Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Published 0400 GMT (1200 HKT) July 5, 2023
7 Posts
3 min ago

It's early morning in Kyiv and Moscow. Here's what you need to know

From CNN Staff

Russia said it foiled a drone attack near Moscow on Tuesday while Ukraine said it was making gains around Bakhmut.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister said Russia is "throwing all its forces" to try and stop Kyiv’s advances near the devastated eastern city.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is "the only source of danger" to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as he warned of a potential provocation from Moscow at the facility.

Here's what else you need to know about the war:

  • Donetsk shelling: Two people were killed and dozens of others injured, including children, following Ukrainian shelling of the eastern city of Donetsk on Tuesday, Russian-installed authorities said. A number of apartment buildings, a school and kindergarten were damaged, they added.
  • Kharkiv attack: Russian shelling of the town of Pervomaiskyi injured at least 43 people, including 12 children, Ukrainian officials said. "Russians fired a high-explosive projectile," which caused several cars to catch fire and caused damage to high-rise buildings, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office.
  • Moscow flights diverted: At least 16 flights to Moscow's Vnukovo airport were diverted Tuesday, according to Russian state media. Some flights were rerouted "for security reasons" due to an attempted attack by Ukrainian drones, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. Russia's defense ministry said it downed five Ukrainian drones near Moscow. Kyiv has not commented on the allegations.
  • Prisoner swaps: The Kremlin said Russia and the United States remain in contact on the issue of exchanging prisoners, but that communication must be carried out "in complete silence." The remarks followed a visit Monday by the US ambassador to detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich in a Moscow jail.
  • Grain agreement in doubt: There are no grounds for renewing the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire on July 17, the Russian foreign ministry said. The agreement was established to provide "assistance to needy countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America," but "has turned into a purely commercial export of Ukrainian food to 'well-fed' countries," the ministry claimed.
  • Putin attends virtual summit: President Vladimir Putin thanked allies who expressed solidarity with Russia after last month's short-lived rebellion led by the Wagner Group. He spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference, hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other leaders taking part included China's Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
  • NATO chief's extension: Ahead of a critical meeting of NATO leaders next week in Lithuania — expected to be dominated by Russia's war in Ukraine — the alliance resolved one outstanding issue by extending the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for another year. Zelensky welcomed the news while US President Joe Biden said it was an "important signal of stability" heading into the summit.
1 hr 37 min ago

Ukrainian shelling kills at least 2 in Donetsk, Russia-backed officials say

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Two people were killed and dozens of others injured, including children, following Ukrainian shelling of the eastern city of Donetsk on Tuesday, Russian-installed authorities said.

Alexei Kulemzin, the occupied city's Moscow-backed mayor, said in a Telegram post that two people died in Petrovskiy district after sustained shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) throughout the day. 

Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said a 2-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were among 25 people injured in Makiivka district.

A number of apartment buildings, a school and kindergarten were damaged, he added.

47 min ago

Russia is "only source of danger" to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zelensky says

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Svitlana Vlasova 

A Russian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on June 15.
A Russian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on June 15. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Russia is "the only source of danger" to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the world must be ready to respond to possible disasters quickly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as he warned of a potential provocation from Moscow at the facility.

Tuesday marked 16 months since Russian forces took full control of the plant, Zelensky said in his nightly address. The position of the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station, on the front lines of the war means shelling nearby is common and it has frequently been disconnected from Ukraine's power grid — repeatedly raising fears of a nuclear accident. 

"The whole world must now realize that common security depends entirely on global attention to the actions of the occupiers at the plant. Russia must clearly realize that the world sees what scenarios terrorists are preparing for, and the world is ready to respond," Zelensky said.

Zelensky claimed Ukrainian intelligence has information that "Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units" of the facility, "Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario," he said.

"In any case, the world sees — can't but see — that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else," he said. 

Military warning: Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also warned of a "possible provocation in the near future" on the territory of the plant, saying "items similar to explosive devices were placed on the external roof of the third and fourth power units of ZNPP."

"Their detonation is not expected to damage the power units, but may create an impression of shelling from Ukraine," the Armed Forces said.

52 min ago

Zelensky and NATO chief discuss upcoming alliance summit in Lithuania

From CNN's Svetlana Vlasova in Kyiv

Zelensky speaks with NATO chief Jans Stoltenberg on Tuesday.
Zelensky speaks with NATO chief Jans Stoltenberg on Tuesday. The Presidential Office of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call to coordinate their positions ahead of the alliance’s upcoming summit in Vilnius.

