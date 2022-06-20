Two American volunteers fighting for Ukraine were taken into detention by Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk after being captured last week, according to Russian state media.
Here are the latest headlines on the war in Ukraine:
- Missing Americans in Donetsk: Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh were interviewed by Russia’s RT channel at a detention center in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday, according to a report on RT. The location of their detention is a potentially concerning development. Russia has a moratorium on the death penalty, whereas Donetsk uses firing squads to execute condemned prisoners, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti.
- Prepare for a long war: The West must prepare for a long war in Ukraine as Russia makes incremental gains in a furious battle to control the country's east, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both said. Stoltenberg and Johnson reiterated that Western governments must continue to support Ukraine to deter future aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The NATO chief said no one knows how long the conflict will last but "we need to prepare for the fact that it could take years."
- Zelensky: Russian hostility will intensify: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine should expect "greater hostile activity" from Russia as the European Union considers whether the country should be formally considered for candidate status in the wake of Russia’s invasion. Zelensky said Monday marks the start of a "truly historic week" as leaders of the EU's 27 member states will meet this week to discuss the process.
- Destruction in Lyman: New video of the moment Russian forces took control of Lyman in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region last month surfaced on social media on Sunday. The bodycam video — filmed by a soldier called "Rusak" on May 25 — shows the incredible devastation all around the city as Russian troops move past destroyed buildings and down empty streets. On May 30, the office of the President of Ukraine said in a statement that Lyman had been occupied.
- Azov Regiment commanders transferred: The deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, Svyatoslav Palamar (nicknamed Kalina) and the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Volynsky (nicknamed Volyna) were transferred to Russian territory for so called "investigative actions," Russia’s state-run news agency TASS reported, citing a source in Russian law enforcement. The commanders, who surrendered during the battle for Mariupol, are in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow, TASS said.
- UK offers 'major training program': The United Kingdom has offered Ukrainian military forces to take part in a “major training program” that would “fundamentally change the equation of the war,” Downing Street announced Friday in a statement amid Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Kyiv. According to Downing Street, the program has the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days.