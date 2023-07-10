World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 12:28 a.m. ET, July 10, 2023
9 Posts
6 min ago

US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine exposes divisions between NATO allies

From CNN's Brad Lendon

The White House is defending its transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package, despite concerns on the possible effects on civilians.

Speaking to ABC, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Russia is already using the weapons and "indiscriminately killing civilians."

In a statement Friday, Human Rights Watch said both Ukraine and Russia had killed civilians with their use of cluster munitions in the war so far.

Much of the world has banned the use of these weapons through the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which also prohibits the stockpiling, production and transfer of them. Though 123 nations have joined that convention, the United States, Ukraine, Russia and 71 other countries have not.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday his country, a key NATO ally, is a signatory to the treaty banning cluster munitions, and “discourages” their use.

Another NATO ally, Spain, put forth even stronger opposition to the transfer.

“While respecting the decisions of the sovereign country of the United States, Spain does not share their (judgment) in sending cluster bombs, we are against sending cluster bombs,” Spanish Defense Minister Magarita Robles said.

Here’s what you need to know about the weapons:

  • What is a cluster munition? Cluster munitions, also called cluster bombs, are canisters that carry tens to hundreds of smaller bomblets, also known as submunitions. The canisters break open at a prescribed height, depending upon the area of the intended target, and the bomblets inside spread out over that area. They are fused by a timer to explode closer to or on the ground, spreading shrapnel that is designed to kill troops or take out armored vehicles such as tanks.
  • What type of cluster bomb is the US said to be giving to Ukraine? The US has a stockpile of cluster munitions known as DPICMs, or dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, that it no longer uses after phasing them out in 2016. The bomblets in a DPICM have shaped charges that, when striking a tank or armored vehicle, “create a metallic jet that perforates metallic armor,” according to an article on the US Army’s eArmor website.
  • Why are cluster munitions more controversial than other bombs? As the bomblets fall over a wide area, they can endanger non-combatants. In addition, somewhere between 10% to 40% of the munitions fail, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The unexploded munitions can then be detonated by civilian activity years or even decades later.

Read more here.

28 min ago

It's morning in London, where President Biden will today meet with the UK prime minister. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

The United States will rally support for Ukraine at a pivotal NATO summit that begins in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday, but Kyiv is not yet ready to join the military alliance, US President Joe Biden told CNN in an interview.

As leaders gather, experts are watching for whether the alliance will offer any additional long-term security assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have held a flurry of high-profile meetings ahead of the summit, including with the presidents of Poland and Turkey.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Biden in UK: The President arrived in London Sunday, aiming to bolster the US-UK "special relationship" on the eve of the critical NATO summit. Biden will meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III on Monday, before departing for Lithuania.
  • Biden-Erdoğan call: Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by phone as he flew to the UK, a White House official told CNN. The call comes as Turkey continues to block Sweden’s bid to join NATO due to its claim that Stockholm allows members of Kurdish terror groups to operate in the country.
  • Ukraine claims advances: Ukrainian forces have made gains south of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region and further north around Kupyansk, Ukrainian military leaders claimed on Sunday. In the south, Ukraine's deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said Kyiv continues its offensive, naming Melitopol and Berdiansk among the cities where "hot battles" are taking place.
  • Crimean bridge: Maliar appeared to admit Kyiv was responsible for the attack last October on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea. The blast was a psychological blow to Moscow and a major propaganda victory for Kyiv. Traffic was briefly halted on the bridge Sunday as Russia-backed officials said they shot down a cruise missile nearby.
  • Border attacks: Two Russian governors said air defenses shot down Ukrainian missiles in the border regions of Rostov and Bryansk Sunday. Their reports come one day after officials in the western Russian region of Belgorod reported heavy shelling that wounded two people. Ukraine has not publicly commented on the attacks, and CNN cannot independently verify battlefield reports.
  • Cluster bombs: The White House on Sunday defended its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite concerns about civilian casualties. Speaking to ABC, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Moscow is already using the weapons and "indiscriminately killing civilians." Russia's Embassy in Washington claimed the US had "de facto" admitted to committing war crimes by approving the supply of the weapons to Kyiv. Over 100 countries have outlawed the munitions but the US, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories to the ban.
40 min ago

White House defends decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine as Russian Embassy condemns move

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Sophie Jeong

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a defused cluster bomb from a Russian MSLR missile in the Kharkiv region on October 21, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a defused cluster bomb from a Russian MSLR missile in the Kharkiv region on October 21, 2022. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The White House on Sunday defended its decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv, despite concerns about civilian casualties.

