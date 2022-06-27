World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Andrew Raine, Sana Noor Haq and Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Updated 6:34 a.m. ET, June 27, 2022

1 hr 26 min ago

Civilians in Lysychansk urged to evacuate as Russian forces close in

From CNN's Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman

Civilians in Lysychansk have been urged to leave immediately, as Russian forces gain ground in the last remaining city Ukraine holds in the eastern Luhansk region.

"Due to the real threat to life and health, we call for an evacuation immediately. The situation in the city is very difficult," Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said on Telegram.

He promised civilians they would be taken care of in other Ukrainian cities.

Videos from Lysychansk suggest that some civilians are reluctant to leave their homes, regardless of who controls the city.

There are about 10,000 to 15,000 people still in Lysychansk, with only around 50 people leaving each day, according to Shybiko Valerii, the head of the Ukrainian Lysychansk Military Administration.

Local residents gather near a shelter during a military strike in Lysychansk, Ukraine, on June 17.
Local residents gather near a shelter during a military strike in Lysychansk, Ukraine, on June 17. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

Forces from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), which is fighting alongside the Russian military, said Monday they are developing "a successful offensive in the area of Lysychansk with the fire support of the Russian army."

"The enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower and armored vehicles," it said on its Telegram channel.

"The people's militia continues to liberate territory occupied by Kyiv," the LPR added, claiming that the village of Borivske, within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of Lysychansk, is now under its control.

Officers of the LPR militia claimed they had cut off two evacuation routes for Ukrainian troops from Lysychansk, according to a reporter from the Ria Novosti state-owned news agency.

There has been heavy fighting south-west of Lysychansk around Vovchoyarivka, close to the main highway leading west as Russian forces aim to complete the city's encirclement.

1 hr 58 min ago

US, G7 leaders will try to cap price of Russian oil

From CNN's Kevin Liptak 

The G7 leaders lined up for an informal group photo at the "Merkel - Obama" bench after dinner at the G7 meeting at Schloss Elmau, Germany, on June 26.
The G7 leaders lined up for an informal group photo at the "Merkel - Obama" bench after dinner at the G7 meeting at Schloss Elmau, Germany, on June 26. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Western leaders gathering at the G7 have decided to try capping the price of Russian oil, officials say.

It's the latest step toward punishing Moscow while attempting to mitigate the economic effects of the war in Ukraine.

How, when and by how much the price of Russian oil will be capped remains to be seen. Officials said the precise mechanism for accomplishing the cap was still being worked out.

Leaders said they will instruct their teams to work toward finding a way to limit the price at which Russia can sell its oil, depriving Moscow of a key revenue source.

"The goal here is to starve Russia, starve (Russian President Vladimir) Putin of his main source of cash and force down the price of Russian oil to help blunt the impact of Putin's war at the pump," said a senior US administration official.

As oil prices have skyrocketed, Russia's oil revenues are actually up despite global import bans. Leaders want to use their collective leverage to cut the revenue Russia receives from the countries still purchasing its oil. 

How, exactly, is not clear. An official suggested the G7 nations have leverage through oil transportation networks that could help toward applying the cap.

More sanctions: G7 leaders also plan to announce a lengthy set of new sanctions, including on Russian defense supply chains, Russians responsible for human rights abuses and war crimes, private military companies and new visa restrictions on 500 officials.

New funding: The US will also announce $7.5 billion in new funding for Ukraine, part of a broader commitment from G7 nations to help the country make up its budgetary shortfalls.

3 hr 13 min ago

Analysis: Tide turns in the Ukraine war as Russia makes progress in the east

Analysis from CNN's Tim Lister

Russian forces are arguably having their best spell since the invasion of Ukraine began four months ago.

They have eliminated most Ukrainian defenses in the Luhansk region, consolidated control of a belt of territory in the south, improved their logistics and command structure and blunted the effectiveness of Ukrainian attack drones.

