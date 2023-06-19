Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 16. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday the toughest fighting is on the southern front and praised Kyiv's forces for repelling Russian assaults in the east.

Ukrainian troops are “advancing, position by position, step by step” and “are moving forward,” he said.

The opening stages of Kyiv's counteroffensive have been marked by probing attacks — seemingly testing the Russian lines of defense — and modest gains, but no apparent major breakthroughs.

Here's what Ukraine and Russia say in their latest battlefield reports:

What Ukraine says: Russian troops "continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions," the Ukrainian military's General Staff said Sunday, referring to a series of eastern frontline cities stretching from north to south. "Heavy fighting continues," it said.

Russian troops "continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions," the Ukrainian military's General Staff said Sunday, referring to a series of eastern frontline cities stretching from north to south. "Heavy fighting continues," it said. Air defenses working: Zelensky said not a single US Patriot air defense system has been destroyed in Ukraine, and that nearly three dozen missiles and about 50 attack drones were destroyed over the past week. He also said the Ukrainian Air Force carried out more than 100 strikes on enemy positions over the past week.

Zelensky said not a single US Patriot air defense system has been destroyed in Ukraine, and that nearly three dozen missiles and about 50 attack drones were destroyed over the past week. He also said the Ukrainian Air Force carried out more than 100 strikes on enemy positions over the past week. What Moscow says: In its daily report Sunday, Russia's defense ministry said "the Armed Forces of Ukraine are most actively advancing in the [southern] Zaporizhzhia direction, with forces of up to three battalion groups, reinforced with tanks and armored combat vehicles." The ministry also denied a report from a Moscow-backed official that Ukraine had retaken a village near Zaporizhzhia, saying troops held off Ukrainian attacks there and in a number of settlements east and northeast of Donetsk city.

In its daily report Sunday, Russia's defense ministry said "the Armed Forces of Ukraine are most actively advancing in the [southern] Zaporizhzhia direction, with forces of up to three battalion groups, reinforced with tanks and armored combat vehicles." The ministry also denied a report from a Moscow-backed official that Ukraine had retaken a village near Zaporizhzhia, saying troops held off Ukrainian attacks there and in a number of settlements east and northeast of Donetsk city. Remember: CNN cannot independently verify either side's reports on battlefield developments.

Here's the latest map of control:

What else you should know: