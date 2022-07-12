Civilian deaths mount as Russia steps up attacks on residential areas

Russian forces have carried out a spate of attacks on residential areas in the last few days, causing dozens of civilian casualties.
On Monday, six people were killed and a further 31 injured in rocket attacks on Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.
Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the National Police in Kharkiv, said a shopping center was damaged, as well as houses and vehicles.
Fragments of a rocket from a Uragan multi launch rocket system had been found at the scene of the damage.
Then Russian forces struck Kharkiv again on Tuesday morning, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.
"We appeal to the residents of Kharkiv: stay in shelters, do not go out on the streets of the city unnecessarily," said Syniehubov.
Elsewhere, 12 people were injured and homes destroyed after the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv came under heavy fire Monday night, according to Ukrainian officials.
"The enemy shelled the city massively at night," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's office, on Telegram.
"The Russians direct their missiles at residential areas, shopping centers, recreation centers, and apartment buildings," Tymoshenko said.
These attacks follow the deaths of at least 35 people who were killed when Russian rockets hit a residential building in Chasiv Yar over the weekend, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk region military administration, on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday.
At least nine more people were injured and one of those who died is a child, said Kyrylenko.