Russia says it has complete control of Lysychansk oil refinery while Ukraine admits only "partial success" 

Smoke billows over the oil refinery outside Lysychansk on June 21. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

The Russian barrage continued on the eastern city of Lysychansk and Russian troops have “completely taken over the refinery,” Vitaliy Kiselev, the assistant minister of the interior of the Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), announced on Russian-backed media outlet Zvezda.

“Today, our troops have completely taken over the refinery, cleaning is underway. Our divisions have already entered almost beyond the refinery. That is, we control part of the city from the side of the refinery. Similarly, we have units that entered from the eastern side, crossed the Siverskyi Donets River and crashed into residential buildings. And we have exactly the same situation, even better, after we took Vovchoiarivka, our units came even closer. And from the side of Toshkivka we crashed into the residential areas. Almost from all sides we control Lysychansk, somewhere by 50%,” Kiselev said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine says Russia is still conducting assault operations in the area of ​​the Lysychansk oil refinery and “had a partial success, and holds the northwestern and southeastern parts of the plant,” according to a Thursday evening update from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of the northeastern part of the Lysychansk refinery, the settlement of Topolivka and the northern part of the settlements of Vovchoiarivka and Maloriazantseve,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces statement said. “[Russia] is partially successful. Keeps under fire control section of the road Topolivka – Lysychansk. Unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile and air units, the Russian occupiers left Snake Island. Thus, the Odesa region was completely liberated.”

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said on Thursday night that Lysychansk is an “extremely difficult situation.”

“The shelling comes from several directions. Because the Russian army approached Lysychansk from different directions. As always, they reported that they controlled half the city. It is not true. But the shelling is very powerful. They even are deliberately shooting at our humanitarian centers. There are wounded. Now we advise people to be constantly in shelters. Evacuation is not possible. This is extremely dangerous. They mine the access roads with anti-tank mines. Russians on the outskirts. There are no street fights inside the city,” Hayday said.