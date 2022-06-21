Zelensky: Ukraine "doing everything" to deserve EU candidacy

From CNN’s Sarah Sirgany in Kharkiv and Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv

At least three people were killed on Monday during Russia’s intensified shelling of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, according to the head of the region's administration.

“In recent days, the Russian occupiers, who cannot succeed in fighting the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region, have intensified shelling of the regional center and other settlements,” said Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration.

Synehubov said three people died in the shelling — a 65-year-old woman in Kutuzivka, a 61-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man in Balaklia.

On the ground: A CNN team in Kharkiv heard several explosions across the city over the past 48 hours, noting a slight increase in frequency. Air raid sirens went off several times during the day on Monday.

Russians using Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and other missiles have struck targets in Kharkiv, according to Synehubov.

“There are hits in the industrial zone and in educational institutions," he said.

Synehubov also said about 700,000 people now live in the city of Kharkiv, about half of the population prior to February's invasion.

Regarding a “new Russian offensive on Kharkiv” Synehubov said: “We are constantly recording the accumulation and movement of troops on the border with our region and are monitoring the situation.”

Some context: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Ukraine should expect “greater hostile activity” from Russia as the European Union considers whether the country should formally be considered for candidate status. Leaders of the EU’s 27 member states are meeting this week to discuss this.