Within the last day, the Ukrainian military reported 35 clashes with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, according to an earlier update from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russia continues to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in the Donetsk region, the update said.
Here's what else you should know to get up to speed:
- On the ground. Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy minister of defense, said Ukrainian forces "are gnawing our way meter by meter" to advance, also noting that the main strike of the counteroffensive "is still ahead." Maliar said in an interview Tuesday with Ukrainian media that Kyiv's offensive is ongoing in several directions in the south. Meanwhile, she claimed that Russia's main offensive is in the east.
- UK meetings: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Blinken briefed Kuleba about his meetings in Beijing and talks with Chinese officials about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Matt Miller, State Department spokesperson.
- Aid and recovery: The EU has proposed a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth $55 billion, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. Meanwhile, the UK is set to outline a landmark financial support package for Ukraine this week. Ukrainian officials and the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine on Tuesday also discussed the establishment of a Community Recovery Fund, a joint approach to the recovery of Ukraine at the community level.
- Returned prisoners: Three out of 11 soldiers who were held as prisoners of war (POWs) by Russia and who were relocated to Hungary earlier this month, have now returned to Ukraine, according to a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry.