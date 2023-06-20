Critical infrastructure facility hit in Ukraine's western Lviv region, official says
A critical infrastructure facility in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv was hit Tuesday morning, a local official said.
“According to the preliminary information: in Lviv there is a hit to a critical infrastructure object. People were not injured,” Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the region's military administration, said in a Telegram post.
A fire broke out on the scene and is being extinguished, he added.
It's early morning in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know
Russia's "major focus" remains on the war's eastern front, but Moscow also appears to be moving resources from other parts of Ukraine to support its front line in the south, Ukrainian officials said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Monday that Ukraine has not lost any of its positions, only gained new ones.
“In some areas our warriors are moving forward, in some areas they are defending their positions and resisting the occupiers' assaults and intensified attacks,” he said. “We have no lost positions. Only liberated ones.”
Here are the latest developments:
Eastern focus:The war's eastern front remains the center of Russia's attention, Ukrainian military officials said Monday. "The Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions remain the major focus of the enemy's effort," the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported in its evening update.
Southern movements: At the same time,Russia appears to be moving personnel and heavy military equipment from other parts of Ukraine to the southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to multiple authorities. The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol reported this transfer from the Nova Kakhovka and Kakhovka area in Kherson to the Zaporizhzhia front line via Melitopol. Meanwhile, the UK Defense Ministry said it is "highly likely" Russia has started relocating "elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors" over the past 10 days.
Russian mines:Ukraine's top general said Russian troops have heavily mined areas along the southern frontline and sent considerable numbers of reservists into the fight there. "The adversary is trying to prevent the advance of our units. To this end, they have deployed a system of fortifications with dense minefields and a significant number of reserves," Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Facebook.
Flood impact: Water in the regions affected by the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse remains highly contaminated, Ukraine's health ministry said Monday. The Odesa region is "under the greatest danger" at the moment, with salmonella, rotavirus, worm eggs, and E. coli the most dangerous pollutants in the water, it said.
China assurances:Beijing has assured Washington it has not and will not provide lethal aid to Russia, but the US remains concerned that Chinese companies may do so, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. Blinken said the assurance is appreciated and there is no evidence to contradict it.
“In reservoirs of the Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, individual indicators significantly exceed the established hygiene and sanitary standards,” the ministry said, adding that Odesa is “under the greatest danger” at the moment.
The ministry also urged residents not to swim or fish in the waters of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson.
Meanwhile, Moscow has cited security concerns for declining the United Nations' help in the Russian-occupied flooded areas.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed governor of Kherson, said Monday that 8,100 people have been evacuated from the region since the start of the rescue operation — including 583 children and 290 people with low mobility. Saldo also said medical assistance and compensation were being given out in affected areas.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration in the Ukrainian-controlled areas, said the situation in occupied areas was “critical” and the Russians had failed in evacuation efforts.
"People are trapped in the water. Officially, 11 people died of drowning in Oleshky alone. However, this figure is underestimated, as Russia is trying to hide the fact that civilians died," he said.
Ukraine has not lost any positions, only gained new ones, Zelensky says
Ukraine has not lost any of its positions, only gained new ones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.
“In some areas our warriors are moving forward, in some areas they are defending their positions and resisting the occupiers' assaults and intensified attacks,” he said. “We have no lost positions. Only liberated ones.”
Zelensky also noted “a significant political decision by the UK regarding sanctions” was made Monday.
He said the United Kingdom will “maintain sanctions against Russia until the aggressor compensates for all the damage” done to the Ukrainian people. “And it is very important that the assets of the aggressor state and all those associated with it […] are used to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian war and terror.”
Russia is moving resources to Zaporizhzhia from other parts of Ukraine, multiple authorities say
Russia appears to be transferring its personnel and heavy military equipment from other parts of Ukraine to support its front line in the Zaporizhzhia area, Ukrainian and UK officials say.
The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported this transfer from the Nova Kakhovka and Kakhovka area in Kherson to the Zaporizhzhia front line via Melitopol.
The British Defense Ministry, in its intelligence assessment Monday, also reported it is "highly likely" Russia has started relocating "elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors" over the past 10 days.
