Russia launching more strikes into Ukraine than in recent weeks, US defense official says

A rescuer stands amid rubbles following the destruction of a heating system plant after a Russian missile attack in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, on June 24. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia has launched more strikes into Ukraine in the past week than the US has seen in recent weeks, according to a senior US defense official.

“It could be related to the G7. It certainly could be related to the Ukrainian movement of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) into theater. Or it could be a larger portion of their long term battle strategy here. I’m just not sure,” said the official.

The official said that Russia is making gains in the Donbas but is still facing Ukrainian resistance.

In a background call with reporters, the official also said that the US is aware that several Russian generals have been relieved of command and that there are “continued morale concerns with Russian forces.”

In the Kherson region, the US is aware that local officials who have been working with Russia have been assassinated amid Ukrainian resistance, and that the Ukrainians have made modest gains in the northern part of the region.

The official also said that the Ukrainians are using the HIMARS that were delivered to their country in security assistance packages “very well.”