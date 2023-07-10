The White House is defending its transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package, despite concerns on the possible effects on civilians.

Speaking to ABC, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Russia is already using the weapons and "indiscriminately killing civilians."

In a statement Friday, Human Rights Watch said both Ukraine and Russia had killed civilians with their use of cluster munitions in the war so far.

Much of the world has banned the use of these weapons through the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which also prohibits the stockpiling, production and transfer of them. Though 123 nations have joined that convention, the United States, Ukraine, Russia and 71 other countries have not.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday his country, a key NATO ally, is a signatory to the treaty banning cluster munitions, and “discourages” their use.

Another NATO ally, Spain, put forth even stronger opposition to the transfer.

“While respecting the decisions of the sovereign country of the United States, Spain does not share their (judgment) in sending cluster bombs, we are against sending cluster bombs,” Spanish Defense Minister Magarita Robles said.

Here’s what you need to know about the weapons:

What is a cluster munition? Cluster munitions, also called cluster bombs, are canisters that carry tens to hundreds of smaller bomblets, also known as submunitions. The canisters break open at a prescribed height, depending upon the area of the intended target, and the bomblets inside spread out over that area. They are fused by a timer to explode closer to or on the ground, spreading shrapnel that is designed to kill troops or take out armored vehicles such as tanks.

The US has a stockpile of cluster munitions known as DPICMs, or dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, that it no longer uses after phasing them out in 2016. The bomblets in a DPICM have shaped charges that, when striking a tank or armored vehicle, "create a metallic jet that perforates metallic armor," according to an article on the US Army's eArmor website.

As the bomblets fall over a wide area, they can endanger non-combatants. In addition, somewhere between 10% to 40% of the munitions fail, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The unexploded munitions can then be detonated by civilian activity years or even decades later.

