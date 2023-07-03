Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private military company the Wagner Group is suspending its recruitment efforts for one month as it moves operations to Belarus, a Telegram channel affiliated with Prigozhin said Sunday.
“Due to the temporary non-participation of Wagner PMC in a special military operation and moving to the Republic of Belarus, we are temporarily suspending the work of regional recruitment centers for PMC Wagner for a period of 1 month,” stated the Telegram channel, which is run by one of Wagner’s employees.
Remember: It was Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko who reportedly brokered a deal for Prigozhin and his forces' to exit Russia after Wagner's stunning, short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin last week.
Up to that point, Wagner had played a key role in Russia's war in Ukraine, especially in the embattled eastern town of Bakhmut. With the insurrection and Prigozhin's apparent severing of a long-held alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, questions swirl about the future for the mercenary chief and other Russian officials with ties to his group.
On Friday, Lukashenko invited Wagner mercenaries to train his military during a speech dedicated to Belarus Independence Day.
In previous speeches, Lukashenko said Wagner had been offered some abandoned land inside Belarus as needed.