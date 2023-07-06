World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 0421 GMT (1221 HKT) July 6, 2023
11 min ago

It's early morning in Lviv, western Ukraine. Here's the latest news from the war

From CNN staff

Rescue efforts are ongoing following a deadly Russian missile attack in the western city of Lviv early Thursday, Ukrainian officials said. 

At least three people were killed in the "direct hit" on a residential building, officials said.

If you're just catching up now, here's what else you should know:

  • Eastern fighting: More than 30 combat engagements have taken place across eastern Ukraine within the past day, according to Ukraine's General Staff. Russia is continuing to focus "its main efforts" there in areas including Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka. A top Ukrainian commander described the situation in the devastated city of Bakhmut as "quite positive and optimistic."
  • Donetsk shelling: At least 68 people were injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Makiivka district in occupied Donetsk, Russian state media said. Ukrainian strikes also caused an oil depot fire there, state-run news agency RIA Novosti said.
  • Nuclear speculation: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Russia has been using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as cover for shelling neighboring cities. The UN's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday there are no visible indications of mines or explosives at the plant, and requested additional access to the site, which has been occupied by Russian forces for 16 months.
  • Sweden and NATO: The US “fully supports" Sweden’s membership in NATO, President Joe Biden said Wednesday. Sweden's bid to join the block has so far been blocked by Turkey, which claims that Stockholm allows members of recognized Kurdish terror groups to operate in the country.
  • Shelling in Russia: The neighboring regions of Belgorod and Kursk were attacked by bombardments from across their borders with Ukraine, according to Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov. He said one woman suffered a shrapnel wound to her chest. CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
  • Moscow's denial: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected a Financial Times report that Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against wielding nuclear weapons in Ukraine during a face-to-face meeting in Moscow. He said Wednesday the report "is fiction." The close relationship between both leaders has come under the spotlight since the invasion began.
18 min ago

Lviv missile strike a "direct hit" on residential building, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Josh Pennington 

An apartment building is seen damaged from a Russian rocket strike in Lviv via a screen grab obtained from a social media video released on Thursday.
Rescue efforts are ongoing following a deadly Russian missile attack on a residential building in the western city of Lviv on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said. 

At least three people were killed and eight others wounded, Lviv officials said.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said rescue teams are working to save lives.

"We are currently working through the rubble. Of course, there are wounded and dead. This is how the Russian world came to Lviv," Kozytskyi said. "Look at the result of the Russian world. It was a direct hit on a residential building."

In a video posted to Telegram, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said more people could be under the rubble.

"Many rooms, apartments have been damaged, windows in many buildings have been blown out, and many cars have been damaged," he said, standing at the scene of the attack.

"Currently, public utilities and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the site. There may be more people under the rubble. As you can see, the situation is extremely difficult. There is serious damage to the buildings."

1 hr 7 min ago

Russian missile strike kills at least 3 in Lviv

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Josh Pennington 

At least three people were killed in a missile attack on Lviv in western Ukraine on Thursday, according to the city's Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said earlier Thursday that at least four people were wounded after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Lviv.

Rescue efforts to clear the rubble are ongoing, Kozytskyi said.

Remember: Lviv, a strategic city close to the Polish border, has largely been spared from the relentless bombardment seen across much of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

1 hr 27 min ago

Key takeaways from Zelensky's CNN interview about the situation on the Ukraine front lines

From CNN's Erin Burnett, Yon Pomrenze, Mick Krever and Victoria Butenko

Zelensky said difficulties on the battlefield are leading to a "slowed down" counteroffensive.
Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been “slowed down” by entrenched Russian defenses, President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN in an exclusive interview broadcast on Wednesday— adding that he wished Western weapons had arrived sooner to allow the campaign to begin “much earlier.”

Speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett in Odesa, Zelensky said his military cannot “even think of starting” attacks in some areas, because it does not have “the relevant weapons.”

Here are some of the other key takeaways from the interview:

  • Ukraine's counteroffensive: Zelensky said difficulties on the battlefield are leading to a "slowed down" counteroffensive. Speaking through an interpreter, he said he wanted the counteroffensive to happen much earlier "because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive unfolds later, then a bigger part of our territory will be mined," and emphasized that time is critical.
  • Call for more weapons: As he has done so often since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the president pleaded with Western governments to give Kyiv more advanced weaponry — such as the US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems — now rather than later. He also re-emphasized his plea for American-made F-16 fighter jets. “This is only about being equal. F-16s help not only those on the battlefield to move forward. It is simply very difficult without cover from the air," he said.
  • On Vladimir Putin: Zelensky said the Russian president's response to the armed Wagner rebellion was “weak” and Putin is losing control of his own people. He also suggested the Russian leader had been notably out of public sight since the secretive Kremlin deal that ended the insurrection.
  • More than a year of war: That Zelensky has a stressful job is certainly not in doubt. He’s running a war effort, motivating citizens and allies alike, and trying to avoid near-constant assassination attempts. “I’ll be honest with you,” he said. “If I were thinking about it constantly I would just shut myself down, very much like Putin now who doesn’t leave his bunker.” Zelenksy said music or a book helps him to relax — Ukrainian music and AC/DC are on the president's playlist. A workout at 6 or 7 in the morning, to the beat of AC/DC, he said, “gives you energy for all the day.”
1 hr 29 min ago

Zelensky says Russia uses Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a cover for shelling nearby areas 

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Svitlana Vlasova

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen on June 15.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that Russia has been using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a cover for shelling neighboring cities.