Speaking to ABC, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Russia is already using the weapon and "indiscriminately killing civilians."

Cluster munitions scatter “bomblets” across large areas that can fail to explode on impact and can pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines. Over 100 countries, including the UK, France and Germany, have outlawed the munitions under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but the US, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories to the ban.

Both the Ukrainians and the Russians have used cluster bombs since Moscow’s forces invaded in February 2022. More recently, Ukrainian forces have begun using Turkish-provided cluster munitions on the battlefield.

Russian claims: Russia's Embassy in Washington on Sunday claimed the US had "de facto" admitted to committing war crimes by approving the supply of cluster munitions to Kyiv.

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Embassy said it had been "paying attention" to statements by US spokesperson Kirby.

"This official de facto admitted that the United States is committing war crimes in the Ukrainian conflict," the Russian Embassy claimed, adding: "the US is ready to annihilate all life far from its own borders and are using the Ukrainians to do it."

Last Friday, the US confirmed that it will send cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package, following months of debate within the Biden administration about whether to provide Kyiv with the controversial weapons.

2 hr 21 min ago

Ukrainian military reports gains south of Bakhmut and around Kupyansk

From CNN's Mariya Knight, Svitlana Vlasova and Maria Kostenko

A Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer fires towards Russian positions near Bakhmut on July 7.
A Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer fires towards Russian positions near Bakhmut on July 7. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Ukrainian forces have made gains south of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region and further north around Kupyansk, Ukrainian military leaders claimed on Sunday.

“In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is on the defensive,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post on Sunday. “On the southern flank, there is a certain advance of our troops.”

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told CNN by phone on Sunday that Ukraine continues to pressurize Russian forces in Bakhmut. “In Bakhmut the initiative is with our troops,” he said.

In its daily update Sunday, the Ukrainian Military's General Staff said Russia was "focusing its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions, and heavy fighting continues.” There were 27 combat engagements in that area over the past day, it added.

Meanwhile, in the direction of Kupyansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian troops "managed to make significant progress, driving the enemy from their positions," Yurii Fedorenko, commander of a company in the 92nd Mechanized Brigade, told Ukrainian television.

Kupyansk “remains a priority for the enemy,” Fedorenko said.

In the south: Maliar said Ukraine continues its offensive, naming Melitopol and Berdiansk among the cities where “hot battles” are taking place.

“The process of consolidating the achieved positions continues,” she said. “Our troops are conducting aerial reconnaissance, clearing mines and delivering artillery fire on identified enemy targets, carrying out counter-battery operations, and are ready to continue offensive actions.”

The General Staff also said Ukraine was consolidating positions in the same area.

“At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidate their positions, and carry out counter-battery operations,” the General Staff said.

The General Staff added that in the south of Ukraine, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on preventing further advance of Ukrainian troops.

3 hr 3 min ago

Biden arrives in UK for meetings ahead of critical NATO summit

From CNN’s Betsy Klein in London

US President Joe Biden arrives at Stansted Airport in Essex, England, ahead of his meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III on July 9.
US President Joe Biden arrives at Stansted Airport in Essex, England, ahead of his meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III on July 9. Joe Giddens/PA/AP

US President Joe Biden arrived in the United Kingdom Sunday, kicking off a three-stop, high-stakes overseas trip with a London visit aimed at bolstering the US-UK “special relationship” on the eve of a critical summit with NATO leaders. 

