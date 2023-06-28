This still image taken from a video released on June 24 shows Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Concord/Reuters

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday talked up his role in halting Wagner's insurrection in Russia, and said the mercenary group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus as part of the deal to end the brief rebellion.

Two planes linked to Prigozhin landed at an airbase near Minsk Tuesday morning, according to satellite images — though his exact whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, at least four people were killed and dozens of others injured after Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack "a manifestation of terror."

Here's what else you should know: