Three people were killed and another 27 injured on Monday in a Ukrainian artillery attack on Donetsk's railway station in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, according to the pro-Russian Defense Forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

Telegram posts from the Defense Forces of DPR on Monday told residents of the city, "Don't leave the house unnecessarily,” and “During the shelling do not leave the shelter.”

The pro-Russian forces in Donetsk said Ukraine fired "about 740 rounds of ammunition on the territory of the DPR," on Monday, "including from multiple rocket launchers," according to the separatist-run Donetsk News Agency (DNA).

"As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, a lot of destruction of houses and infrastructure," DNA said.

Several unverified videos posted on social media Monday appeared to show dozens of buildings damaged by the shelling, with fires burning in and around the wreckage of a deserted market, near to the station.

DNA said "At least 32 private housing buildings, 9 apartment buildings, 4 kindergartens, 2 schools, 2 shops, 10 shopping pavilions, and a recreation center," were destroyed Monday.

To the north of Donetsk in Yasynuvata, "A large fire broke out in the surrounding area of railway station yard" according to DNA.

"17 passenger train carriages and a building caught fire," DNA said, adding "there were no casualties."

Also on Monday, the separatists reported that 47,500 Donetsk citizens were left without electricity and 251 transformer substations were disconnected.

CNN cannot independently verify casualty figures and damage reports from Ukraine's Donbas.