The latest on the fallout after Wagner's rebellion in Russia

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:48 a.m. ET, June 27, 2023
11 min ago

Analysis: Biden turns the screw on Putin even as US denies role in Wagner rebellion

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

Joe Biden speaks during an event in Washington, DC. on June 26.
Joe Biden speaks during an event in Washington, DC. on June 26. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Russia’s short-lived insurrection has handed Joe Biden the most perilous version yet of a dilemma that has confounded the last five US presidents: how to handle Vladimir Putin.

Every US commander in chief since Bill Clinton has sought in some way to engage the former KGB officer, whose mission to restore Russian greatness was ignited by his humiliation at the fall of the former Soviet Union. Most have sought some kind of reset of US-Russia relations. But all failed to avert the plunge in ties between the two nuclear superpowers.

Biden, who came of age in Washington as a senator during some of the most embittered years of the US-Soviet standoff in the 1970s and 1980s, had fewer illusions about Putin than most. But even he tried to break the chill, by meeting his counterpart at a summit in Geneva in 2021.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, led him instead to reinvigorate the NATO alliance with an extraordinary pipeline of arms and ammunition designed to ensure the country’s survival. Western support has not only enabled Ukraine to fight back against invading forces, it has helped turn the war into a quagmire that spiked political pressure on Putin and created battlefield conditions that likely helped lead to mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revolt over the weekend.

Putin appeared on camera on Monday, defiantly warning that he would have had no trouble suppressing the uprising had the Wagner Group leader not chosen to halt his march on Moscow in a deal that ostensibly will see him exiled to Belarus.

But there was widespread agreement outside Russia that the showdown represented the most serious challenge to Putin’s grip on power during his generation in control and could even be a crack that spells the beginning of the end of his authority.

So Biden, therefore, faces a possibility that none of the predecessors who wrestled with Putin had to contemplate — that he is dealing with the endgame of this modern czar, and the prospect of instability rocking a nuclear superpower that could have global implications.

Read the full analysis here.

48 min ago

It's early morning in Moscow. Here's what you need to know about the situation in Russia

From CNN staff

In an address to the Russian nation Monday, President Vladimir Putin said Wagner's uprising "would have been suppressed anyway," but thanked mercenary fighters who made the "right decision" by halting their advance.

He then offered them a choice: sign contracts with Russia's Defense Ministry or other law enforcement, return to their families, or: "Whoever wants to can go to Belarus," he said.

Wagner's march was called off over the weekend when a supposed deal was struck that would see its chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, move to Belarus.

Putin did not mention Prigozhin by name in his address Monday, but accused rebellion organizers of "betraying their country."

A source at Russia's Prosecutor General’s Office said Prigozhin remains under investigation. His whereabouts are unknown.

Here are the latest headlines on the rebellion and Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Putin meets top officials: The Russian President held a meeting with the heads of security agencies including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a Kremlin spokesperson said Monday, according to state media. Prigozhin had previously accused Shoigu and Russia’s top general of not giving his forces ammunition and was critical of their handling of the conflict in Ukraine. Putin also spoke with the UAE's President about the rebellion, the Kremlin said.
  • Wagner chief's reasoning: Earlier Monday, Prigozhin broke his silence in an audio message, saying he called off the march to prevent Russian bloodshed and the uprising was a protest — not an attempt to topple the government. He said the Russian Defense Ministry had planned for Wagner to "cease to exist" from July 1.
  • US response: As Russia faced rebellion, White House officials reached out to foreign and domestic oil producers about the situation unfolding in one of the world’s leading oil powers, a US official told CNN. On Monday, US President Joe Biden said he'd instructed members of his national security team to "prepare for a range of scenarios." Biden emphasized the US and its allies had "nothing to do" with Saturday's events in Russia.
  • Lukashenko to speak: Belarusian state media said President Alexander Lukashenko will answer questions from reporters on Tuesday, according to Russian state media. Prigozhin had agreed Saturday to leave Russia for Belarus, the Kremlin said, in a deal apparently brokered by Lukashenko, a close Putin ally.
  • US intel aware: US intelligence officials were gathered an extremely detailed and accurate picture of Prigozhin's plans leading up to his rebellion, including where and how Wagner was planning to advance, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. But the intelligence was so closely held that it was shared only with select allies, including senior British officials, and not at the broader NATO level, sources said.
  • State Duma says defenses in control: The Russian State Duma, or lower parliament, said the defense forces exercised total control during the rebellion, according to Russian state media. Andrey Kartapolov, the Duma's head of the Defense Committee, said, "no chaos arose in the Russian defense forces in the background of an attempted armed rebellion, combat control was not interrupted even for a minute."
  • Kyiv claims advances: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have made advances on all fronts. The remarks followed his visit to the front lines in the Donetsk region on Monday. Ukraine's military said separately that Russia was focusing its efforts on cities in the eastern region.
33 min ago

China's foreign minister touts Beijing and Moscow as a force for "global peace"

From CNN's Hira Humayun

Qin Gang speaks at a news conference in Berlin, Germany on May 9.
Qin Gang speaks at a news conference in Berlin, Germany on May 9. Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

Russia and China are "an important force in ensuring global peace and in promoting inclusive development," Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang claimed in a video address Tuesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Speaking at a conference in Beijing held by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Qin reiterated Beijing's support for Moscow, saying it plans to work with Russia to oppose the "use of force and hegemony of individual states," TASS said.

