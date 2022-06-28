World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 12:26 a.m. ET, June 28, 2022
1 min ago

Biden will travel to NATO summit in Spain after final G7 meetings in Germany

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Spain on Tuesday for the start of a NATO summit that is expected to focus heavily on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine after wrapping up final meetings with G7 leaders in Germany.

After meeting on Tuesday morning with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom on the margins of the G7, Biden will head to Madrid.

Leaders attending the NATO summit are expected to endorse a new "Strategic Concept" that outlines the defense alliance's goals for the next decade.

The summit comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stretches into its fifth month and as the US looks to keep allies united in its support for Ukraine and sustain the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

25 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

A Russian airstrike that struck a bustling shopping mall in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 15 people, sparked international outrage and calls for a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • "War crime" accusations follow strike: G7 leaders condemned the “abominable” attack on a shopping mall in Ukraine, saying, "indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike "one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history," and Ukrainian representatives have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the attack.
  • Putin visits Tajikistan: Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel on an international visit for the first time since the Ukrainian invasion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin is traveling to Tajikistan on Tuesday and will meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.
  • Rocket hits crowd in Lysychansk: At least eight people were killed and 42 wounded when a Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) rocket hit a crowd that was collecting water from a tanker, a local military administration official said. The alleged attack happened as Russian forces concentrate their efforts on trying to take Lysychansk, the last remaining city in the Luhansk region still under Ukrainian control.
  • Gas disruption: A "serious disruption" to the EU's gas supplies from Russia is “likely,” the bloc's energy chief said Monday, urging countries to step up their preparedness. "While the gas supply to the member states is currently guaranteed, the security of supply risks are greater than ever,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said.
  • Russia relations forever damaged: There can be no return to how ties were with Russia before the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on the sidelines of the G7 summit, adding the war waged by Moscow is a "deep, deep cut in international relations." He said "there can be no going back to the time before the Russian invasion of Ukraine."
  • Rise in Russian strikes: Russia has launched more strikes into Ukraine in the past week than the US has seen in recent weeks, according to a senior US defense official. “It could be related to the G7. It certainly could be related to the Ukrainian movement of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) into theater. Or it could be a larger portion of their long term battle strategy here,” the official said.
  • NATO upgrade: NATO will enhance its battle groups in the eastern part of the alliance up to brigade levels and increase the number of high readiness forces "to well over 300,000," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said. It comes ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid this week.
3 hr 53 min ago

Russian airstrike hits busy shopping mall in central Ukraine, sparking fears of mass casualties

From CNN's Rob Picheta

A Russian airstrike struck a bustling shopping mall in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine on Monday, setting the building ablaze and prompting concerns of mass casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the strike that up to 1,000 people were in the mall before the air raid was announced.

"Fortunately, as far as we know, at that time, many people managed to get out, they managed to get out, but there were still people inside — workers and some visitors," he said.

At least 15 people were killed, according to a Telegram post from Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava region military administration, who said earlier that the death toll could rise. At least 58 people were injured, Ukraine's State Emergency Services said.

Zelensky said in his nightly video address Monday that the rescue operation was ongoing and that "we must be aware that the losses can be significant."

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke billowing from the building, which was engulfed by fire. The mall measures about one hectare — roughly the size of two football fields — and the strike occurred around 4 p.m. local time, Solohub said.

"We don't know how many more people might be under the rubble," said Volodymyr Solohub, a regional official in the Poltava Oblast local administration.

Zelensky called the strike "one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history," in his evening video address.

"A peaceful city, an ordinary shopping mall with women inside, children, ordinary civilians inside," he said.

"Only totally insane terrorists, who should have no place on earth, can strike missiles at such an object. And this is not an off-target missile strike, this is a calculated Russian strike — exactly at this shopping mall."

The attack targeted a site in central Ukraine far away from the epicenter of Russia's war, which has recently been focused in the east of the country.

3 hr 57 min ago

Putin's language on nuclear-capable missiles is "irresponsible," a senior US defense official says

From CNN's Michael Conte and Barbara Starr

A senior US defense official called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “cavalier” language around the nuclear-capable missile systems pledged to Belarus “pretty irresponsible.”

“Our strategic forces are always monitoring things in that regard,” said the official in a background call with reporters. “We are certainly taking that seriously and have taken that threat seriously from the very beginning.”

Here's the full quote:

“Certainly any time anybody uses the word nuclear, you have concerns. Quite honestly it seems pretty irresponsible of a national leader to talk about the employment of nuclear weapons and to do so in a generally cavalier fashion. In terms of my concerns, other than the fact that they talk about, again, I mean the way that that statement read from Putin was, hey we’re going to give them Iskanders, and oh by the way they can hold nuclear weapons. And everybody takes that very seriously when you use that language. So we are certainly taking that seriously and have taken that threat seriously from the very beginning. And as you know our strategic forces are always monitoring things in that regard.”

Some context: Russia will transfer nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus over the coming months, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

“In the next few months, we will transfer to Belarus the Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which, as you know, can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions," Putin told Lukashenko, according to the Kremlin.

In a transcript of the meeting, Lukashenko expressed to Putin his "stress" and concerns over what he alleged are flights by the United States and NATO planes "training to carry nuclear warheads" close to Belarus' border.

Lukashenko asked Putin to consider “a mirrored response" to the flights or to convert Russia's Su-35 fighter jets, which are currently deployed to Belarus, so that "they can carry nuclear warheads."

Putin replied that although it is possible to match the US flights, "there is no need," and suggested that because Belarus' military has a large number of Su-25 aircraft that can be converted to nuclear-capable instead.

