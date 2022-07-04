Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Kyiv region on Sunday, travelling to Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv Governor Olexiy Kuleba said on his official Telegram channel.

Kuleba said Albanese expressed Australia's solidarity with Ukraine and the crimes committed in the Kyiv region.

According to Kuleba, Albanese was “stunned by what he saw: ruined civilian buildings, traces of mines, the ruined Antonov Airport.”

Albanese then announced a new assistance package to Ukraine, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

The package includes:

A$99.5 million (US $67 million) in military assistance, including 14 armored personnel carriers, 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles and other military equipment.

A$8.7 million (US$6 million) to upgrade border management equipment, improve cyber security and enhance border operations in the field.

Australia will also prohibit imports of Russian gold, joining countries who've made similar pledges, including Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and United States.

Australia will impose targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 16 additional Russian ministers and oligarchs.