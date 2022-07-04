Russia has taken control of Lysychansk, the last city in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine that was still under Ukrainian control. Ukraine's military announced on Sunday that it had been "forced to withdraw" from the critical city.
- Lysychansk in Russian control: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the military had taken over Lysychansk and a number of nearby settlements on Sunday, according to the country's Ministry of Defense. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the city, saying the retreat was meant to save the lives of troops facing an onslaught of thousands of Russian artillery shells. Zelensky vowed Ukraine's armed forces would retake Lysychansk and Donbas.
- Sloviansk hit by heavy shelling: At least six people were killed and 15 injured during shelling on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Sunday, according to local authorities. The city's mayor said Sloviansk was experiencing its heaviest shelling in recent days. The nearby city of Kramatorsk was also hit with three missile strikes on Sunday morning but there were no casualties, according to Ukraine's Donetsk regional military administration.
- Russia accuses Ukraine of striking Belgorod: The Ukrainian military launched "a deliberate strike" with Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster munitions and drones on residential areas of the Russian cities of Belgorod and Kursk, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson claimed on Sunday. Earlier, the local governor said at least three people were killed and dozens of residential buildings were damaged by explosions in the Belgorod region. The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the strikes.
- Australia announces aid package: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Kyiv region on Sunday, traveling to Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, before meeting President Zelensky. He announced a $100 million aid package to Ukraine, which includes military equipment and security assistance. Australia will also prohibit imports of Russian gold and impose targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 16 additional Russian ministers and oligarchs.
- Belarus accuses Ukraine of missile attack: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Ukraine of firing missiles at military facilities on his country’s territory. He said the missiles were intercepted by Belarusian air defense systems earlier this week. Without providing any evidence of the alleged attack, Lukashenko – a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin – called the act a “provocation." The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment on Lukashenko’s claims.