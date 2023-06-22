More than 400 global companies pledged support Wednesday for rebuilding Ukraine's war-torn economy at a conference in London.
The World Bank estimated in March that the cost of rebuilding the country one year on from the start of the war amounted to $411 billion — a huge figure that is set to increase as the conflict drags on.
If you're just now catching up, here's what you should know:
- Russian attacks: Russia claimed Wednesday that its forces had attacked units of the Ukrainian army and destroyed their equipment in the area of the Vremivka ledge — one of the epicenters of fighting, located in the southeast of the country near the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in the eastern Donetsk region as Russian forces keep their focus in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka, according to an earlier update from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Military equipment: Russia will boost the mass production of drones and increase their deployment to the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday. Putin also said Moscow will continue improving its armed forces based on the "invaluable" experience gained in Ukraine during its "special military operation," a term Russian officials use to refer to the invasion.
- EU sanctions: European Union ambassadors have agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council said Wednesday. The EU Commission chief said the new package "will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin."
- Dam collapse latest: Mines displaced by flooding after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam could end up on beaches around the Black Sea, the head of a UN mine program said Wednesday. The collapse of the dam was "almost a biblical disaster — and that's before you throw in the mine equation," he said.
- Black Sea grain deal: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. They discussed "a wide range of areas where Ukraine and Türkiye can advance bilateral cooperation," Kuleba said in a tweet. The Black Sea Initiative agreement is up for renewal on July 17.