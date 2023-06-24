World
Live Updates

Russia accuses Wagner chief of urging "armed rebellion"

By Helen Regan and Andy Raine, CNN

Updated 0418 GMT (1218 HKT) June 24, 2023
8 Posts
19 min ago

Moscow accuses Wagner chief of calling for "armed rebellion." Here's the latest on what's happening in Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian private military group Wagner, on Friday accused Russia's military leadership of killing a "huge amount" of his mercenary forces in a strike on a camp.

And he vowed to retaliate. "Many dozens, tens of thousands of lives, of Russian soldiers will be punished," Prigozhin said. "I ask that nobody put up any resistance."

In a later Telegram post, Prigozhin said that his criticism of the military leadership was a “march of justice” and not a coup. 

His comments prompted Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) to launch a criminal case, accusing the mercenary force's chief of calling for "armed rebellion," the state news agency TASS reported.

Here's the latest on the situation unfolding in Russia:

  • Prigozhin's claims: The Wagner chief on Friday said his fighters were entering the Russian Rostov region, which neighbors Ukraine. Prigozhin warned against anyone obstructing him: "We will destroy everything that gets in our way," he said. Prigozhin also claimed a helicopter fired at a civilian column and was downed by his forces, but did not give any further details. He accused the Russian military's chief of staff of ordering an aerial attack "in the middle of civilian cars." He later said that his units were hit by a helicopter on a highway. CNN cannot independently verify these claims.
  • Nations monitor the infighting in Russia: President Vladimir Putin is aware "of the situation unfolding around Prigozhin," Russian state media TASS said Friday, as well as the investigation into his comments. In Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the country's presidential administration, tweeted "tumultuous times are coming," while Ukraine's Ministry of Defense concisely tweeted: "We are watching." In the US, the White House said it was "monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments,” according to Adam Hodge, National Security Council spokesperson.
  • Russian officials urge Wagner fighters to detain their leader: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) urged Wagner Group fighters not to follow Prigozhin's orders and implored fighters to take measures to detain him. Similarly, Sergey Surovikin, Russia’s top commander in Ukraine, urged the mercenary fighters to "stop" and to "obey the will" of President Putin. "We are of the same blood. We are warriors. I urge you to stop, the enemy is only waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country," Surovikin was seen saying in a video posted to Telegram by a Russian state media reporter.
  • Russia takes steps to control the narrative: State news TV channel Russia 24 interrupted the broadcast of a program Friday night to read out a message from the Russian Ministry of Defense, stating the claims made by the Wagner mercenary group leader "do not correspond to reality." This statement has been widespread throughout Russia, even appearing on Telegram in a message from the defense ministry.
  • Russia steps up security: In the Russian city of Rostov near southeast Ukraine, military vehicles could be seen driving the streets. Posts were organized on Saturday in the area of ​​the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov where military personnel and law enforcement officers are keeping order, a TASS correspondent reported. The preparations were taking place as Prigozhin said his fighters were entering the Rostov region. In Moscow, security measures were also visible, according to TASS. Moscow's mayor said "anti-terrorist measures" are being carried out in the city. A local journalist said the streets appear calm in Moscow, but that there is heightened security at government agencies.

20 min ago

Prigozhin says his units were hit by a helicopter on a highway

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said Saturday his units were hit by a helicopter on a highway and threatened to “destroy everything” in his way, in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel.

It's unclear exactly where the units were.

"One of the assault squads came under fire from the helicopters. The Wagner units are intact, the helicopter is destroyed and is burning in the forest,” Prigozhin said, adding “we will take it as a threat and destroy everything around us.” 

CNN is unable to verify these claims and any video evidence of this.

Prigozhin also said his units are “ready to die.” 

“Because we are dying for the Russian people, that must be liberated from those people who are striking at the civilian population, which they just hit in Rostov from helicopters,” he said. 

This comes as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Saturday in a Telegram post that “in connection with the incoming information, antiterrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security measures.” 

“Additional control on the roads has been introduced. Limitations on holding the public events are possible,” Sobyanin added. 

30 min ago

Moscow mayor says "anti-terrorist measures" are being carried out in the city

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says that "anti-terrorist measures" are being carried out in the city as a result of "incoming information," according to an update on his Telegram group.

"In connection with the incoming information, antiterrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security measures," Sobyanin said.

The measures include "additional control on the roads" and "limitations on holding public events."

1 hr 20 min ago

US intel has long assessed the power struggle between Prigozhin and the Russian government

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US officials determined as early as January that there was an internal power struggle underway between the mercenary Wagner Group and the Russian government, and have been gathering and closely monitoring intelligence on the volatile dynamic ever since.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalled earlier this year, top American officials said they saw indications of tension between the Kremlin and the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. They said they believed those tensions would mount over the coming months.

Officials said their assessments of the situation derived from intelligence, an indication of how seriously the White House and Pentagon took the potential for a power struggle to cause further instability in the ongoing conflict.

In January, a top White House official said Wagner was becoming a “rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian militaries.”

Officials suggested at the time that Prigozhin was working to advance his own interests in Ukraine instead of the broader Russian objectives. 

The Wagner Group, which the West claimed had recruited prison convicts for fighting in Ukraine, was making decisions based on “what they will generate for Prigozhin, in terms of positive publicity,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said in January.

Since then, White House and other US national security aides have been highly attuned to what one official said was an “ongoing battle” between Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry. 

Read more here.

1 hr 20 min ago

Wagner chief says his fighters are entering Rostov region

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the private military group Wagner, said his fighters are entering the Russian Rostov region, which neighbors Ukraine.

