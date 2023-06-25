This weekend's lightening rebellion and its subsequent deescalation has left even seasoned Russian watchers stunned, with many saying the uncertainty raises a lot of questions.
“Everybody is scratching their heads,” Steve Hall, a former CIA chief of Russia operations, told CNN. “The only sense I can make from a day like today, you have two guys who found themselves in untenable situations and had to find their way out.”
Hall added Prigozhin may have felt he had bitten off more than he could chew as his column of troops marched towards Moscow. But at the same time, Putin faced the very real prospect of having to defeat some 25,000 Wagner troops.
Sending Prigozhin to Belarus was a face saving move for both sides, Hall said. But added that Putin comes out ultimately worse off and weakened.
“Putin should have seen it coming literally months ago. We’ll see how it ends up. I don’t think the story is over yet,” Hall said.
The last 36-hours have been among the most frenetic of more than two-decades of Putin's rule. Here's where things stand.
It followed an intervention by the Belarusian government, according to the Kremlin, who said a deal had been reached that would see the Wagner boss leave for Belarus.
How did we get here? Prigozhin on Friday accused Russia’s military of attacking a Wagner camp and killing a “huge amount” of his men. He vowed to retaliate with force, insinuating that his forces would “destroy” any resistance, including roadblocks and aircraft. Wagner troops then took control of a key military facility in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and some fighters advanced toward Moscow. The insurrection ended with the deal apparently brokered by Belarus.
What's happening now? Prigozhin said he was turning his forces around from a march toward Moscow shortly after the Belarusian government's apparent deal to halt the advance. The Wagner boss said the move was in accordance with an unspecified plan and intended to avoid Russian bloodshed.
The Wagner boss has agreed to leave Russia for neighboring Belarus, a spokesperson for the Kremlin said. However, his current whereabouts remain unclear.
What's next for Prigozhin? Criminal charges against Prigozhin will be dropped and Wagner's fighters will face no legal action for their part in the insurrection, a Kremlin spokesperson said. But experts have warned that the danger isn't over for the chief of the mercenary outfit.
What does this mean for Putin? The armed standoff was one of the most dramatic moments for Putin since his rise to power 23 years ago, and arguably one of the most volatile moments since his brutal onslaught in Ukraine began more than a year ago.
Experts say despite the apparent deescalation, the Russian leader's strongman reputation has been compromised and many questions remain over what could happen next.
How has Ukraine responded? President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly address, claimed Putin is “very afraid,” saying that the Russian president is "probably hiding somewhere, not showing himself.” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Prigozhin's escalation had "almost nullified" Putin and criticized Prigozhin for "suddenly" turning his forces around.
Putin "has suffered a mortal blow," says retired US Army general
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered "a mortal blow," according to a retired US general, despite the apparent deal that will see Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin leave for Belarus.
"There are two existential fights going on in this Russia-Ukraine war," said retired US Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack.
"One is the viability of the survival, the existence, of a free-minded Ukrainian state. The other is inside the Kremlin and the viability of the Putin regime."
What (Prigozhin) has done is divided the Russians, got them squabbling publicly... This I believe is a mortal blow to Putin and his regime."
He called the events that unfolded on the streets of Russia over the past 36 hours "extraordinary," adding there is a "narrative getting out to the mainstream population that this invasion of Ukraine was wrong."
Zwack said: "And I think in this aspect, the information is that Russia's Putin's bodyguard of lies is collapsing as we watch."
Kazakh president to host emergency Security Council meeting
From CNN's Ivan Watson in Hong Kong
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council on Sunday, his office has said, hours after he called for "law and order" in Russia.
"The head of the government will hear reports from the prime minister (and) heads of the security forces about taking course measures connected to the situation in Russia," Tokayev's office wrote on Twitter, adding an "action plan is expected to be adopted to neutralize possible negative consequences linked to the situation in the neighboring friendly country impacting the security of citizens of Kazakhstan and the economy of our country."
The announcement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin called Tokayev to brief him on the situation in Russia.
Tokayev noted the events are an "internal affair" of Russia and called for the resumption of law and order.
What's next for Wagner fighters?
A retired major in the the US Army said there are many questions to be asked about the future facing Wagner fighters after their short-lived uprising.
"They're an independent fighting company. They were given better rations. They dressed differently," said Major Mike Lyons (Ret.) US Army.
"I don't think they'll be easily assimilated into the Russian military and sent back to the front there. So I think there is going to be an issue."
He added: "Maybe some will splinter off. Maybe some will decide to defect and provide information to Ukraine. Those people are loyal to the man, Prigozhin, not to the country, not to the mission. I think we've got a lot more questions that are not answered right now."
