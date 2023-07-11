World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:04 a.m. ET, July 11, 2023
5 min ago

NATO leaders are meeting for a key summit in Lithuania. Here are the key headlines to know

From CNN staff

As NATO leaders prepare for a key summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, Turkey has agreed to back Sweden’s bid to join the defense alliance, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Hours earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said Brussels should clear the path for Ankara’s EU accession before it approved Sweden’s bid.

Catch up on other key headlines:

  • Biden meets Sunak: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden met in London and agreed on the need to “strengthen” their alliance and maintain support for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement Monday. The two leaders discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and emphasized the "importance of the country’s international partners committing to its long-term defense, providing the support Ukraine needs to win this war and secure a just and lasting peace,” the spokesperson said in the statement.
  • Kyiv's NATO push: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s push for NATO membership is expected to be among the key issues at the summit. Ukraine wants a unanimous invitation from NATO members to join the defense alliance, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said NATO has agreed to let Kyiv bypass a detailed formal process in its application. Biden has stressed, however, that the war must end before NATO considers Ukraine.
  • German support: Germany will announce new support packages for Ukraine during the NATO summit, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. The preliminary work is "practically completed," he said during a joint news conference with his French counterpart in Berlin.
  • Counteroffensive slow progress: The Ukrainian military says it has liberated 169 square kilometers of territory in the south since the beginning of the offensive in mid-May, an area roughly the size of the city of Odesa. The Institute for the Study of War said “the current pace of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is reflective of a deliberate effort to conserve Ukrainian combat power and attrit Russian manpower and equipment at the cost of slower territorial advances.”
  • Prigozhin met Putin: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin after his short-lived mutiny at the end of June. There has been widespread speculation about where the Wagner leader has been since the aborted mutiny last month.
  • War crime accusation: Russia's deadly bombing Sunday of a school where civilians were receiving humanitarian aid is a "war crime," according to police in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region. The death toll in the attack has risen to at least seven after three bodies were pulled from the rubble Monday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Search operations have ended, it added. 
31 min ago

Ukrainian air defenses intercept Russian drone attack on Kyiv

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Aruzhan Zeinulla

Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv early Tuesday as Ukrainian air defenses repelled a Russian drone attack on the capital, a senior military official said.

In a Telegram post, Kyiv city military chief Serhiy Popko said all drones launched by Russia were destroyed in what was the second such attack on the capital this month.

"Previously, as in early July, the enemy used ‘Shahed’ barrage ammunition," he said. "The Iranian drones were launched from the southern direction, probably from the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation."

Air raid warnings for Kyiv and the surrounding region have been lifted, Popko added. 

1 hr 57 min ago

Girl receives heart of 4-year-old-boy in first transplant of its kind in Ukraine

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Svitlana Vlasova

Amid the raging war and constant threat of Russian missiles, a successful heart transplant has been performed on a 6-year-old girl in Kyiv, authorities with the Heart Institute of Ukraine’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The three-hour operation, which took place on Sunday evening, gave the girl the heart of a 4-year-old boy, whom doctors had declared brain dead after suffering an aneurysm.

It was the first time a heart transplant had been performed in Ukraine on children so young, the institute said.

“The operation was also unique in that both the donor and the recipient were very young children, and the transplant required more effort from the doctors,” it added.

The transplant was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr. Boris Todurov, the chief scientist of the department of surgical and minimally invasive treatment.

“The operation went smoothly, the girl was extubated two hours after the operation,” Todurov said in a post on his official Facebook page.

The Heart Institute released images from the operation showing the mother of the boy whose heart was donated standing by the girl’s bedside.

“The operation went well, and the new heart is beating in the girl’s chest,” Oksana Dmytrieva, chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament’s subcommittee on modern medical technologies and transplantation development, said in an emotional post on Facebook.

“It is extremely touching that the mother of the deceased boy came to listen to her child’s heart beating in the other chest … I have tears in my eyes from this photo,” she added.

Read the full story here.

17 min ago

Major firms accused of breaking promises to leave Russia

Exclusive from CNN's Matt Egan in New York

More than 1,000 major companies pledged to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin launched his devastating war in Ukraine, but some well-known firms stand accused by researchers of violating their pledge.

Not every company on the list left, but more than 1,000 exited. That unprecedented corporate exodus, championed and chronicled by Yale professor Jeff Sonnenfeld, dealt a serious financial and symbolic blow to Moscow and the Russian economy.

Now, as Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine blows past the 500-day mark, Sonnenfeld and his team are naming and shaming a slew of companies they accuse of breaking their promises to leave or at least drastically scale back their presence in Russia, including well-known companies like Heineken, Unilever, Philip Morris and Oreo maker Mondelez.

The Yale research, shared exclusively with CNN, is based on whistleblowers, on-the-ground experts, students operating inside Russia, corporate documents and news media reports.

“These companies are breaking their promises. They are functioning as wartime profiteers,” Sonnenfeld told CNN in an interview. “It’s beyond disappointing. It’s shameful and unethical.”

Sonnenfeld, who has testified before Congress about companies leaving Russia, is not accusing these corporations of breaking the law. Instead, he argues that by staying in Russia, they are breaking a moral code and simultaneously “self-immolating their own brands.”

“Consumers should realize that by supporting these companies, they’re endorsing something that fuels Putin’s war machine,” he said.

Read the full story here.

1 hr 37 min ago

Sumy residents will not face forced evacuations, Ukrainian military official says

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova

Rescue workers at a damaged building after a drone strike in Sumy, Ukraine, on July 3.
Rescue workers at a damaged building after a drone strike in Sumy, Ukraine, on July 3. National Police of Ukraine/Reuters/FILE

Residents of Ukraine’s northern Sumy region will not be forced to evacuate amid increased Russian shelling, a Ukrainian military official said Monday.

