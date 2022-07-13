Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky touted the successes of Western-donated "modern artillery" after his country's forces struck another Russian ammunition depot. Satellite images show a massive crater following the strike in the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region on Tuesday.
Here are the latest headlines:
- Zelensky on Western weapons: In his nightly address Tuesday, the Ukrainian leader said Russian "occupiers have already felt very well what modern artillery is, and they will not have a safe rear anywhere on our land." His remarks come after explosions rocked the town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson on Monday night. A Planet Labs satellite image taken Tuesday shows a huge crater following the Ukrainian missile strike on what Kyiv says was a Russian ammunition depot.
- Grain talks: Turkey will host talks on Wednesday with Russia, Ukraine and the UN on the export of grain shipments sitting in Ukrainian ports, Turkey's Defense Minister said Tuesday. It comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on grain exports Monday. Ukrainian officials say more than 20 million tons of grain remain stuck in Ukraine due to Moscow's blockade of Black Sea ports.
- Danube River routes: Meanwhile, Ukraine hopes to speed up grain exports through the recently reopened Bystre canal of the Danube River. Access to the Danube and its small inland river ports was made possible after Ukrainian forces retook Snake Island from Russian forces in June.
- Donetsk strike: The death toll has risen to 45 following a Russian rocket strike on a residential building in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar on Saturday, the head of the Donetsk region military administration said in a Telegram post Tuesday. At least nine others were injured, he added.
- Dire conditions: A Ukrainian official reported growing unsanitary conditions, a lack of food and water, and issues with gas and electricity supplies in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. The city fell to Russian forces in June following months of grueling and bloody fighting, leaving the Luhansk region almost fully under Russian control.
- Heavy fighting: Ukraine's military reports widespread fighting in the country, with Ukrainian forces on the offensive in the south and Russian artillery active in Donetsk and Kharkiv.