Biden will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III on Monday, before departing for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The president and prime minister are expected to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, among other key topics. And in his first engagement with the king since his May coronation, Biden will discuss public and private sector efforts to combat climate change.

3 hr 13 min ago

Biden speaks with Turkish President Erdoğan, who holds the key to Sweden's NATO aspirations

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Getty Images/Reuters

US President Joe Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by phone Sunday as he flew on Air Force One to the United Kingdom, a White House official told CNN. 

The leaders agreed to meet face-to-face during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss Turkey-US relations and regional issues in detail, the Turkish presidency's communication office said in a statement.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed to reporters that the two leaders spoke in a “45-minute, hour-long conversation.”

“They talked about a number of issues relative to the upcoming summit, including the war in Ukraine and Turkey’s really robust and stalwart support, including quite concrete military support for Ukraine's defensive needs,” he said.

Turkey's objections on Sweden: The call comes as Turkey continues to block Sweden’s bid to join the NATO alliance. Finland and Sweden formally applied to be part of the security alliance in May 2022, propelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Finland was admitted this April.

But Turkey's objections to Sweden's efforts continue, which could prove a major embarrassment and source of weakness for the alliance. All NATO member countries must agree on any additional country’s membership. 

Turkey's long-standing resistance centers on its claim that Sweden allows members of recognized Kurdish terror groups to operate in its country. A recent Quran burning demonstration in Sweden has exacerbated the issue.

On the call, Erdoğan told Biden that Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction in order for Turkey to support its bid “by making changes in the anti-terrorism legislation,” his office said. But these steps were not effective because "supporters of the terrorist organization" continue to "freely hold demonstrations in praise of terrorism," he added.

Biden's role: Erdoğan is set to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday in Vilnius. 

While Sweden's government is playing a key role in the negotiations, NATO leaders are looking to Biden for what the US can offer to Turkey.

Turkey wants the US Congress to approve its purchase of US-made F-16 fighter jets. While US officials are reluctant to tie the Sweden issue and F-16s overtly, officials say that behind the scenes there is an obvious deal to be done. 

In an interview with CNN, Biden said he was optimistic that Sweden would eventually be admitted to NATO, noting that Turkey is seeking to modernize its F-16 fleet, along with Greece, which has voted to admit Sweden.

"Turkey is looking for modernization of F-16 aircraft. And [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis in Greece is also looking for some help," Biden said. "And so, what I'm trying to, quite frankly, put together is a little bit of a consortium here, where we're strengthening NATO in terms of military capacity of both Greece as well as Turkey, and allow Sweden to come in. But it's in play. It's not done."

In his comments to reporters, Sullivan confirmed Biden and Erdoğan discussed the sale of F-16 jets to Turkey on Sunday, and that Biden "reiterated his longstanding and quite public commitment and support for the provision of F-16s to Turkey."

CNN's DJ Judd, Mariya Knight and Gul Tuysuz contributed to this report.

3 hr 13 min ago

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss return of Azovstal leaders to Ukraine

From CNN’s Mariya Knight 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the recent return of Azovstal leaders to Ukraine in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Fidan and Lavrov “exchanged views on the regional agenda with an emphasis on recent developments around Ukraine, including the situation with the return of the 'leaders of Azov' from Istanbul to Kyiv,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Azovstal leaders, who were taken to Turkey as part of a prisoner swap agreed with Russia in September, returned to Ukraine on Saturday following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Under the terms of their transfer 10 months ago, Turkey had agreed the men, who were captured by Russia after leading the defense of Mariupol from the Azovstal steel plant last year, would not be handed over to Ukraine until the war’s end. It was not immediately clear why Erdogan had apparently violated that agreement with Moscow.

The Ukrainian Presidency said the men were allowed to return to their homeland “according to negotiations with the Turkish side.”

In his call with Fidan, Russia's Lavrov also drew Ankara's attention to “the destructiveness of the course to continue deliveries of military equipment to the Kyiv regime,” adding that it would “only lead to negative consequences.”

