesperson said Blinken discussed regional priorities with both leaders, as well as reaffirming each country's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Read more here.