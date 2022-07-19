Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the State Department on Monday in Washington, DC. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as part of her high-profile trip to the United States, where she will address members of Congress.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken emphasized the US' "commitment to support Ukraine's victory" during his meeting with Zelenska.

Blinken and Zelenska also spoke about the immense and growing human costs of Russia’s invasion.

"The Secretary strongly condemned Russia’s brutal attacks, which continue to wound and kill innocent civilians and destroy homes, hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure — including a July 14 strike on Vinnytsya that killed three children," Price said.

"The Secretary reiterated that the United States remains dedicated to helping the people of Ukraine recover and rebuild from the devastation inflicted on them by President Putin's unjust war."

Price said Blinken had reiterated that the US will continue to help Ukraine respond to the significant economic and humanitarian challenges it faces, including supporting Zelenska's mental health initiative for citizens affected by the war.

On Tuesday, US first lady Jill Biden will host her Ukrainian counterpart at the White House, according to a release from the East Wing.

Biden and Zelenska first met in person in May, when the US first lady visited Ukraine.

The first ladies had been in communication prior to their one-hour closed meeting, during which Zelenska shared with Biden her concerns for the emotional health of Ukrainian children.