The battle for southern Ukraine is heating up, with Russia sending reinforcements westward from Mariupol as its forces come under attack from Ukrainian long-range weapons.

Here's what you need to know:

Battle for the South: Ukrainian officials say a steady flow of Russian military equipment is moving westward from Mariupol toward other parts of southern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces are on the offensive. A convoy of up to 100 units of military equipment passed through Mariupol in the direction of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials. Some independent analysts believe this is to support Russian forces in Kherson that have come under attack from Ukrainian long-range weapons.

Russian advance foiled: The Ukrainian military says Russian forces are trying to eliminate its defensive positions in Donetsk, with the town of Siversk their immediate priority. After withdrawing from the city of Lysychansk last month, the Ukrainians appear to be defending terrain further west with tenacity – despite superior Russian firepower.

Zelensky fires top officials: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed his Prosecutor General and the head of the Security Service, saying many officials in both departments are suspected of treason and collaborating with Russia. He said 651 criminal proceedings had been registered regarding treason and collaboration and that "more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the Security Service of Ukraine remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state." Among those detained on suspicion of treason is the former head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service in Crimea.

Funeral for girl, 4: A funeral was held on Sunday for a 4-year-old girl who died during Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian town of Vinnytsia. Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne aired video of Sunday’s funeral for the girl, Liza. The footage showed mourners surrounding her casket, a crown of flowers on her head and stuffed animals surrounding her body. "It’s to avoid pictures like this that I sent my own children away," said Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko. "And it’s why I urge Ukrainian mothers with kids to temporarily seek safety abroad whenever possible.”