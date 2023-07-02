Russia has launched an air attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv overnight Saturday into Sunday, using Iranian-made drones for the first time in 12 days, according to the head of the city's military administration.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said Ukraine's air defense detected and destroyed all the targets in airspace around Kyiv.

Popko said Shahed barrage munitions were used, according to preliminary information.

Three homes were damaged by falling debris in two districts of Kyiv, according to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional state administration.

One of the homes caught fire and sustained damage to the ceiling and walls, while two others sustained minor damage, Kravchenko said.

A resident of one of the homes was injured in the leg, he added.