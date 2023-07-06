Rescue efforts are ongoing following a deadly Russian missile attack in the western city of Lviv early Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.
At least three people were killed in the "direct hit" on a residential building, officials said.
If you're just catching up now, here's what else you should know:
- Eastern fighting: More than 30 combat engagements have taken place across eastern Ukraine within the past day, according to Ukraine's General Staff. Russia is continuing to focus "its main efforts" there in areas including Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka. A top Ukrainian commander described the situation in the devastated city of Bakhmut as "quite positive and optimistic."
- Donetsk shelling: At least 68 people were injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Makiivka district in occupied Donetsk, Russian state media said. Ukrainian strikes also caused an oil depot fire there, state-run news agency RIA Novosti said.
- Nuclear speculation: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Russia has been using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as cover for shelling neighboring cities. The UN's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday there are no visible indications of mines or explosives at the plant, and requested additional access to the site, which has been occupied by Russian forces for 16 months.
- Sweden and NATO: The US “fully supports" Sweden’s membership in NATO, President Joe Biden said Wednesday. Sweden's bid to join the block has so far been blocked by Turkey, which claims that Stockholm allows members of recognized Kurdish terror groups to operate in the country.
- Shelling in Russia: The neighboring regions of Belgorod and Kursk were attacked by bombardments from across their borders with Ukraine, according to Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov. He said one woman suffered a shrapnel wound to her chest. CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
- Moscow's denial: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected a Financial Times report that Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against wielding nuclear weapons in Ukraine during a face-to-face meeting in Moscow. He said Wednesday the report "is fiction." The close relationship between both leaders has come under the spotlight since the invasion began.