Within the last week, the Russians have been rewarded for their intense – some would say merciless – bombardments of the remaining parts of the Luhansk region held by Ukrainian forces, which have finally given up Severodonetsk and lost territory south of Lysychansk.

The head of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, predicted last Friday that Russian forces would completely encircle Lysychansk within two or three days. So far they haven’t, but the city is in imminent peril.

The Russian hierarchy also been reorganized, with new commanders for the southern and central forces committed to Ukraine under the overall leadership of Deputy Defense Minister Gennady Zhidko.

Read the full analysis here.

3 hr 28 min ago

Another official in Russian-run Kherson targeted for assassination

From CNN's Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman

Another official collaborating with the Russian occupation of Kherson has been the target of an assassination attempt.

The Russian state news agency TASS said that a car belonging to Irina Makhneva had been blown up in the town of Kakhovka.

TASS said Makhneva is "in charge of education and culture issues in the new administration."

It said she was not hurt. 

"The explosive device went off earlier than planned, which saved her life," TASS said, quoting the regional police department in Kherson.

Assassination attempts: On Friday, Dmitry Savluchenko, head of the Kherson military-civilian administration’s family and youth department, was killed in a car blast. There have been several attempts in recent weeks to kill officials in the Russian-backed Kherson administration.

The region has been under the control of Russian forces since the early days of the invasion. 

A Ukrainian official, Serhii Khlan, confirmed the attempted assassination of Makhneva.

Khlan, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Kherson civil military administration, also said, "The occupiers continue to terrorize the population and put pressure on doctors and educators." 

The director of a school in Nova Kakhovka had been abducted on Sunday, he claimed.

"The appointment of random people to key positions continues," he said.

The Russians had opened their own bank and created a "tax office" he said. He also claimed that workers were being pressured to get a Russian passport and accept rubles in payment.

3 hr 31 min ago

Russians press on with offensive against Lysychansk and heavy bombardment on other front lines, Ukraine says

From CNN's Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman

Damaged cars after shelling in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on June 26.
Damaged cars after shelling in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on June 26. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russian forces continue to shell the city of Lysychansk and settlements to the south and west of the city as they try to cut off a main highway, according to Ukrainian officials.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said on Monday that Lysychansk was being attacked from the south and was heavily damaged.

Villages in the surrounding area were also being shelled, he said. Three settlements to the west and southwest of the city, close to the highway to Bakhmut, were under fire.

"The Russians do not stop destroying housing, industrial and administrative facilities. There is no hour when the enemy artillery calms down," Hayday said.
"They are trying to blockade the city from the south. We are defending Lysychansk."

Further west: Russian efforts to encircle the troops defending Lysychansk continued with artillery attacks and an attempted ground assault northwards towards Bakhmut, which the Ukrainian military's General Staff said had been repulsed.

Sloviansk: The General Staff said on Monday that heavy shelling persisted in many areas and the Russians had made minor advances north of the city of Sloviansk, a key target in their offensive operation.

It said that in the Sloviansk direction, the Russians were concentrating efforts on taking the village of Dolnya and were advancing toward another village in the area. This rural area near the Siverskyi Donets river has seen constant fighting for well over a month but the Russians have been unable to make a breakthrough towards Sloviansk.

Chernihiv: Elsewhere, cross-border shelling has continued in the Chernihiv region, according to the General Staff, and there has been an airstrike against Slavhorod in Sumy region.

Kharkiv: The Russians have used tanks, artillery and mortars to shell areas north of the city of Kharkiv, but an assault on the ground near the settlement of Dementiivka — 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Kharkiv — failed, the General Staff said.

5 hr 15 min ago

Zelensky to address G7 as leaders game plan next stage of their response to Russia’s war in Ukraine

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden and fellow world leaders, huddled in the Bavarian Alps, will hear Monday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they mull over the next phase of his country’s grinding war with Russia.

The conflict has been at the center of the Group of 7 summit.

