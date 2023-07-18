Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine early Tuesday, about 24 hours after an apparent Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge that connects the annexed peninsula with Russia.

A CNN team on the ground heard air raid sirens around 2 a.m. local time and saw air defenses operating across the city, followed by four large explosions.

Searchlights were seen coming from the direction of Odesa's port. The crew captured an object falling out of the sky on fire.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said the Ukraine air defense was repelling a Russian air attack.

"Odesa: Air defense combat work is underway," Bratchuk said in a Telegram post Tuesday.

Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa's region's military administration, said Russia was using drones.

"Several waves of attacks are expected. There is also a missile threat!" Kiper added in a post on Telegram.

He urged residents to stay in shelters until the air raid sirens ended.

Some background: A Ukrainian security official on Monday claimed Kyiv's responsibility for an attack on the bridge, a vital supply line for Russia's war effort in Ukraine and a personal project for President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president Monday described the strike as a "terrorist attack" and vowed Moscow would respond.

Shortly after midnight local time, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said travel had resumed on one lane on the bridge.