World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:08 a.m. ET, June 21, 2023
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

It's early morning in Kyiv. Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine

From CNN staff

Within the last day, the Ukrainian military reported 35 clashes with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, according to an earlier update from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia continues to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in the Donetsk region, the update said.

Here's what else you should know to get up to speed:

  • On the ground. Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy minister of defense, said Ukrainian forces "are gnawing our way meter by meter" to advance, also noting that the main strike of the counteroffensive "is still ahead." Maliar said in an interview Tuesday with Ukrainian media that Kyiv's offensive is ongoing in several directions in the south. Meanwhile, she claimed that Russia's main offensive is in the east.

  • UK meetings: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Blinken briefed Kuleba about his meetings in Beijing and talks with Chinese officials about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Matt Miller, State Department spokesperson.
  • Aid and recovery: The EU has proposed a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth $55 billion, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. Meanwhile, the UK is set to outline a landmark financial support package for Ukraine this week. Ukrainian officials and the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine on Tuesday also discussed the establishment of a Community Recovery Fund, a joint approach to the recovery of Ukraine at the community level.
  • Returned prisoners: Three out of 11 soldiers who were held as prisoners of war (POWs) by Russia and who were relocated to Hungary earlier this month, have now returned to Ukraine, according to a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry.
1 hr 55 min ago

EU proposes $55 billion financial aid package for Ukraine

From CNN's Mariya Knight

The European Union proposed a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth $55 billion, the union's commission chief said in a news conference Tuesday. 

The assistance will be administered through loans and grants, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. It aims to provide Ukraine with "perspective and predictability" as well as “incentivize other donors to step up” their support. 

"It will allow us to calibrate our financial support according to the evolution of the situation on the ground because we all know that a war requires at most flexibility from us," von der Leyen noted. 

Nuclear safety: Norway, which is not part of the European Union, also recently announced it will allocate funds for Ukraine.

In a news release, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said Oslo will provide 250 million Norwegian kroner (about $23 million) for Ukraine’s "nuclear safety and security." And around $9.3 million will be provided to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), "to ensure that IAEA experts can maintain a presence in Ukraine."

Norway is also increasing funding for "nuclear safety and security cooperation" with Ukraine by $14 million. The funding will be administered by the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) and will be used "to reduce the risk of radiological incidents."

3 hr 35 min ago

Ukraine and UN to discuss establishing fund to restore housing and critical infrastructure 

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Yulia Kesaieva

Ukrainian officials and the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine on Tuesday discussed the establishment of a Community Recovery Fund, a joint approach to the recovery of Ukraine at the community level. 

The main priorities of the fund “will include the restoration of housing, critical and social infrastructure, as well as humanitarian demining of territories and support for local businesses," the Ministry for the Restoration of Ukraine said in a statement.

According to the statement, the UN plans to mobilize $300 million "for the needs of the fund over the next five years," with a start-up budget of $50 million. 

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, said “a regional structure of support teams” will be created to help communities cope with the challenges of recovery.  

According to UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown, the UN and Kyiv are already working on the recovery of the cities of Kharkiv and Izium, where “central and local authorities, the UN and the public are working together to rebuild damaged infrastructure,” which includes demining, clearing debris and rebuilding of housing medical facilities. 

3 hr 37 min ago

Ukraine's "main strike is still ahead," deputy defense minister says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Mariya Knight

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces "are gnawing our way meter by meter" to advance, also noting that the main strike of the counteroffensive "is still ahead."

"There are some directions, where we advance and the enemy is on defensive, but also on some axis, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive, while we are on defensive. We gradually advance step by step. So one can say we are gnawing our way meter by meter," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in an interview with Ukrainian media.

"The tasks that are being given to the military are being fulfilled, so the gradual advance in all directions, where the offensive began is taking place," Maliar said. "However, the main strike is still ahead."

Maliar said Ukraine's offensive is ongoing in several directions in the south; meanwhile, she claimed that Russia's main offensive is in the east. 

The Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said on Tuesday that one of Ukraine's main priorities right now is "to exhaust" and destroy Russian artillery and armament systems. 

"The destruction of the Russian control points, ammunition storages, fuel, food products, supply routes — these tasks are being performed by the Ukrainian defenders excellently. The number of destroyed Russian military equipment is the highest since the beginning of the war," Danilov said in a social media post. 
3 hr 38 min ago

Ukrainian foreign minister meets with Blinken

From Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv and Lauren Kent in London

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. 

"We discussed next steps to bolster Ukraine's counter-offensive capabilities, preparing the Vilnius summit deliverables on Ukraine's NATO membership perspective, and growing the global support for the Peace Formula," Kuleba said in a tweet, adding that he thanked the United States for its support.

The United Kingdom and Ukraine will jointly host the Ukraine Recovery Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, which aims to work toward international investment to rebuild the country in the wake of the Russian invasion.

3 hr 40 min ago

Ukrainian Armed Forces reports 35 clashes with Russia in eastern Ukraine within past day 

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

The Ukrainian military reported 35 clashes with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine within the past day, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia continues to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in the Donetsk region, it said in the update.

Over the past day, Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 Iran-made Shahed drones, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, adding that 32 were destroyed.

The update also claimed that Russia "launched more than 72 airstrikes and fired 36 times from multiple launch rocket systems" at Ukrainian troops and settlements, injuring civilians.

An Iskander-M ground-launched cruise missile was also used in an attack on civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff said.

The military said Russian forces are on the defensive in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

3 hr 46 min ago

Stoltenberg increasingly likely to be asked to stay on as NATO chief, sources say

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Kevin Liptak

It appears increasingly likely that the 31 NATO members will be unable to coalesce around a candidate to be the alliance’s next secretary general and Jens Stoltenberg will be asked to remain in the job for an additional year, multiple sources told CNN.

Although there are a number of prospective candidates, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, sources said there is a growing chance that there will not be agreement between the members on who should take over during what is a critical period for the defensive alliance as the war in Ukraine continues.

While some inside the White House would have liked to see a female NATO chief elevated for the first time, officials acknowledge that finding consensus has proven difficult.

The United States traditionally does not put forward a candidate, but their backing has major sway, and President Joe Biden views Stoltenberg as “a remarkable leader,” in the words of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The former Norwegian prime minister has already extended his tenure once and has served in the role since 2014.

Biden and Stoltenberg met in the Oval Office last week, where the topic of his succession was expected to arise. White House officials have declined to say whether the president asked Stoltenberg to remain in job.

Asked about the prospect, Stoltenberg has repeatedly said he has “no intention of seeking extension of (his) term.”

Read more here.

3 hr 48 min ago

Ukraine accounting error revealed last month is much bigger than previously stated, Pentagon says

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Haley Britzky

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the accounting error revealed last month was significantly more than previously stated and aid provided to Ukraine was overvalued by $6.2 billion rather than $3 billion.

The accounting error includes fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and occurred because “in a significant number of cases,” when the US transferred weaponry, military officials counted the value of replacing the weapon instead of the value of the actual weapon, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh explained at a news briefing.

That process drove up the cost of each new aid package — because new weaponry costs more than old weaponry — and resulted in the false assumption that more of the funding had been used.

“In a significant number of cases, services used replacement costs rather than net book value, thereby overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from US stocks and provided to Ukraine,” Singh said.

Read more here.