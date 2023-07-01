The United States doesn't know the whereabouts of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a short-lived rebellion last weekend in Russia and hasn't been seen in public in a week.
Prigozhin was last spotted leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, after abruptly calling off his troops’ march on Moscow.
"We don't have perfect visibility here on where Mr. Prigozhin is or where all of his fighters are," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.
According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Wagner chief arrived in Belarus on Tuesday. While there are no videos or photos showing Prigozhin there, satellite imagery of an airbase outside Minsk showed two planes linked to Prigozhin landing there on Tuesday morning.
On Friday, Lukashenko invited Wagner mercenaries to train his military. “Unfortunately, they (Wagner mercenaries) are not here,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Patriot media group, which is associated with Prigozhin, announced it's shutting down. And Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has restricted access to media sites belonging to the Patriot media group.
Here's what else you should know:
- Military assistance: The Biden administration acknowledged Friday that the early stages of Ukraine’s counteroffensive have fallen short of expectations but reiterated the United States will continue to provide support in the ways of training, equipment and advice.
- Rebuilding Ukraine: The World Bank estimates Ukraine will need at least $411 billion to repair the damage caused by the war. And the EU and its allies are determined to make Moscow foot part of the bill. EU leaders have tasked the European Commission to come up with a proposal that would focus on profits from immobilized assets of the Russian Central Bank to assist with the costs of rebuilding Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday.
- On the ground: Russian and Ukrainian troops are exchanging heavy fire around the badly damaged Antonivskyi Bridge in southern Ukraine's Kherson region. Missile strikes against Ukrainian soldiers who had crossed the Dnipro River caused high casualties, according to a Russian-appointed governor of the region. The Ukrainian military says its forces are advancing on both the southern front and in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, but it did not make any specific claims to newly captured territory.
- Grain deal: The United Nations urged the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul to expedite the clearance of ships under the Black Sea grain deal that clears vessels to export Ukrainian grain. No ships have been authorized to travel to Black Sea ports since June 26, according to the UN. The deal – brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine – created procedures to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports.