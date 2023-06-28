World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 12:17 a.m. ET, June 28, 2023
20 min ago

It's early morning in Minsk, Belarus. Here's the latest on Prigozhin and Russia's war in Ukraine

From CNN staff

This still image taken from a video released on June 24 shows Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
This still image taken from a video released on June 24 shows Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Concord/Reuters

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday talked up his role in halting Wagner's insurrection in Russia, and said the mercenary group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus as part of the deal to end the brief rebellion.

Two planes linked to Prigozhin landed at an airbase near Minsk Tuesday morning, according to satellite images — though his exact whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, at least four people were killed and dozens of others injured after Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack "a manifestation of terror."

Here's what else you should know:

  • Wagner movements: Wagner troops are still inside Ukraine after the weekend mutiny, according to the US Defense Department. Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivered his first on-camera remarks since the rebellion during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow.
  • Ukraine's view: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Wagner rebellion would have hurt Russian troops' morale had it lasted longer. "Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralizing effect to penetrate Russian trenches," he told CNN.
  • US sanctions: The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on four companies involved in “gold dealing” and one person they say made “weapons deals” tied to Wagner. The move targets firms in Russia, the UAE and the Central African Republic that “have engaged in illicit gold dealings to fund the Wagner Group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa,” a Treasury statement said.
  • Sweden and NATO: Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that with the introduction of a new anti-terrorism law, Sweden has fulfilled the final requirements to join the alliance agreed in a tri-lateral plan with Turkey and Finland. Stockholm stated its intention to join NATO last year, just weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. 
  • Security assistance: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $500 million security assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday. Zelensky said he is “sincerely grateful” to President Joe Biden for the new aid.
39 min ago

NATO is ready to defend against Russia and Belarus, secretary general says

From CNN's Sofia Cox 

Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference in Pabrade, Lithuania, on June 26.
Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference in Pabrade, Lithuania, on June 26. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said a clear message was sent to Moscow and Minsk that “NATO is there to protect every ally, every inch of NATO territory.”

Stoltenberg made the remarks at a joint news conference at The Hague on Tuesday, alongside the leaders of seven NATO countries.

The NATO chief said the alliance is ready to defend members against Russia and Belarus, and that the events involving the Wagner rebellion were “internal Russian matters.” 

When asked by journalists about any security issues that may come up with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his forces being transferred to Belarus, all officials stated that it is too early to make any final judgments. 

37 min ago

Russian missile attack kills at least 4 in Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Mick Krever, Mariya Knight, Ben Wedeman and AnneClaire Stapleton

A view shows restaurant and hotel buildings heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 27.
A view shows restaurant and hotel buildings heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 27. Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

Russian missiles struck the busy city center of the east Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and a nearby village on Tuesday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens, Ukrainian officials said.

A 17-year-old girl was among those killed, and an 8-month-old baby was among the 47 injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack quickly prompted accusations that Russian forces had targeted civilians.

“At the epicenter of the explosion were also apartment buildings, commercial premises, cars, a post office and other buildings, in which windows, glass and doors were blown out,” the Prosecutor General’s statement said, adding that rescue teams are still working to locate victims under the rubble.

Restaurants in the targeted plaza are popular with Kramatorsk residents and with the military; RIA Pizza, one of the establishments, is often frequented by soldiers and journalists.

An eyewitness to the aftermath of the strike in Kramatorsk city described up to a dozen people being pulled from the rubble. It was not clear if these people were dead or alive, the man told CNN teams on the ground.

A Ukrainian soldier assisting rescue efforts told CNN that the victims he saw were “mostly young people, military and civilians; there are small children.”

The soldier, who asked to be identified only by the call sign Alex, said there had been a banquet for 45 people at one of the restaurants when the strike occurred, and that it hit “right in the center of the cafe.”

Read more here.

21 min ago

Lukashenko claims he stopped Putin from "destroying" Wagner Group

From CNN's Rob Picheta and Katharina Krebs

Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech in Minsk, Belarus, on June 27.
Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech in Minsk, Belarus, on June 27. Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Reuters

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko claims he convinced Russian leader Vladimir Putin not to “destroy” the Wagner group and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, talking up his role in halting the mercenaries’ military insurrection that caused crisis in Russia at the weekend.

Lukashenko on Tuesday described his view of the negotiations that led to Prigozhin ending his march towards Moscow, and said the oligarch is now in Belarus per the deal.

“The most dangerous thing, as I understand it, is not what the situation was, but how it could develop and its consequences,” Lukashenko said, according to Belarussian state media.

