Live Updates

Russia aims to regulate Wagner as Ukraine claims battlefield gains

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 2:00 a.m. ET, June 26, 2023
1 min ago

"Who's to say what happens next weekend?" Analyst says mutiny raises risk of Russian factional conflict

Wagner fighters pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24.
Wagner fighters pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Stringer/Reuters

Wagner's short-lived insurrection raises the risk of factional conflict in Russia and exposes uncertainty in President Vladimir Putin's leadership, a military analyst told CNN.

Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, also said the events of the weekend were "a recipe for ultimately weakening Russia as a federal state, and potentially internal conflict."

"We’ve dodged the bullet of civil war over the weekend. But who’s to say what happens next weekend?" Davis said.
"I think it’s gotten to that point whereby you could see conflict breaking out amongst multiple factions inside Russia."

In a rare announcement Monday, Russia's defense ministry said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine, without saying when that visit took place.

Davis said the impact of the brief mutiny on Russia's war in Ukraine would depend on whether rank and file troops and junior officers lose confidence in both senior military leaders like Shoigu and in Putin himself.

"It could be that you have a lot of conscripts that are poorly trained and massively thrown into the front lines as cannon fodder, that are sitting there and thinking 'Why are we even doing this? Why are we here?'" he said.
"If not only the president is not prepared to stand firm, but also the Russian military leadership is incompetent, then you could see mass desertion ... mutinies and an unwillingness on the part of the rank and file to follow orders. So that’s where the vulnerability for Russia comes."
21 min ago

Russia says defense minister visited troops involved in Ukraine conflict

From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Alex Stambaugh

Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 21.
Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 21. Egor Aleev/AFP/Getty Imges

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday. 

Neither the ministry nor state media said when the visit took place. 

The announcement of the rare visit comes after Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a brief insurrection on Saturday that ended abruptly after a supposed deal was struck that would see him leave for Belarus.

On Monday, the defense ministry said Shoigu visited a frontline command post of one of the western group of troops in the special military operation, the term President Vladimir Putin uses for the war in Ukraine.  

Shoigu listened to a report by commander of the western military district, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Nikiforov, "on the current situation, the nature of enemy actions and the performance of combat tasks by the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement. 
51 min ago

Oil price gains evaporate after short-lived Wagner insurrection

From CNN's Laure He in Hong Kong

Gains in oil prices evaporated on Monday after a brief and chaotic insurrection in Russia, with investors questioning whether the turmoil in Moscow could disrupt global energy supplies.

US WTI crude briefly climbed 1.3% during Asian trading hours. But it later gave up those gains, last trading flat. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched up 0.1%, trimming earlier advances. Both futures lost nearly 4% last week.

Russia glimpsed the threat of armed insurrection over the weekend, with Wagner Group mercenaries marching toward Moscow as President Vladimir Putin vowed retribution, before a sudden deal seemed to defuse the crisis as quickly as it had emerged.

Although the immediate risk of bloodshed appears to have dissipated, much remains uncertain. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the insurrection shows “cracks” in Putin’s role as leader of the country.

“The potential risks to watch may be on any renewed opposition from the Russian public to Putin’s leadership,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG Group.

All eyes on Russia: Signs that global energy demand could weaken this year as economies slow have pushed US crude prices down by nearly 14% so far this year to just under $70 a barrel. (It peaked above $120 a year ago.) The international benchmark, Brent crude, is down by a similar margin.

But anything that could jeopardize Russia’s ability to keep supplying global energy markets will be watched anxiously by policymakers in the West and by the country’s biggest customers in Asia.

Read more here.

1 hr 6 min ago

Analysis: Belarus leader's purported mediation stretches credibility to the limit

Analysis from CNN's Nathan Hodge

Alexander Lukashenko is seen at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 25.
Alexander Lukashenko is seen at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 25. Stringer/Getty Images

Nearly three years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin stood by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in his hour of need, backing Europe’s longest-running dictator as he faced a wave of street protests.

Now Lukashenko appears to have come through for Putin, if we are to believe what the Kremlin and the Belarusian presidential press service tell us.

