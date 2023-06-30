New information is gradually coming to light, but many questions remain unanswered about how exactly Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's shocking 36-hour rebellion played out — and what will happen next for the key players involved.
Meanwhile, Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, with deadly shelling on cities along the front lines and more clashes in hot spots in the south and east.
Catch up on the latest headlines here:
- Attention turns to key Russian general: Questions have swirled in recent days around the Russian air force commander, Gen. Sergey Surovikin. Amid reports that he may have somehow been involved in the insurrection, documents shared exclusively with CNN suggest he was a secret VIP member of the private military company. Meanwhile, it's unclear where Surovikin has been since the rebellion ended and Prigozhin said he had decamped to Belarus. A Russian official denied Thursday that Surovikin is being held in a Moscow prison or any other pre-trial detention facility, as has been reported by some independent media.
- Pence's surprise visit: Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Ukraine on Thursday, a show of support for the European nation as Republicans vying for their party’s presidential nomination have been divided over America’s role in the ongoing conflict. Pence met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. And in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Pence called it an "open question" whether Putin is in full command of his military in the wake of Prigozhin's rebellion.
- Meanwhile, on the battlefield: A Ukrainian military spokesperson says its forces have made progress around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut. Other hot spots near the eastern front have also seen clashes. North of Bakhmut, Ukraine's military said Russia is on the attack between the cities of Lyman and Kupyansk, with hundreds of shellings and over a dozen ground assaults in the past 24 hours. And on the southern front line, a soldier with Ukraine’s 47th Brigade reported that the offensive is progressing slowly, but steadily, through heavily mined territory.
- Cluster bombs: The Biden administration is strongly considering approving the transfer of controversial cluster munition warheads to Ukraine, multiple people familiar with the matter told CNN, as the Ukrainians struggle to make major gains in their weeks-old counteroffensive. But the US had been reluctant to provide them because of the risk they could pose to civilians, and because some key US allies are signatories to a ban on cluster munitions.
- Looking ahead to NATO: At the upcoming NATO summit, members must discuss a pathway to membership for Ukraine if the US-led alliance wants to maintain its credibility, experts said Thursday. “It has to be something measurable. Some sort of criteria, timeline, things that Ukraine needs to accomplish,” said Christopher Skaluba, director of the Transatlantic Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council. In other alliance news, the political chaos in Russia may strengthen the chances that NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg may be asked to stay for an additional term, Skaluba said.