“I also realized there was a harsh decision taken — to destroy. I suggested Putin not to hurry. Let’s talk with Prigozhin, with his commanders.”

Lukashenko — a longtime ally of the Russian President — said Putin told him: “Listen, Alex, it’s useless. (Prigozhin) doesn’t even pick up the phone, he doesn’t want to talk to anyone.”

But Lukashenko said he managed to get hold of the Wagner boss and, according to his account, warned he would be “crushed like a bug” if Wagner troops continued their advance to the Russian capital.

“We talked for the first round of 30 minutes in a swear language. Exclusively. There were 10 times more swear words (I later analyzed them) than normal vocabulary,” Lukashenko added, describing his interactions with a foul-mouthed Prigozhin.
“Of course, he apologized in advance, and began to tell me everything using these obscene words.”

The Kremlin has credited Lukashenko with helping to deescalate the situation, though the Belarus leader’s account of events has not been corroborated by Putin or Prigozhin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Lukashenko was able to draw on a personal relationship with Prigozhin to reach the deal, which would also see Wagner troops and equipment absorbed by the Russian military.

Read more here.

1 min ago

Exclusive: 2 planes linked to Prigozhin seen at Belarus airbase in satellite image

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy, Natasha Bertrand and Jennifer Hansler

Two planes linked to Wagner CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin landed at a Belarusian airbase outside the country's capital on Tuesday morning, according to a satellite image from BlackSky. 

Prigozhin's exact whereabouts are still unknown. He hasn’t been seen in any videos or photos since he left the Rostov-on-Don military headquarters Saturday evening. 

However, Belarusian state media quoted Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday, saying that Prigozhin is in Belarus.

The satellite image taken Tuesday morning by BlackSky shows the two planes — with serial numbers RA-20795 and RA-02878 — sitting on the tarmac at Machulishchy Airbase, just outside Minsk. Additional satellite imagery from BlackSky, as well as CNN’s analysis of the planes' measurements, confirmed the planes arrived within the last 24 hours and matched the dimensions of the Prigozhin-linked planes.

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 indicated that the planes landed near Minsk at around 8 a.m. local time. Both planes had their transponders turned off before landing, obscuring their exact landing location. 

Two sources — a senior European intelligence official and a source familiar with Prigozhin’s planes — confirmed to CNN the planes are linked to the Wagner boss but did not know if Prigozhin was on board.

The movement of Prigozhin’s planes has been closely watched in the aftermath of his attempted insurrection over the weekend.  

33 min ago

US imposes new sanctions related to gold dealing to fund Wagner Group

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

United States Department of the Treasury building is seen in Washington, United States on May 17.
United States Department of the Treasury building is seen in Washington, United States on May 17. Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four companies involved in “gold dealing” and one person they say made ���weapons deals” tied to the Wagner Group.

The announcement of the sanctions comes days after the short-lived mutiny led by the head of the mercenary group’s leader, Yevegny Prigozhin.

They target companies in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Central African Republic that “have engaged in illicit gold dealings to fund the Wagner Group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa.”

The targeted individual, Andrey Nikolayevich Ivanov, is a Russian executive in the Wagner Group who “worked closely with Prigozhin’s entity Africa Politology and senior Malian government officials on weapons deals, mining concerns, and other Wagner Group activities in Mali,” according to a Treasury Department release.

“The Wagner Group funds its brutal operations in part by exploiting natural resources in countries like the Central African Republic and Mali. The United States will continue to target the Wagner Group’s revenue streams to degrade its expansion and violence in Africa, Ukraine, and anywhere else,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Read more here.

2 min ago

US secretary of state announces new $500 million security assistance package for Ukraine

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Antony Blinken speaks in Washington, DC on June 23.
Antony Blinken speaks in Washington, DC on June 23. Alex Wong/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new $500 million security assistance package for Ukraine Tuesday.

According to a statement, the package includes:

  • Bradley and Stryker vehicles
  • Additional munitions for air defense systems
  • Artillery
  • Multiple launch rocket systems
  • Anti-tank weapons
  • Anti-radiation missiles
  • Precision aerial munitions

It marks the 41st drawdown of equipment from Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, according to the department.

"The enduring courage and solidarity of the people of Ukraine continues to inspire the world. Russia started this unprovoked war against Ukraine," Blinken said in his statement.

Blinken went on to reaffirm US commitment to Ukraine.

"Russia could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people. Until Russia does so, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," he said.