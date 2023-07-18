Russian forces launched airstrikes on Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa early Tuesday — 24 hours after the key Crimean bridge linking the annexed peninsula to Russia was hit by two strikes.
Meanwhile, Moscow pulled out of a deal that allows Ukraine to safely export grain to the global market. The decision was widely criticized as Ukrainian officials urged world leaders to continue the agreement without Russia.
Catch up on the big developments in the war here:
Crimean Bridge:
- Key bridge attacked: A source from Ukraine's security service (SBU) said the attack on the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, which killed a couple and injured their daughter, was a joint operation of the SBU and Ukraine's naval forces. The Kremlin claimed two Ukrainian seaborne drones struck the bridge, though it did not provide evidence for the allegation. The Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation later said the bridge was struck by "naval drones." Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a "terrorist attack" and directed his country's authorities to investigate.
- Why the bridge matters: The $3.7 billion bridge is strategically important because it links Russia’s Krasnodar region with Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. It was the physical expression of Putin’s objective to take over Ukraine and bind it to Russia forever and serves as a vital supply line for Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.
Black Sea grain deal:
- What to know about the deal: The agreement, brokered last year by Turkey and the UN, allowed Kyiv to export grain from its ports and navigate safe passage through the Black Sea after Moscow blockaded docks in the region. The deal had been renewed three times, but Russia has argued that it has been hampered in exporting its own products. Over the weekend, Putin indicated he would not renew the pact, saying its main purpose — to supply grain to countries in need — had “not been realized.”
- What Kyiv says: Ukraine wants some version of the deal to continue even without Russia. The head of the Ukrainian Grain Association urged the international community to “find the leverage” to keep moving grain. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he sent a proposal on how to continue the initiative to Turkey's president and the UN chief.
- Consequences: Wheat and corn prices on global commodities markets jumped Monday after Russia pulled out. The collapse of the pact threatens to push up food prices for consumers worldwide. In addition to wheat exports, Ukraine is among the world’s top three exporters of barley, maize and rapeseed oil, according to agricultural data firm Gro Intelligence. It is also by far the biggest exporter of sunflower oil, according to the UN.
- Global reaction: Western officials criticized Moscow's decision to pull out. The White House said Russia's withdrawal will worsen global food insecurity and urged Moscow to reverse its decision. The UK called Russia's decision a “blatant attempt to harm the most vulnerable as part of its illegal war.” The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said it was "completely unjustified, weaponizing, the hunger of the people." France called on Russia to “stop blackmailing global food security."
Other developments:
- Eastern front: Russian forces are redeploying around the embattled city of Bakhmut to try and stop Kyiv’s offensive, a top Ukrainian general said. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the land forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said conditions on the eastern front are "challenging." Russia has also concentrated more than 100,000 soldiers in the Kupyansk area, a Ukrainian official said.
- Southern front: Ukraine says it is advancing along the southern front, despite Russian airstrikes and a large concentration of landmines, commander of the Tavria Joint Forces. Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said Monday. Russian forces had been battering Ukrainian troops, but the soldiers under his command were firing back, he said.