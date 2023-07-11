As NATO leaders prepare for a key summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, Turkey has agreed to back Sweden’s bid to join the defense alliance, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
Hours earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said Brussels should clear the path for Ankara’s EU accession before it approved Sweden’s bid.
Catch up on other key headlines:
- Biden meets Sunak: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden met in London and agreed on the need to “strengthen” their alliance and maintain support for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement Monday. The two leaders discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and emphasized the "importance of the country’s international partners committing to its long-term defense, providing the support Ukraine needs to win this war and secure a just and lasting peace,” the spokesperson said in the statement.
- Kyiv's NATO push: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s push for NATO membership is expected to be among the key issues at the summit. Ukraine wants a unanimous invitation from NATO members to join the defense alliance, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said NATO has agreed to let Kyiv bypass a detailed formal process in its application. Biden has stressed, however, that the war must end before NATO considers Ukraine.
- German support: Germany will announce new support packages for Ukraine during the NATO summit, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. The preliminary work is "practically completed," he said during a joint news conference with his French counterpart in Berlin.
- Counteroffensive slow progress: The Ukrainian military says it has liberated 169 square kilometers of territory in the south since the beginning of the offensive in mid-May, an area roughly the size of the city of Odesa. The Institute for the Study of War said “the current pace of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is reflective of a deliberate effort to conserve Ukrainian combat power and attrit Russian manpower and equipment at the cost of slower territorial advances.”
- Prigozhin met Putin: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin after his short-lived mutiny at the end of June. There has been widespread speculation about where the Wagner leader has been since the aborted mutiny last month.
- War crime accusation: Russia's deadly bombing Sunday of a school where civilians were receiving humanitarian aid is a "war crime," according to police in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region. The death toll in the attack has risen to at least seven after three bodies were pulled from the rubble Monday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Search operations have ended, it added.