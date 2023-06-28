Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday talked up his role in halting Wagner's insurrection in Russia, and said the mercenary group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus as part of the deal to end the brief rebellion.
Two planes linked to Prigozhin landed at an airbase near Minsk Tuesday morning, according to satellite images — though his exact whereabouts remain unknown.
Meanwhile in Ukraine, at least four people were killed and dozens of others injured after Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack "a manifestation of terror."
Here's what else you should know:
- Wagner movements: Wagner troops are still inside Ukraine after the weekend mutiny, according to the US Defense Department. Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivered his first on-camera remarks since the rebellion during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow.
- Ukraine's view: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Wagner rebellion would have hurt Russian troops' morale had it lasted longer. "Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralizing effect to penetrate Russian trenches," he told CNN.
- US sanctions: The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on four companies involved in “gold dealing” and one person they say made “weapons deals” tied to Wagner. The move targets firms in Russia, the UAE and the Central African Republic that “have engaged in illicit gold dealings to fund the Wagner Group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa,” a Treasury statement said.
- Sweden and NATO: Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that with the introduction of a new anti-terrorism law, Sweden has fulfilled the final requirements to join the alliance agreed in a tri-lateral plan with Turkey and Finland. Stockholm stated its intention to join NATO last year, just weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
- Security assistance: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $500 million security assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday. Zelensky said he is “sincerely grateful” to President Joe Biden for the new aid.