Qin's remarks come after senior Chinese officials expressed support for Moscow during a meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday following the Wagner rebellion, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

On Sunday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson referred to the uprising as Russia's "internal affair" and added: "As Russia’s friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity."

Some context: China and Russia declared a friendship with “no limits” in February 2022, shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine. Since then, Beijing has refused to condemn the invasion and instead provided much-needed diplomatic and economic support for Russia while attempting to portray itself as a peacemaker in the conflict — a position that has further soured its relations with Western nations.

1 min ago

Ukrainian fighters have advanced in all directions of front line, Zelensky says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Volodymyr Zelensky attends an event in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 22.
Volodymyr Zelensky attends an event in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 22. Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukrainian forces have made advances on all fronts.

“Our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

CNN cannot verify Ukrainian accounts of advances on the battlefield.

Zelensky's comments followed his visit to the front lines in the Donetsk region on Monday. Zelensky said he awarded medals to two fighters and “several operational decisions were made” when he met with several Ukrainian generals. 

4 hr 5 min ago

Allies told Ukraine not to strike inside Russia during Wagner rebellion

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Alex Marquardt, Kylie Atwood and Kevin Liptak

Before Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stood down on Saturday, there was outreach to Ukrainian officials from allies on a number of different levels, cautioning them to resist taking advantage of the chaos to strike inside Russia, according to a Western official.

The concern was that Ukraine and the West would be seen as helping Prigozhin and threatening Russian sovereignty.

"The message was don't rock the boat here," the official said, adding that the message was transmitted at the foreign minister level, deputies and through ambassadors.

"It's an internal Russian matter," the official said the Ukrainian officials were told, echoing what US and other Western officials have said publicly.

"Ukrainians were being cautioned by allies not to provoke the situation. Make hay of opportunities on Ukrainian territory but don't get drawn into internal matters or strike at offensive military assets inside of Russia," the official said.

In the war with Russia, Ukraine is suspected of carrying out a growing number of covert cross-border attacks and sabotage on Russian military facilities and even a drone strike on the Kremlin. Ukrainian forces have shelled the Russian Belgorod region, near the border between the countries.

"You just don't want to feed into the narrative that this was initiative by us," the official said. "It's what the Russians always wanted, proving that there are threats to Russian sovereignty."
4 hr 7 min ago

US kept intelligence on Wagner mutiny plans secret from most allies

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Alex Marquardt, Kylie Atwood and Kevin Liptak in Washington

US intelligence officials were able to gather an extremely detailed and accurate picture of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans leading up to his short-lived rebellion, including where and how Wagner was planning to advance, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

But the intelligence was so closely held that it was shared only with select allies, including senior British officials, and not at the broader NATO level, these sources said.

It was not clear exactly when Prigozhin would act, the sources said. But he appears to have decided to move forward with his plan following a June 10 declaration by Russia’s Ministry of Defense that all private military companies, including Wagner, would be forced to sign contracts with Russia’s military beginning in July and essentially be absorbed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The intelligence was so secret that within the US, it was briefed only to the most senior administration officials as well as the Gang of Eight members of Congress, who have access to the most sensitive intelligence matters.

The secrecy surrounding the intelligence was why some senior European officials and even senior officials across the US government were caught off guard by Prigozhin’s attack on Friday, and the speed with which Wagner forces marched into Rostov-on-Don and up toward Moscow into Saturday morning, the sources said.

“It was an extremely tight hold,” said one person familiar with the intelligence.

Read more here.

2 min ago

Putin says Wagner fighters now have 3 choices

From CNN's Katharina Krebs and Anna Chernova 

In this picture Vladimir Putin is seen on a smartphone and a laptop screen while addressing the nation in Moscow, on June 26.
In this picture Vladimir Putin is seen on a smartphone and a laptop screen while addressing the nation in Moscow, on June 26. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked the Wagner Group fighters who made the "right decision" and halted their advance — then offered them three options for what to do next.

"I thank those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group who made the only right decision — they did not go for fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last line," Putin said in an address to the nation.

He also said those fighters would have the "opportunity to continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and friends."

He also gave a third choice.

"Whoever wants to can go to Belarus," he said.

Putin did not mention Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin by name during the five-minute speech. 

Prigozhin broke his silence earlier Monday in an audio message — his first since allegedly agreeing to leave Russia for Belarus in a deal to end the insurrectionBelarusian officials said they cannot confirm if Prigozhin arrived in the country.

4 hr 17 min ago

US and its allies had nothing to do with Wagner Group's uprising, Biden says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden on Monday sought to distance the United States from the weekend rebellion in Russia, insisting in his first public remarks since the episode that the West had nothing to do with the mutiny.

Speaking from the White House, Biden suggested it was too early to say how the situation would unfold going forward. And he said he may speak again with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate their response after conferring in a phone call Sunday.

“It’s still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going,” he said in the East Room. “The ultimate outcome of all this remains to be seen, but no matter what comes next I will keep making sure that our allies and our partners are closely aligned in how we are reading and responding to the situation.”

Biden’s statement reflected a carefully calibrated American response to the brief uprising by the Wagner Group that amounted to the biggest threat in years to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Over the weekend, Biden remained silent on the events unfolding in Russia. He consulted with European allies by telephone on Saturday before traveling to Camp David with his national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

In his remarks Monday, Biden laid out the thinking behind his approach, which some Republicans have criticized as overly cautious.

“We had to make sure we gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to blame this on NATO. We made clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it. This was part of a struggle within the Russian system,” Biden said.

Read more here.