A former prime minister of Norway and UN Special Envoy on Climate Change, Stoltenberg became NATO’s Secretary General in October 2014.

On Tuesday, he announced his term was extended for a further year.

Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda when the leaders of the military alliance meet in the Lithuanian capital next week.

2 hr 45 min ago

Ukraine has "proceeded in a very precise and well-organized way so far," German chancellor says

From CNN's Inke Kappeler in Berlin

Ukrainian forces have "proceeded in a very precise and well-organized way so far" in the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Scholz said he "never expected that everything would change from one day to the next," but added the Ukrainian defense forces had been planning operations "in a very targeted way."

Meanwhile, Ciolacu said Romania had expected the conflict to end with the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but has had to reckon with a longer conflict.

While Ukraine remains in a state of war, it cannot become a NATO member, Scholz said, adding that the criteria for NATO membership included “no open border conflicts.“

However, the important thing, he said, was NATO's "great practical support for Ukraine," which will continue.

Germany has "created the conditions to support Ukraine even for a long time if the war lasts for a long time," he added, saying that many countries will be able to support Kyiv "for one, two, three, and if need be, more years, because we don't know how long the military conflict will last."

Some background: President Volodymyr Zelensky called Monday on US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine into NATO “now” – even if membership does not come until after the war.

Speaking to CNN, Zelensky said Biden was “the decision maker” about whether Ukraine would be in NATO or not.

Ukraine’s aspiration to join is enshrined in its constitution and its relationship with NATO dates back to the early 1990s, according to the alliance. NATO is due to hold a summit in Lithuania on July 11 and 12 where leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's membership.

49 min ago

Ukraine claims advances south of Bakhmut

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio and Svetlana Vlasova

Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored personnel carriers on a road toward Bakhmut on July 1.
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored personnel carriers on a road toward Bakhmut on July 1. Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine keeps making gains south of Bakhmut while facing stiff resistance to the north of the embattled eastern city, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Russia is “throwing all its forces” to try and stop Kyiv’s advance in the area, Maliar claimed, adding that Moscow’s soldiers are pushing in the direction of Lyman, Svatove and Bakhmut, and had set up a three-tiered defense in those areas "to gain a foothold.”

“But they are still not succeeding,” she said Tuesday.

Lyman and Svatove are cities north of Bakhmut.

In its daily update, the Ukrainian Military’s General Staff also said Ukraine was consolidating positions around Bakhmut. “Ukrainian soldiers continue to conduct offensive operations to the south and north of Bakhmut, strengthening on the achieved lines,” it said. 

CNN cannot verify Ukrainian claims of battlefield gains.

Neither Maliar nor the General Staff reported any advances along the southern front, where Ukraine’s counteroffensive is meeting stiff resistance.

“At the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops,” the General Staff update said. “At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, securing the achieved positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures.”
2 hr 46 min ago

Putin reassures pro-Russia world leaders his grip on power remains strong

From CNN's Simone McCarthy, Rhea Mogul, Nectar Gan and Alex Stambaugh

Vladimir Putin sought to project an image of strength in front of a virtual gathering of Moscow-friendly leaders on Tuesday, in what was the Russian leader’s first appearance on the world stage since he faced an armed insurrection late last month.

The comments, made during an address to leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came days after Putin diffused the rebellion launched by the Wagner mercenary group.

The events were widely seen as the most significant threat to power the autocrat had faced, and left Putin’s partners and rivals alike wondering how tightly in control he really was, more than one year into his floundering invasion of Ukraine.

Putin used his moment to speak at the one-day summit to give his answer to that question.

“The solidarity and high responsibility for the fate of the fatherland was clearly demonstrated by Russian political circles and the entire society by coming out as a united front against the attempted armed rebellion,” he said via video link.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues from the (SCO) countries who have expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership,” Putin told the attending leaders, who included China’s Xi Jinping, Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko and Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi.
In reference to the impact of his war on Ukraine, Putin also said Russia was withstanding “sanctions and provocations” and “steadily developing.”

Many of the leaders in virtual attendance, Russia-friendly nations who share borders, diplomatic aims or strong economic ties with Moscow, could be significantly impacted by changes in Putin’s fate.

Read more here.