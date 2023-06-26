Wagner's short-lived insurrection raises the risk of factional conflict in Russia and exposes uncertainty in President Vladimir Putin's leadership, a military analyst told CNN.
Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, also said the events of the weekend were "a recipe for ultimately weakening Russia as a federal state, and potentially internal conflict."
"We’ve dodged the bullet of civil war over the weekend. But who’s to say what happens next weekend?" Davis said.
"I think it’s gotten to that point whereby you could see conflict breaking out amongst multiple factions inside Russia."
In a rare announcement Monday, Russia's defense ministry said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine, without saying when that visit took place.
Davis said the impact of the brief mutiny on Russia's war in Ukraine would depend on whether rank and file troops and junior officers lose confidence in both senior military leaders like Shoigu and in Putin himself.
"It could be that you have a lot of conscripts that are poorly trained and massively thrown into the front lines as cannon fodder, that are sitting there and thinking 'Why are we even doing this? Why are we here?'" he said.
"If not only the president is not prepared to stand firm, but also the Russian military leadership is incompetent, then you could see mass desertion ... mutinies and an unwillingness on the part of the rank and file to follow orders. So that’s where the vulnerability for Russia comes."