The European Union proposed a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth $55 billion, the union's commission chief said in a news conference Tuesday.

The assistance will be administered through loans and grants, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. It aims to provide Ukraine with "perspective and predictability" as well as “incentivize other donors to step up” their support.

"It will allow us to calibrate our financial support according to the evolution of the situation on the ground because we all know that a war requires at most flexibility from us," von der Leyen noted.

Nuclear safety: Norway, which is not part of the European Union, also recently announced it will allocate funds for Ukraine.

In a news release, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said Oslo will provide 250 million Norwegian kroner (about $23 million) for Ukraine’s "nuclear safety and security." And around $9.3 million will be provided to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), "to ensure that IAEA experts can maintain a presence in Ukraine."

Norway is also increasing funding for "nuclear safety and security cooperation" with Ukraine by $14 million. The funding will be administered by the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) and will be used "to reduce the risk of radiological incidents."