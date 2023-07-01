Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

The United States doesn't know the whereabouts of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a short-lived rebellion last weekend in Russia and hasn't been seen in public in a week.

Prigozhin was last spotted leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, after abruptly calling off his troops’ march on Moscow.

"We don't have perfect visibility here on where Mr. Prigozhin is or where all of his fighters are," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Wagner chief arrived in Belarus on Tuesday. While there are no videos or photos showing Prigozhin there, satellite imagery of an airbase outside Minsk showed two planes linked to Prigozhin landing there on Tuesday morning.

On Friday, Lukashenko invited Wagner mercenaries to train his military. “Unfortunately, they (Wagner mercenaries) are not here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Patriot media group, which is associated with Prigozhin, announced it's shutting down. And Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has restricted access to media sites belonging to the Patriot media group.