Grain deal: The Russian and Turkish foreign ministers also discussed “further cooperation on issues related to ensuring global food security,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow recently signaled it was not open to extending the Black Sea grain deal, which expires July 17, with the foreign ministry last week saying it "has turned into a purely commercial export of Ukrainian food to 'well-fed' countries."

The agreement, which is considered vital for world food security, was first brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 and again extended in May for two months.

2 hr 25 min ago

War must end before NATO can consider Ukraine membership, Biden says

Exclusive from CNN's Jeremy Herb

President Joe Biden told CNN in an exclusive interview that Ukraine is not yet ready for NATO membership, saying that Russia’s war in Ukraine needs to end before the alliance can consider adding Kyiv to its ranks.

Biden told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that while discussion of Ukraine’s imminent membership in NATO was premature, the US and its allies in NATO would continue to provide President Volodymyr Zelensky and his forces the security and weaponry they need to try to end the war with Russia.

Biden spoke to Zakaria ahead of his weeklong trip to Europe, which includes a NATO summit in Lithuania where Russia’s war in Ukraine and Zelensky’s push for NATO membership will be among the key issues looming over the gathering.

“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden said. “For example, if you did that, then, you know — and I mean what I say — we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”

Biden said that he’s spoken to Zelensky at length about the issue, saying that he’s told the Ukrainian president the US would keep providing security and weaponry for Ukraine like it does for Israel while the process plays out.

“I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO,” Biden said, noting that he refused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands before the war for a commitment not to admit Ukraine because the alliance has “an open-door policy.”

“But I think it’s premature to say, to call for a vote, you know, in now, because there’s other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization and some of those issues,” Biden said.

Read more here.

2 hr 27 min ago

Here's what the US could look to accomplish when the NATO summit kicks off Tuesday

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Flags of NATO member countries outside the venue of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 9.
Flags of NATO member countries outside the venue of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 9. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

US President Joe Biden's attendance at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, starting Tuesday comes at a critical time for the military alliance.

The backdrop, of course, is Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which is posing the biggest threat to global stability for the alliance in recent history.

Biden will be a key player on a host of critical issues as leaders gather in Vilnius, a city on NATO’s eastern frontier that sits approximately 20 miles from the Belarusian border.

Ukraine's path to NATO membership: Ukraine’s eventual accession is taking on increasing urgency and is likely to be one of the biggest flash points for the group as the war drags on.

NATO first welcomed Ukraine’s membership aspirations during a 2008 meeting in Bucharest, Romania, but little progress has been made and the timeline remains uncertain. And while the US has said Ukraine will not be joining NATO as a member coming out of this meeting, the Vilnius summit presents a critical opportunity to take tangible steps toward that end in an important show of unity.

Biden will serve as a key player in determining what specific, measurable criteria or timelines, if any, are offered to Ukraine for NATO membership during this summit.

Sweden's stalled accession: Observers will also be closely watching how the leaders interact with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he continues to block Sweden’s bid to join the alliance. Finland and Sweden formally applied to be part of the security alliance in May 2022, propelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Finland was admitted this April. But Turkey’s objections to Sweden’s efforts continue, which could prove a major embarrassment and source of weakness for the alliance.

Biden has already made a notable show of support in welcoming his Swedish counterpart, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, to the White House Wednesday and voicing full-throated support for its accession.

Leaders will also be looking to Biden for what the US can offer to Turkey to grease the wheels. Turkey wants Congress to approve its purchase of US-made F-16 fighter jets. While US officials are reluctant to tie the Sweden issue and F-16s overtly, officials say that behind the scenes there is an obvious deal to be done.

Assistance to Ukraine: As leaders gather, experts are also watching for whether the alliance can offer any additional long-term security assistance to Ukraine, including the possibility of additional F-16 fighter jets. Such long-term investments can serve as a key signal to Russia of NATO’s long-term support for Ukraine.

Biden informed G7 leaders in May that the US will support a joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation aircraft, including F-16s.

It remains to be seen what he may announce as he convenes with NATO allies.

Read more about Biden's trip, including his priorities during a stop in London and at a gathering of Nordic leaders, here.