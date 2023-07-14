Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses members of Russian military units, the National Guard and security services in Cathedral Square at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on June 27, 2023. Sergei Guneev/Sputnik/Pool/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described for the first time what was discussed at a Kremlin event attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including the group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The meeting was held on June 29, just days after Wagner fighters launched a short-lived mutiny against Moscow.

"On the one hand, at the meeting I gave an assessment of what they had done on the battlefield (in Ukraine), and on the other hand, of what they had done during the events of June 24. Thirdly, I showed them possible options for their further service, including the use of their combat experience. That was it."

Putin, who was being interviewed by Russian newspaper Kommersant, was asked if Wagner would be retained as a fighting unit.

"Well, Wagner PMC does not exist!" Putin exclaimed. "We do not have a law for private military organizations! It simply does not exist!"

"There is no such legal entity," Putin explained.

"The group exists, but legally it does not exist!" Putin repeated in the interview. "This is a separate issue related to actual legalization. But this is a question that should be discussed in the State Duma, in the government. It's not an easy question."

Putin said he offered the 35 Wagner commanders multiple employment options, including one under the leadership of their direct commander, who goes by the call sign Sedoy [Grey hair] – a man under whom Wagner fighters had fought for the past 16 months.

"They could have all gathered in one place and continued to serve," Putin said, "and nothing would have changed for them. They would be led by the same person who has been their real commander all along."