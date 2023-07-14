Russian President Vladimir Putin told a Russian newspaper Thursday that the private mercenary Wagner Group "simply does not exist" as a legal entity.
His comments follow a Kremlin event — attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including the group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin — just days after Wagner fighters launched a short-lived mutiny against Moscow.
At that meeting, Putin said he gave the fighters "an assessment of what they had done on the battlefield" and "showed them possible options for their further service, including the use of their combat experience."
Here are some of the other key developments from the war:
- Kyiv reports battlefield gains: Ukraine's grinding counteroffensive continues along the southern and eastern front lines this week, with Kyiv claiming some progress Thursday in the country's south. Ukraine's troops have taken back territory in the south including three reclaimed villages outside the town of Orikhiv, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. Troops are also on the offensive around the cities of Melitopol and Berdiansk.
- Biden trip ends: US President Joe Biden wrapped up a trip to Europe by asserting that Putin has "already lost" the war. Biden said he doesn't think the war will continue for years because Russia cannot maintain its resources for that long, and Putin will likely eventually "decide it's not in interest for Russia, economically, politically or otherwise." He said he hopes Ukraine makes progress in its counteroffensive to spur a negotiated settlement.
- Cluster munitions arrive: US-supplied cluster munitions have been delivered to Ukraine, a military official said Thursday. US and Ukrainian officials have said that cluster munitions could prove vital to breaking through Russia's stubborn defenses. But the weapons are also controversial for their potential risk to civilians. The US official reiterated a vow that Ukraine will use the cluster munitions to defend and reclaim their own soil, and in a way that will pose less danger to civilians.
- More support for Ukraine: The European Investment Bank and the European Union will provide another round of assistance worth about $450 million to help the reconstruction of Ukraine, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has published a full list of the weapons and other military hardware pledged at this week's NATO summit, saying it amounts to more than $1.5 billion worth of equipment. And President Biden authorized the Pentagon to send up to 3,000 reserve forces to Europe as the war continues, adding to the more than 100,000 service members already in Europe.
- Grain deal deadline looms: Putin said Thursday that Russia may quit the Black Sea grain deal if its demands are not met, again imperiling an agreement that it has put in doubt as previous deadlines approached. The deal is due to expire Monday. It was brokered by Turkey and the UN to allow Ukrainian wheat and other crops to be shipped to international markets through secure corridors. While global supplies are not as tight as they were last year, traders say prices would rise if the deal is not renewed. Among other demands, Russia wants access to international payments mechanisms currently out of bounds to its banks due to sanctions.