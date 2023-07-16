Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea reported on Sunday that their air defense forces and electronic warfare units had fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

The Russian-back governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev said several drones were shot down and called the attack "massive and prolonged."

He said "no structures either in the city or in the water area were damaged" and the city was now "quiet and everything is calm."

Remember: The Ukrainian military has been carrying out attacks in Crimea for months, with two likely goals: harass the Russian Black Sea fleet and disrupt vital Russian supply lines.

Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea reported in May that their air defense forces fended off at least three Ukrainian drone attacks in Sevastopol.

In April, a suspected drone strike sparked a huge fire at a fuel storage facility, also in Sevastopol.

Without claiming responsibility for that atack, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence called the fire “God’s punishment,” particularly for the civilians killed in the Ukrainian city of Uman, where a Russian strike left at least 23 people dead.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and its recapture remains a goal for Ukraine.