A quick recap: A major crisis shook the foundations of the Russian state Saturday, as forces loyal to Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin marched toward Moscow. Then, an abrupt reversal happened — Prigozhin called off their advance, claiming his mercenaries had come within 124 miles of the capital but were turning around to avoid spilling Russian blood.

According to the Belarusian presidential press service, the decision followed an unexpected intervention by Lukashenko himself. The supposed deal struck with Prigozhin would see the Wagner boss leave for Belarus; a criminal case against the mercenary boss would be dropped; and Wagner fighters would be folded into formal military structures by signing contracts with the Russian ministry of defense.

But those, it’s worth emphasizing, are only the bare outlines of the deal. Prigozhin — whereabouts currently unknown — has not commented on the supposed agreement. And the Kremlin and Belarusian account of Lukashenko’s mediation appear to stretch credibility.

“You will probably ask me — why Lukashenko?” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Saturday. “The fact is that Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko) has known Prigozhin personally for a long time, for about 20 years. And it was his personal proposal, which was agreed with President Putin. We are grateful to the President of Belarus for these efforts.”

Those efforts, Peskov claimed, “managed to resolve this situation without further losses, without increasing the level of tension.”

Still, Lukashenko’s apparent intercession raises more questions than it answers.

Read more here.

1 hr 32 min ago

Australian High Court rules against Russia's legal challenge to keep embassy site

From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney

A portable security shed is seen on a vacant land, which is a proposed new Russian embassy site, in Canberra on June 23.
A portable security shed is seen on a vacant land, which is a proposed new Russian embassy site, in Canberra on June 23. Yoann Cambefort/AFP/Getty Images

Australia’s High Court on Monday threw out an application by Russia for an injunction on its eviction from the site of a planned new embassy near Parliament in Canberra.

The now-scrapped site for the proposed Russian embassy sits about 400 meters from Australia’s parliamentary precinct in the capital.

The Australian government legislated to stop the build earlier this month, saying it was a national security threat.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the court's decision Monday, saying that unlike Russia's government, Australia would always abide by the rule of law.

Some context: Australia has sided with Western allies in support of Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began more than a year ago. It has condemned Moscow for its “illegal and immoral” military operations.

Russia secured the lease to the land from the Australian government in 2008. Three years later, it was granted approval to build its new embassy there.

Last week, Albanese said it was “a different time” since the lease was granted in 2008. “What my government’s responsible for is now, and my government has responded,” he said.

1 hr 59 min ago

Prigozhin's status is uncertain as Russia aims to regulate his Wagner Group. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24.
Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Russia's lower house of parliament is working on a law to regulate Wagner amid considerable speculation about the mercenary group's future since its chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a rebellion on the weekend.

Prigozhin was last seen leaving Rostov-on-Don late on Saturday in a black SUV after the Kremlin said a deal had been brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in which Prigozhin had agreed to go to Belarus and end his rebellion.

Prigozhin himself has not confirmed the deal.

Meanwhile, the official Belarus news agency said Sunday that Lukashenko spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin again on Sunday morning.

Belarusian officials tell CNN they have no details on what Prigozhin’s status will be in Belarus and could not confirm whether Prigozhin had already arrived in the country.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Red Square barriers: A CNN team observed Moscow’s Red Square blocked off on Sunday, a day after Prigozhin called off his short-lived insurrection. Metal partitions were seen blocking access to the city center and a few security officers were present. Pedestrians were walking on the streets next to the square. Red Square was also closed off on Saturday.
  • UN urges de-escalation: UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday urged all parties involved “to act responsibly and with a view to avoid further tensions” in a statement released in response to recent events in Russia.
  • "Cracks" in Putin's rule: "First of all, what we've seen is extraordinary. And I think you've seen cracks emerge that weren't there before,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, citing in part Prigozhin questioning the premise of Russia’s war in Ukraine. 
  • Inside the White House: US President Joe Biden's primary objective following the Wagner insurrection has been denying Putin's pretext for accusing the West of wanting him dead. In a phone call with allies, Biden emphasized the imperative of not lending any credibility to expected claims from Putin of Western interference. Biden also reaffirmed the US commitment to Ukraine in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, the White House said. They discussed the situation in Russia and Zelensky later tweeted: “The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored."
  • Zelensky consults allies: The Ukrainian President said he has discussed the weekend’s events in Russia with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Polish President Andrzej Duda.
  • US expected "more bloodshed": As the picture became more clear to US intelligence analysts that Prigozhin was about to mobilize his Wagner troops inside Russia, the expectation was that his march toward Moscow would encounter much more resistance and be “a lot more bloody than it was.” There was surprise, a US official said, that Russia’s military didn’t do a better job of confronting Wagner troops as they moved into Rostov and up toward the capital.
  • Russian diplomat visits China: The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a readout of a meeting in Beijing between Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko and China's top diplomats. According to the statement, the discussion also included the upheaval in Russia during the Wagner's open mutiny. 
2 hr 7 min ago

