The key Crimean Bridge linking the annexed peninsula to Russia was hit by two strikes early Monday, according to multiple reports.

The governor of Russia's Krasnodar, Veniamin Kondratiev, said on Telegram a crisis center has been formed to coordinate emergency services and rescue those stuck in traffic on the approaches to the bridge.

Two strikes were reportedly carried out on the bridge around 3 a.m. local time, damaging part of the structure, according to pro-Wagner Telegram channel Grey Zone.

Explosions were heard around 3:04 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. local time, Grey Zone and Crimean blogger TalipoV Online Z said on Telegram.

CNN is unable to verify the reports. CNN has reached out to the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov.

Videos posted on Telegram by Russian news outlet Baza, Grey Zone and other Crimean media appeared to show part of the bridge collapsed and a vehicle damaged.

According to initial reports, at least two people were killed and another wounded, Baza posted on Telegram.

Russian state media reported on Monday there has been an "emergency incident" that halted traffic, however there has been no official confirmation of recent strikes on the bridge.

Emergency responders and law enforcement have been dispatched to the scene, Aksenov said on Monday morning.

Russia-backed official Elena Elekchyan said Crimea is well supplied with fuel, food and industrial goods and that local warehouses have all necessary supplies, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Aksyenov, said on Telegram Monday.