The plant, with six reactors, is the largest nuclear power station in Europe. It was mostly built in the Soviet era and became Ukrainian property after its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Russia captured the plant in March 2022. Since then, international and local experts have voiced grave warnings, not only for the safety of the plant's workers but also for fear of a nuclear disaster that could affect thousands of people in the surrounding area.

Russian forces have "set up artillery on the territory of the plant or near it and fire," Zelensky said in a virtual address to students and professors from several universities in Argentina on Wednesday.   

"Moscow is considering various scenarios, including those similar to the man-made disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. That is, for cynical military purposes. But we should not even think about which scenario is most likely. We should only think about how to prevent any disaster scenario," Zelensky added. 

It's not yet clear whether the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed in June because it was deliberately targeted or if the breach was caused by structural failure. Dozens of people died in the flooding, according to officials, while it also caused widespread damage to homes and farmland. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the collapse. 

Ukrainian officials earlier on Wednesday said they are well prepared for a Russian attack at the Zaporizhzhia plant, though they warned that Moscow is capable of anything, even "completely reckless actions" that it could try to pass off as sabotage by Ukraine. 

Russia claimed to be taking precautionary measures to counter a threat at the plant by Ukraine amid increasing rhetoric. According to Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, the situation at Europe's largest nuclear station is "quite tense," and the potential for "sabotage by the Kyiv regime" is "high," which could have "catastrophic consequences."

The UN's nuclear watchdog said in an update on Wednesday that there are no visible indications of mines or explosives at the power plant, although it requested additional access to the site.

CNN's Lauren Kent and Anna Chernova contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 36 min ago

Ukrainian strikes cause oil depot fire in Donetsk, Russian state media says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Ukrainian strikes have caused an oil depot fire in the Makiivka district of occupied Donetsk, Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti said on Wednesday.

A video posted by RIA shows large flames and plumes of smoke, with a fire truck heading toward the flames.

Ukrainian fighters used HIMARS to conduct several strikes on the oil depot, according to the news agency. Citing preliminary information, RIA reported there were no victims, but that a severe fire broke out. Local emergency service workers are responding to the incident, RIA said.

Makiivka was shelled Tuesday night, according to Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). It was shelled again on Wednesday night, according to local mayor Vladislav Klyucharov.

At least one person was killed and 68 were injured from Tuesday’s strikes on Makiivka, according to state media outlets.

3 hr 38 min ago

Ukraine's military says Russia continues to focus main efforts in eastern areas, including Bakhmut 

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova and Lauren Kent

Russia continues to focus "its main efforts" on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in eastern Ukraine, with more than 30 combat engagements taking place there within the past day, according to Ukraine's General Staff. 

In the Lyman sector, more than 10 villages came under artillery fire as Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions near Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region, the General Staff said in an update.

A further 10 localities were shelled in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian defense forces claim to be continually holding back the Russian offensive.

"The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Bohdanivka and Toretsk," the General Staff said. "More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Vasyukivka, Khromove, Oleksandr-Shultine and Pivnichne, in the Donetsk region."

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces "successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas south of Berkhivka and Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region."

"At the same time, they continue to conduct offensive operations south and north of the city of Bakhmut, strengthening their positions," the update continued.

The commander of Ukraine's "Terra" reconnaissance unit, Mykola Volokhov, described the situation in Bakhmut as "quite positive and optimistic."

"Over the last month [in the Bakhmut sector] we have been making steady progress in moving forward: liberating Ukrainian land from the enemy, regaining what was lost. We are starting to enter the territories that we did not initially control," Volokhov said. 
"The nature of the fighting is a lot of infantry battles, but lately, both our side and the enemy have been using a lot of tanks.
"Previously, it was just infantry, but now the enemy is actively showing off their equipment. For us, this is a good sign, because it means that they are not able to cope and need to pull out reserves."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said it also repelled all attacks around the town of Marinka

"At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, strengthening their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures," the update continued. 
4 hr 3 min ago

Ukraine's counteroffensive "slowed down" by entrenched Russian defenses, Zelensky says

Exclusive from CNN's Erin Burnett, Yon Pomrenze, Mick Krever and Victoria Butenko in Odesa, Ukraine

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been “slowed down” by entrenched Russian defenses, President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN in an exclusive interview broadcast on Wednesday, adding that he wished Western weapons deliveries had allowed it to begin “much earlier.”

Speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett in Odesa, Zelensky said that in some areas of the country his military cannot “even think of starting” attacks, because it does not have “the relevant weapons.”

“I’m grateful to the US as the leaders of our support,” he told Burnett through a translator, “but I told them as well as the European leaders that we would like to start our counteroffensive earlier, and we need all the weapons and materiel for that. Why? Simply because if we start later, it will go slower.”

The Ukrainian leader added that difficulties on the battlefield were now leading to a “slowed down” counteroffensive.

“I wanted our counteroffensive to happen much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive unfolds later, then a bigger part of our territory will be mined. We give our enemy the time and possibility to place more mines and prepare their defensive lines.”

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that while the counteroffensive is under way, the main push is yet to come.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said last month that Ukraine was holding back some of its reserves and that the “main strike” was still ahead.

In any direction Ukraine chooses to attack, however, time is the enemy, Zelensky told Burnett. “The later we start, the more difficult it will be for us.”

Read more here.