"There will be no emergency or forced evacuation," said Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy regional military administration.
"The evacuation will start as planned after the citizens make a decision. If a person refuses to be evacuated, he or she should write a statement of refusal. The rest of the citizens who agree to evacuate will be moved to safe places.”

Artiukh cautioned those who wish to remain.

“People should just be aware that if they stay in the 'death zone,' which is the only way to describe this area, they are taking responsibility for their lives,” he said. 

Earlier, the regional military administration said it would order the evacuation of areas near the Russian border.

1 hr 38 min ago

Russian defense official says Turkey is turning into an "unfriendly country"

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Turkey is turning into an "unfriendly country" after a series of "provocative decisions," a Russian defense official told Russian state media Monday.

“The events of the past weeks, unfortunately, clearly demonstrate that Turkey is gradually and steadily continuing to turn from a neutral country into an unfriendly one,” Viktor Bondarev, head of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, told state-run news agency TASS.

The series of “provocative decisions” came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Turkey on Friday, he said, pointing to Ankara endorsing Ukraine's NATO bid and releasing Azovstal leaders, despite an agreement about them staying in Turkey until the end of the war. 

Zelensky said Saturday that five men, part of the Azovstal defense that defended Mariupol following Russia’s invasion in February 2022, would return to Ukraine from Turkey. The five Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered following the fall of the southeastern city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on July 7.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on July 7. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/TUR Presidency/Getty Images/FILE

After their release from Russian captivity, the men were taken to Turkey in September as part of a prisoner swap. They were obliged to stay in Turkey until the end of the war, according to the terms of the deal.

"Such behavior could not be called anything other than a stab in the back,” Bondarev said, referring to the Ukrainian troops' return, calling the “unfriendly step” a result of pressure from NATO.

Bondarev also claimed the only reason NATO needs Turkey is “to control the Black Sea straits and stabilize or destabilize the Middle East region,” and that Turkey should think about “leaving NATO and creating an alliance with Russia.” 

41 min ago

Biden to meet with Zelensky during NATO summit

From CNN's Arlette Saenz in Vilnius, Lithuania

US President Joe Biden waves as he disembarks from Air Force One, upon his arrial at Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania on July 10, 2023 for the NATO summit.
US President Joe Biden waves as he disembarks from Air Force One, upon his arrial at Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania on July 10, 2023 for the NATO summit. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit on Wednesday, an official familiar with the meeting has confirmed.

The meeting will mark a sign of unity as Zelensky’s attendance at the summit had been in question. Russia’s war in Ukraine is among the top agenda items for NATO leaders along with discussing a future pathway for the war-torn country to join the alliance, which has prompted some division among leaders.

Politico was first to report the meeting.

Ukraine is set to dominate the summit’s agenda as the US president looks to keep the group united behind Zelensky in the face of Russia’s invasion. The alliance is facing questions about a potential path to NATO membership for Ukraine, as well as additional military assistance as its counteroffensive continues.

Biden poured cold water on the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO as the war is ongoing and cited reforms the country would still need to make to join the alliance.

“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria last week.

Zelensky had previously said he does not plan on attending the summit “for fun” as he seeks a clearer pathway for his country to join the alliance along with security guarantees.

“It would be an important message to say that NATO is not afraid of Russia. Ukraine should get clear security guarantees while it is not in NATO. Only under these conditions, our meeting would be meaningful, otherwise it’s just another politics,” Zelensky said in an interview with ABC.

Read more here.

3 hr 26 min ago

Turkey has agreed to back Sweden's NATO bid, alliance chief says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Betsy Klein and Sugam Pokharel

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Turkey has agreed to back Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance — a major development on the eve of the NATO summit.

The announcement represents a stunning about-face from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had earlier on Monday suggested Sweden could only join the alliance after his country is accepted into the European Union. Erdoğan has stood in the path of Sweden joining NATO for more than a year over a multitude of concerns.

Speaking at a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, following a meeting with Erdoğan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Stoltenberg said the Turkish president “has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification.”

Erdoğan dropping his opposition marks a major step forward, but does not mean that Sweden will immediately become the next member of the alliance. Stoltenberg did not offer a specific timeline for when Erdoğan would move the document forward to the Turkish Parliament, which must then vote to approve it. Hungary also has not voted to approve Sweden’s membership, though Stoltenberg said Monday that Hungary had made clear that it would not be the last to ratify Sweden’s bid.

Asked by a reporter when Sweden can be expected to officially become a NATO member, Stoltenberg was unwilling to commit to an answer, saying that it was up to Turkey to make an announcement and preferred to focus on the merits of a “historic day”.

“I think that we have to respect that every parliament has their own integrity, their own timelines, so I welcome that the president has made this clear that he will work with the parliament to ensure ratification, but exactly when has to be announced by the Turkish parliament,” Stoltenberg said, adding that the move was the result of a year of negotiations.

Read more here.

1 hr 38 min ago

Ukraine's foreign minister says NATO agrees to speed Kyiv's application process

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Tim Lister

NATO has agreed to let Ukraine bypass a detailed formal process in its application to join the defense alliance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday

"Following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached consensus on removing MAP [Membership Action Plan] from Ukraine's path to membership," Kuleba said in a tweet. "I welcome this long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO. It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member."

The Membership Action Plan (MAP) is a NATO program of assistance and practical support for countries wishing to join the US-led alliance. Participation in the MAP does not prejudge any decision by the alliance on future membership, but can be a lengthy process. 