Earlier Saturday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wagner fighters will not face legal action for taking part in the march toward Moscow, saying that the Kremlin has "always respected their heroic deeds" on the front lines in Ukraine.
US has not seen a change in Russia's nuclear posture during insurrection, two officials say
From CNN's Kylie Atwood
The United States has not seen a change to Russia's nuclear posture since Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin began his insurrection challenging the Kremlin's leadership, two US officials told CNN.
"We have not seen any changes in the disposition of Russian nuclear forces," a State Department spokesperson said, adding that the US has "no reason to adjust our conventional or nuclear force posture. We have long-standing, established communication channels with Russia on nuclear issues."
President Putin has repeatedly engaged in nuclear saber-rattling over the course of the Ukraine war. Putin said earlier this month that the first tactical nuclear weapons to be stored in Belarus had arrived. US President Joe Biden called the move "absolutely irresponsible."
The US has continued to monitor Russia's nuclear posture throughout the Ukraine War despite Russia this year suspending participation in the single lasting nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia. This has meant that the two nations are no longer sharingcertain notifications with one another which were required under the treaty, including updates on the status or location of treaty-accountable items such as missiles and launchers.
"As a nuclear power, Russia has a special responsibility to maintain command, control, and custody of its nuclear forces and to ensure that no actions are taken that imperil strategic stability," the State Department spokesperson said.
And as the US continues to monitor the situation in Russia the US diplomatic presence in the country has remain unchanged.
“Our embassy in Moscow remains open, we are in regular communication with it, and its operating posture remains the same at this time,” the spokesperson said.
"Bloodshed could have happened,” says Chechen leader Kadyrov
From CNN's Mariya Knight
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, condemned the actions of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a Telegram post on Saturday, saying, “bloodshed could have happened."
“Now everything ended peacefully, without bloodshed, but it could have happened," Kadyrov said.
Kadyrov added that "extreme measures" would have been needed to stop any Wagner rebellion requiring "harsh suppression and destruction of anyone who encroaches on the integrity of the Russian Federation.”
Condemning Prigozhin for his actions over the last 24 hours, Kadyrov said: “The arrogance of one person could lead to such dangerous consequences and draw a large number of people into the conflict,” he added.
Kadyrov blamed Prigozhin for “mixing business ambitions with matters of national importance.”
Some context: Chechen State media Grozny reported earlier Saturday that “3,000 fighters of elite units were sent from Chechnya, and they have been holding their positions since early morning ready to fulfill any order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
"Putin doesn't forgive traitors," says former CNN Moscow bureau chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin "doesn't forgive traitors," said former CNN Moscow bureau chief, Jill Dougherty.
Even though Putin has told Prigozhin to go to Belarus, according to the Kremlin, the Wagner chief remains a "traitor," Dougherty told CNN's Anderson Cooper Saturday.
"I think Putin will never ever forgive that," she added. "I think it is a real dilemma because as long as Prigozhin is acting the way he does and has some type of support, he is a threat. Regardless of where he is."
Dougherty said the turmoil and chaos that transpired on the streets of Russia did not make Putin look like the strongman leader he has positioned himself to be.
"Putin himself looks really weak. If I were Putin, I would be worried about those people on the streets of Rostov cheering the Wagner people as they leave," she said.
"Why are average Russians on the street cheering people trying to carry out a coup? That means that maybe they support them but they might like them. Whatever it is, it is really bad news for Putin."
Prigozhin and Wagner Group forces seen leaving Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don
From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy
Wagner private military company boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has left Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don in southwestern Russia, new video shows.
The video, posted to Telegram, and geolocated and authenticated by CNN, shows Prigozhin sitting in the backseat of a vehicle. Crowds cheer and the vehicle comes to a stop as an individual approaches it and shakes Prigozhin’s hand.
He is heard saying “All the best” to the people gathered before the vehicle drives off.
Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti quoted an unnamed eyewitness that said Prigozhin left the headquarters “with the fighters.”
It’s the first time Prigozhin has been seen in public since he announced that his troops would “turn back” from Moscow and return to “field camps.” It is unclear where Prigozhin is currently en route to, but per the apparent deal, he is expected to be sent to Belarus and not face any criminal charges.
The video follows other clips posted to Telegram, also geolocated and authenticated by CNN, that show Wagner forces withdrawing from their positions at the military headquarters, crowds surrounding a Wagner vehicle convoy and people cheering the forces after it was announced they would turn back.
Before the Wagner forces were seen leaving, video from Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti showed a Russian military police vehicle arriving at the military headquarters.