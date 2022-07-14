More than 100 Azov fighters are awaiting trial, says Donetsk separatist leader

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, speaks to journalists in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, on July 13. (AP)

More than 100 of Ukraine's Azov fighters will face trial, said Denis Pushilin, leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"They have already been transferred from the places where they were kept as prisoners to the pre-trial detention center. All further steps are being prepared for them. A tribunal awaits them," Pushilin said Wednesday on news channel Solovyov Live, broadcast on Telegram.

Last fighters: The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol — the final holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the otherwise Russian-occupied southern city — fell to Russian forces in May when the final group of fighters at the steel plant surrendered.

At the time, Russian authorities said more than 1,700 fighters defending the steel plant had left and were either in detention or in hospital in the self-proclaimed DPR.

Western governments and human rights groups fear those convicted may face the death penalty.

Path cleared for executions: Last Friday, the Donetsk People’s Republic parliament abolished its ban on executions, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Yelena Shishkina, who chairs the parliament’s committee on criminal and administrative law, said "the option to use capital punishment will serve as a deterrent against very grave crimes," according to TASS.

It comes as Britons Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, and Moroccan Brahim Saadoune, appeal death sentences after they were convicted of being "mercenaries" for Ukraine by a court in the DPR.

Previously, Shishkina has ruled out the possibility of releasing any Azov fighters as part of a prisoner exchange.