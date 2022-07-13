Chasiv Yar death toll climbs to 47

Firefighters remove a body from a building amid search and rescue operations in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk, Ukraine, on July 11. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The death toll has risen to 47 following a Russian rocket strike on a residential building in Chasiv Yar over the weekend, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

The rescue operation in the eastern city is ongoing, he said on Wednesday.

The building was hit on Saturday evening as Russia once again ramped up its assault on cities and towns in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to take control over the entire Donbas area.