“Now we are entering Rostov. The units of the Ministry of Defense, or rather the conscripts, who were thrown to block our road, stepped aside,” Prigozhin said, adding that at the moment his units “have crossed the state border in all places.”

“The border guards came out to meet and hugged our fighters,” he said.

Prigozhin also accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of “making a decision to destroy the disobedient units (of Wagner PMC) that are ready to protect their Motherland.” 

Prigozhin warned against anyone obstructing him: “We will destroy everything that gets in our way,” he said.

The Wagner chief’s statement comes as Russian state media TASS reported a stepped-up police presence in Rostov late Friday.

CNN cannot independently verify these claims.

1 hr 20 min ago

"Tumultuous times are coming," adviser to Ukraine’s presidency says in response to Prigozhin news

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential administration, reacted on Friday to the frenzy surrounding the Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his latest claims against Russia's military leadership.

In a tweet posted in English, Podolyak said: "Tumultuous times are coming."

The word Oprichniki refers to members of the bodyguard troops established by Ivan the Terrible, which terrorized people who opposed the tsar.

6 min ago

State media: Russia investigating Wagner chief over call for "armed rebellion" and Putin is aware of situation

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a ceremony, marking the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, June 22, in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a ceremony, marking the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, June 22, in Moscow. Contributor/Getty Images

President Vladimir Putin is aware “of the situation unfolding around Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Russian state media TASS said Friday, referring to the leader of the Wagner Group.

He is also aware that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a criminal case accusing the mercenary force's chief of calling for "armed rebellion" on Friday, TASS reported.

According to TASS, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the allegations spread by Prigozhin “have no basis.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Putin is aware of the situation and "all necessary measures are being taken," according to state media RIA Novosti. 

Some context. Prigozhin on Friday accused Russian military leadership of striking a Wagner military camp and killing a "huge amount" of his mercenary forces. Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense tricked Wagner and he vowed to "respond to these atrocities." 

Prigozhin and Wagner have played a prominent role in the Ukraine war, and the leader has repeatedly and publicly feuded with Russia's defense heads over what he said was a lack of ammunition, at one point recording a video of him lashing out while standing in front of what he claimed were dead bodies of his fighters.

1 hr 21 min ago

Wagner chief accuses Russian military leadership of killing "huge amount" of his fighters in strike on camp

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Mariya Knight

Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen in Moscow in April.
Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen in Moscow in April. Yulia Morozova/Reuters/FILE

The chief of the Wagner private military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday accused Russian military leadership of striking a Wagner military camp and killing a "huge amount" of his mercenary forces.

Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense tricked Wagner and he vowed to "respond to these atrocities." 

"They sneakily deceived us, trying to deprive us of the opportunity to defend our homes and instead hunt down Wagner PMC. We were ready to compromise with the Ministry of Defense to hand over our weapons and find a solution how we will continue to defend our country. But these scumbags did not calm down," Prigozhin said in a voice note posted on Telegram.

"They saw that we weren't broken and they launched strikes on our camps. A huge amount of our fighters were killed, our comrades in arms. We will make a decision about how to respond to these atrocities. The next step is ours," he continued, alleging that "they wiped out dozens."

Russia's Ministry of Defense denied the allegation in a Telegram post Friday, calling the messages and videos spreading on social networks on behalf of Prigozhin about the event "untrue" and "an informational provocation."

Prigozhin claimed that the "evil that is being carried out" by Russia's military leadership "must be stopped" following the alleged attack. "They disregard the lives of soldiers, they have forgotten the word 'justice,'" Prigozhin said in the voice recording. 

"The details started to appear; Minister of Defense arrived to Rostov especially to conduct an operation to destroy Wagner PMC. He used artillerymen and helicopter pilots undercover to destroy us," Prigozhin added. 

Prigozhin vows retaliation: "Many dozens, tens of thousands of lives, of Russian soldiers will be punished," Prigozhin said. "I ask that nobody put up any resistance. Those who show such resistance, we will consider it a threat and destroy them immediately. This includes any roadblocks standing in our way, any aircraft seen over our heads."

He asked people to stay at home and "remain calm, not to be provoked."

In a later Telegram post, Prigozhin said that by criticizing Russian military leadership, he is carrying out a "march of justice" and not a "military coup," alleging that a majority of Russian service members support Wagner.  

"Finally, you will make them supply us with ammunition and make them stop using us as cannon fodder," Prigozhin added.

More background: Earlier on Friday, Prigozhin furthered his ongoing dispute with military leaders in a highly critical video interview where he said Moscow invaded Ukraine under false pretenses devised by the Russian Ministry of Defense, and that Russia is actually losing ground on the battlefield.

And earlier this month, the Wagner boss said he won't sign contracts with Russia’s defense ministry, rejecting an attempt to bring his force in line. His comments came after an announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense that “volunteer units” and private military groups would be required to sign a contract with the ministry.

Prigozhin and Wagner have played a prominent role in the Ukraine war. In May he said his troops had capture Bakhmut in a costly and largely symbolic gain for Russia.

The Wagner chief has previously criticized Russia’s traditional military hierarchy, blaming Russian defense chiefs for “tens of thousands” of casualties and stating that divisions could end in a “revolution.”

He also accused Russian military leaders “sit like fat cats” in “luxury offices,” while his fighters are “dying,” and later accused the Russian Defense Ministry of trying to sabotage his troops’ withdrawal from Bakhmut, claiming the ministry laid mines along the exit routes.

CNN's Katharina Krebs, Lindsay Isaac, Uliana Pavlova, Radina Gigova, Josh Pennington contributed reporting to this post.