“This modernization should be carried out at aircraft factories in Russia, but we will agree with you on how to do this. And accordingly, start training the flight crew,” Putin said.

The Iskander-M is a Russian-built short-range ballistic missile system that can carry conventional or nuclear warheads with a maximum range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), according to Janes Defense.

The weapon uses both optical and inertial guidance systems to strike its targets, hitting them with a range of warheads, such as cluster munitions, vacuum bombs, bunker-busters, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) warheads, according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance. 

The Iskander-M was first used in 2008 during the Russia-Georgia conflict, when the Russian Army used it to hit targets in Gori, according to the alliance.

Mariya Knight and Jonny Hallam contributed to this report

3 hr 50 min ago

West pushes Russia into its first foreign debt default since 1918

From CNN's David Goldman and Mark Thompson

Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.

Following reports that Moscow had failed to pay about $100 million in interest on two bonds during a 30-day grace period that expired Sunday, the White House said the default showed the power of Western sanctions imposed on Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

"This morning's news around the finding of Russia's default, for the first time in more than a century, situates just how strong the reactions are that the US, along with allies and partners, have taken, as well as how dramatic the impact has been on Russia's economy," a senior administration official said on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Germany.

Russia denied it was in default, saying the payments had been made, in dollars and euros, on May 27 and the money was stuck with Euroclear, a settlement house based in Belgium.

The historic default had been widely anticipated after half Russia's foreign reserves were frozen and the US Treasury ended a carve-out from sanctions that had allowed US bondholders to be repaid by Russia.

The European Union also made it harder for Moscow to meet its debt obligations earlier this month by sanctioning Russia's National Settlement Depository, the country's agent for its foreign currency bonds.

Still, it took longer than many had expected: Sanctions have largely failed to cripple Russia's economy, as surging energy prices have padded the country's coffers.

3 hr 59 min ago

EU will supply Ukraine with special protection equipment against chemical, nuclear and other threats

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London 

Upon requests from Ukraine, the European Union will supply the war-torn country with $12 million worth of medical equipment, protective gear, and specialized equipment for public health risks such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, the bloc announced Monday in a statement. 

"As hospitals in Ukraine are in urgent need of medical equipment, the EU is also donating patient monitors, infusion pumps and ventilators, together with protective equipment for the medical staff, like masks and gowns," the EU Commission said in the statement. 

The assistance will be delivered to Ukraine from the EU’s emergency stockpiles hosted by Romania, Hungary, Sweden, Germany, Greece and Denmark, it added. 

For these supplies, the EU has mobilized the “rescEU strategic reserves," according to Janez Lenarcic, EU commissioner for crisis management. "Medical equipment, and equipment tailored to chemical, biological or nuclear emergencies are on the way to Ukraine. Hospitals and medical workers in Ukraine are working under fire, and we must do everything in our power to provide them the necessary tools to save lives."
3 hr 46 min ago

Analysis: Tide turns in the Ukraine war as Russia makes progress in the east

Analysis from CNN's Tim Lister

Russian forces are arguably having their best spell since the invasion of Ukraine began four months ago.

They have eliminated most Ukrainian defenses in the Luhansk region, consolidated control of a belt of territory in the south, improved their logistics and command structure and blunted the effectiveness of Ukrainian attack drones.

Within the last week, the Russians have been rewarded for their intense — some would say merciless — bombardments of the remaining parts of the Luhansk region held by Ukrainian forces, which have finally given up Severodonetsk and lost territory south of Lysychansk.

The head of the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, predicted last Friday that Russian forces would completely encircle Lysychansk within two or three days. So far they haven't, but the city is in imminent peril.

Russian forces have also stepped up attacks in the Donetsk region, getting slightly closer to the belt of industrial towns in the region that runs south from Sloviansk through Kramatorsk to Kostiantynivka.

In Lysychansk and many of the towns studded across the meandering front lines that pass through five regions, the Ukrainians may well face a repeat of what happened in Severodonetsk, where they were bombarded into withdrawing. There was simply nothing left that could be defended.

The immediate dilemma for the Ukrainian military is whether it remains committed to defending Lysychansk, with the risk of losing troops and weapons if the city is encircled — and whether Ukraine's political leadership will order a withdrawal to new defensive lines.

Read the full analysis here.

4 hr ago

Russia launching more strikes into Ukraine than in recent weeks, US defense official says

From CNN's Michael Conte and Tim Lister

Russia has launched more strikes into Ukraine in the past week than the US has seen in recent weeks, according to a senior US defense official. 

“It could be related to the G7. It certainly could be related to the Ukrainian movement of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) into theater. Or it could be a larger portion of their long-term battle strategy here. I’m just not sure,” said the official.

The official said Russia is making gains in the Donbas region but is still facing Ukrainian resistance.

In a background call with reporters, the official added the US is aware that several Russian generals have been relieved of command and there are “continued morale concerns with Russian forces.”

In the Kherson region, the US is aware that local officials who have been working with Russia have been assassinated amid Ukrainian resistance, and that the Ukrainians have made modest gains in the northern part of the region.  

The official also said the Ukrainians are using the HIMARS that were delivered to their country in security assistance packages “very well.”

4 hr 1 min ago

France says countries invited to G7 need to pick sides over war in Ukraine

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in Paris

Some countries invited to participate in the G7 summit in Germany “will have to choose sides” as the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, an Élysée source told journalists on Monday.

“It is the stability of the international order that is at stake,” the Élysée source said.

Germany, host country of the G7 summit, has invited Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to join the summit. Some of the invitees, such as India, have yet to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.