Beijing throws support behind "strategic partner" Moscow after Wagner insurrection

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 20.
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 20. Sergei Karpukhin/AP/File

China has voiced support for Russia after a short-lived insurrection posed the gravest challenge to the 23-year rule of Vladimir Putin, a close partner of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in his push for a new world order and strategic alignment against the US.

A day after Wagner mercenary fighters turned back from their march toward Moscow, ending a brief and chaotic uprising by warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, Beijing released its first comment on what Putin had called an “armed rebellion.”

“This is Russia’s internal affair,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a terse statement posted online late on Sunday night.
“As Russia’s friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity,” it said.

Beijing’s carefully crafted public comment came well after the brief mutiny had dissipated, with Prigozhin agreeing on Saturday to pull back his fighters in a deal with the Kremlin that would reportedly see him enter into exile in Belarus.

It also came after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko flew to Beijing to meet with Chinese officials on Sunday, where the two sides reaffirmed their close partnership and political trust.

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Rudenko exchanged views on “Sino-Russian relations and international and regional issues of common concern,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a one-line statement posted on its website, with a photo showing the pair walking side by side while smiling.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Rudenko also held “scheduled consultations” with China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Rudenko also held "scheduled consultations" with China's Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

1 hr 56 min ago

Zelensky discusses rebellion in Russia with world leaders

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference in Aylesbury, England on May 15.
Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference in Aylesbury, England on May 15. Carl Court/Getty Images/File

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has discussed the weekend’s events in Russia with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

Zelensky said he also spoke Sunday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Polish President Andrzej Duda. 

“We have exchanged our assessments of what is happening in Russia. We see the situation in the same way and know how to respond,” Zelensky said, adding: “Russian aggression is gradually returning to its home harbor.” 

Zelensky, who in an earlier Telegram post described his conversation with Biden as “positive and inspiring,” said his discussions also included the frontline situation and further strengthening of Ukrainian forces. 

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he has spoken with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about events in Russia as well as Ukraine's counteroffensive.

“We agree that the Russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin. Russia would be better served to address its own issues,” Reznikov said in a tweet.
1 hr 51 min ago

Video shows crash site of Russian military plane reportedly shot down by Wagner forces

From CNN’s Tim Lister, Mariya Knight and Svitlana Vlasova

The wreckage of a Russian air force Ilyushin-22 in a rural area of southern Russia.
The wreckage of a Russian air force Ilyushin-22 in a rural area of southern Russia. From Operativniy ZSY/Telegram

Social media video and images have emerged showing the wreckage of a military aircraft reportedly brought down by the Wagner Group in a rural area of southern Russia.

The plane’s markings showed that it was a Russian Air Force Ilyushin-22, an aircraft sometimes used as an airborne command and communications center.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the loss of any Il-22 planes.

The cause of the crash is not clear, but footage that captured its plunge to Earth indicated it had been struck by a missile or rocket.

A Russian military blogger said Saturday that the Wagner forces had shot down an Il-22 aircraft carrying 10 people.

Irina Kuksenkova, a correspondent for Russian state-controlled Channel One, said the plane came down near Voronezh, and that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered to compensate the dead crew’s relatives.

Prigozhin has not commented on the crash but claimed Saturday that a Russian combat helicopter was brought down. Video also emerged Sunday of the wreckage of a Ka-52 helicopter in the Talovsky district of the Voronezh region.

A Russian military blogger claimed the helicopter had been shot down by Wagner and said the crew had been killed.