"This potentially involves several thousand troops from the 49th Army, including its 34th Separate Motorized Brigade, as well as Airborne Forces (VDV) and Naval Infantry units," the ministry said, adding that it was likely because of "Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding."
Ukraine's deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said the situation in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv remains difficult, with Russia pulling in its forces to attack Lyman and Kupyansk, but the Ukrainians are not allowing Russians to advance.
"The enemy has not given up their plans to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They have concentrated a significant number of their units in the east, including airborne assault units," Maliar said.
Ukrainian officials have claimed limited advances in parts of Donetsk, including around Avdiivka, which has been under attack by Russia and Russia-backed groups since the start of the invasion.
Possible change in tactics: Some analysts perceive a slow-down in Ukrainian offensive operations in the south, as various parts of the long front line see heavy combat.
"Ukrainian forces may be temporarily pausing counteroffensive operations to reevaluate their tactics for future operations," according to the Institute for the Study of War.
The institute said Sunday it "has previously noted that Ukraine has not yet committed the majority of its available forces to counteroffensive operations and has not yet launched its main effort."
Russia's "major focus" remains on the eastern front, Ukrainian military says
Russia’s "major focus" is still on the war’s eastern front, Ukrainian military officials said Monday.
“The Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions remain the major focus of the enemy’s effort,” the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported in its evening update. “Heavy fighting continues. There were 39 combat engagements over the last day.”
Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Ukrainian military, told state TV that Russian troops were, “using infantry units, airborne units, as well as ‘Storm Z’ (convict) assault units” in the east and had shelled Ukrainian positions there more than 500 times over the past day.
Russia has heavily mined areas along the southern front, Ukraine's top general says
Russian troops have heavily mined areas along Ukraine’s southern frontline and sent considerable numbers of reservists into the fight there, the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces claimed on Monday.
“The adversary is trying to prevent the advance of our units. To this end, they have deployed a system of fortifications with dense minefields and a significant number of reserves,” Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said in a Facebook post. “The operation continues as planned.”
Zaluzhnyi posted a video of himself alongside the commander of Ukraine’s southern forces, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavsky, whose units Ukraine said earlier Monday had liberated eight settlements in the south over the past two weeks.
"Constant fighting": Russia’s actions in the south were further outlined by one Ukrainian deputy unit commander on the ground.
Kostiantyn Denysov, a fighter with Ukraine’s Legion of Liberty, told state television Monday that Russian troops had “dug in really well” and unleashed “massive firepower” to prevent any Ukrainian advance.
“We’re liberating some of the settlements, but it is here on the ground that we see at what cost. Guys with heavy wounds, with contusions. This is the price of fighting for freedom,” Denysov said.
"Constant fighting is ongoing" along several areas of the front line, he said.
"The enemy has a lot of artillery. They are shelling our guys from everything," he said. "They are using drones to adjust their fire. They have got a lot of drones, which is a big problem. They are attacking not only our guys, but also civilian infrastructure from the air."
Denysov also said Russian units had built, “concrete trenches and minefields… setting traps for our guys on the temporary fortifications,” and making it difficult for Ukraine to recapture its territory.
“Unfortunately, there is nothing left of some settlements except for the name,” he said.
Russia claims to have remotely detonated tank laden with explosives, in apparent new tactic
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that a Ukrainian stronghold was destroyed by a remotely-controlled tank packed with a huge amount of explosives, in what appears to be a new battlefield tactic.
In a post on its Telegram channel at the weekend, the ministry said “about 3.5 tons of TNT and 5 FAB-100 bombs” were packed into the tank. FAB-100 bombs normally carry a 100-kilogram (220-pound) payload.
In a video shared by the ministry on Saturday, a Russian tank commander, callsign “Bernaul,” said he was assigned with the task of setting up the tank and executing the attack.
“About 300 meters (984 feet) away from the enemy, the tank operator put the vehicle on manual gas, directing it [to the enemy’s] direction. He jumped out and went to the rear. I stayed behind to observe, and after the vehicle approached the enemy’s positions, I detonated it by radio control,” the commander said. “The explosion was very serious, there were a lot of explosives … as a result, according to radio intercept data, the enemy suffered significant losses,” he added.