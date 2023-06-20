Russian servicemen stand guard at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15. Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images/File

Russia appears to be transferring its personnel and heavy military equipment from other parts of Ukraine to support its front line in the Zaporizhzhia area, Ukrainian and UK officials say.

The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported this transfer from the Nova Kakhovka and Kakhovka area in Kherson to the Zaporizhzhia front line via Melitopol.

The British Defense Ministry, in its intelligence assessment Monday, also reported it is "highly likely" Russia has started relocating "elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors" over the past 10 days.

"This potentially involves several thousand troops from the 49th Army, including its 34th Separate Motorized Brigade, as well as Airborne Forces (VDV) and Naval Infantry units," the ministry said, adding that it was likely because of "Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding."

Ukraine's deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said the situation in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv remains difficult, with Russia pulling in its forces to attack Lyman and Kupyansk, but the Ukrainians are not allowing Russians to advance.

"The enemy has not given up their plans to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They have concentrated a significant number of their units in the east, including airborne assault units," Maliar said.

Ukrainian officials have claimed limited advances in parts of Donetsk, including around Avdiivka, which has been under attack by Russia and Russia-backed groups since the start of the invasion.

Possible change in tactics: Some analysts perceive a slow-down in Ukrainian offensive operations in the south, as various parts of the long front line see heavy combat.

"Ukrainian forces may be temporarily pausing counteroffensive operations to reevaluate their tactics for future operations," according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The institute said Sunday it "has previously noted that Ukraine has not yet committed the majority of its available forces to counteroffensive operations and has not yet launched its main effort."