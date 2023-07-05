A Russian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on June 15. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Russia is "the only source of danger" to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the world must be ready to respond to possible disasters quickly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as he warned of a potential provocation from Moscow at the facility.

Tuesday marked 16 months since Russian forces took full control of the plant, Zelensky said in his nightly address. The position of the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station, on the front lines of the war means shelling nearby is common and it has frequently been disconnected from Ukraine's power grid — repeatedly raising fears of a nuclear accident.

"The whole world must now realize that common security depends entirely on global attention to the actions of the occupiers at the plant. Russia must clearly realize that the world sees what scenarios terrorists are preparing for, and the world is ready to respond," Zelensky said.

Zelensky claimed Ukrainian intelligence has information that "Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units" of the facility, "Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario," he said.

"In any case, the world sees — can't but see — that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else," he said.

Military warning: Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also warned of a "possible provocation in the near future" on the territory of the plant, saying "items similar to explosive devices were placed on the external roof of the third and fourth power units of ZNPP."

"Their detonation is not expected to damage the power units, but may create an impression of shelling from Ukraine," the Armed Forces said.