President Vladimir Putin said he "did not doubt" the support of Russian citizens during the short-lived Wagner mutiny, according to a Kremlin readout Wednesday.

The Kremlin has gone to great lengths to reassert Putin's authority, with events designed to show the unity and solidarity of the state and the military under his leadership.

But in the minds of many commentators, it won’t be easy to draw a line under the extraordinary events of the weekend, and questions will linger about the performance, willingness and even the loyalty of some Russian units.