Leaders have decided on new steps to isolate Russia’s economy, including a ban on new imports of Russian gold, and are pledging support for Zelensky as his country suffers setbacks in the east.

There are other important topics on the agenda, including a new effort to counter China’s infrastructure investments in the developing world that have extended Beijing’s influence across the globe.

But how much longer the Western front can remain united against Russia is the question looming over these talks.

Zelensky, who is also planning to address this week’s NATO summit in Madrid, has pressed the West for accelerated sanctions on Moscow and heavy artillery to beat back the Russian invaders.

Read the full story here.

5 hr 35 min ago

It's 8 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to virtually address the G7 Summit on Monday as he works to reinforce western support for his country over Russia’s grinding invasion.

Here are the latest headlines in the war on Ukraine:

  • Group of 7 summit: US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally announced the G7 countries will ban the import of Russian gold, the country's second-largest export after energy. Biden also remarked on the unity of the G7 and NATO on Ukraine, telling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the G7 and NATO will stay together and not "splinter."
  • Russia strikes Kyiv: Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks on Sunday, as leaders of the G7 nations gathered in Germany. One person died and at least six were wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a residential apartment block in Kyiv. A kindergarten was reportedly hit in the missile strike but no one was injured.
  • More US defense support: The US plans to announce as soon as this week that it has purchased an advanced, medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the announcement told CNN. The military assistance includes additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars. Ukrainian officials have asked for the missile defense system, known as NASAMS, given the weapons can hit targets more than 100 miles away.
  • Russian victory 'catastrophic': Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in his invasion would have "absolutely catastrophic" consequences for the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told CNN on Sunday. Johnson urged Americans, Britons and others in the West to maintain resolve in punishing Moscow, despite the effect the war has had on global oil prices.
  • Captive residents: Hundreds of residents are being held captive in Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian mayor of the Russian-occupied city, Dmytro Orlov. Many of them are “skilled workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he wrote. “People are electrocuted, beaten, and held for weeks and sometimes months."
  • Belarus missiles: Russia will transfer nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus over the coming months, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. On Saturday, Ukraine said it had been hit by attacks launched from Belarusian airspace for the first time.
5 hr 30 min ago

Boris Johnson warns Russian victory in Ukraine would be "absolutely catastrophic"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with CNN on Sunday June 26.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with CNN on Sunday June 26. (CNN)

Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in his invasion of Ukraine would have "absolutely catastrophic" consequences for the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned in a CNN interview on Sunday.

Speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" hours after Russian missiles hit Kyiv, Johnson urged Americans, Britons and others in the West to maintain resolve in punishing Moscow, despite the effect the war has had on global oil prices.

"I would just say to people in the United States that this is something that America historically does and has to do, and that is to step up for peace and freedom and democracy," Johnson said.
"And if we let Putin get away with it, and just annex, conquer sizable parts of a free, independent, sovereign country, which is what he is poised to do ... then the consequences for the world are absolutely catastrophic."

He earlier promised further financial support for Ukraine — including another $525 million in guarantees for World Bank lending later this year, according to Downing Street.

Johnson also cautioned against fatigue over the war, saying "Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine."

Read the full story here.

5 hr 45 min ago

US to announce purchase of medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Natasha Bertrand and Phil Mattingly 

The US plans to announce as soon as this week that it has a purchased an advanced medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the announcement told CNN. 

US President Joe Biden, who is currently meeting with G7 leaders in Germany for a summit primarily focused on Ukraine, announced earlier this month that the US would provide Kyiv with "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" as its war with Russia grinds on. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to virtually address Biden and other G7 leaders on Monday. 

What's being announced?

In response to requests by Ukrainian forces, other military assistance is also likely to be announced this week, including additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars.

Ukrainian officials have asked for the missile defense system, known as a NASAMS, given the weapons can hit targets more than 100 miles away, though the Ukrainian forces will likely need to be trained on the systems, a source said.

Read the full story here.